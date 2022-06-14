4 Things We Learned from the 2022 Leogang DH World Cup

A theme that we are starting to see more and more this season is Junior riders laying down runs that rival the times of some of the top Elites. In Fort William, Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone's times would have net them a top-six finish and now in Leogang, we have another young rider rivalling the world's best.



British Junior racer Phoebe Gale had an incredible run at the weekend as she not only beat the fastest qualifier, Jenna Hastings, by 14 seconds, but she also laid down a run that would have seen her placing fourth in the Elite Women's race. You can argue that she had slightly better conditions, but this is still very impressive. It was Phoebe’s first win at this venue and her third overall Junior win, backing up two second-place finishes this season.

