4 Things We Learned from the 2022 Leogang DH World Cup

There was one part of the course crucial to the win in Leogang, the tricky woods section. For this year, some work had been done to make it slightly easier in the wet and the trail crew had worked before finals day to clear some of the biggest ruts from the wet practice day. Even so, it was the part of the course that could make or break a run. Some riders would enter the woods in the green only to leave way off the pace.One interesting thing we have spotted was that in every race, except the Junior Men's, the winner always made up time in the fourth split on other riders. While the top of the course was important, it's interesting to look at Matt Walker's winning run where he was only the fastest in the fourth split. There is one exception to this trend which is Jackson Goldstone. He lost a lot of time at the top of the course with a crash and made up time on the race winner in the fourth split, but unlike the three other races, it wasn't enough to take the win. Without the mistake at the top of his run, it looks like he could have taken another win.