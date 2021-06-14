4 Things We Learned from the Leogang World Cup XC 2021

Jun 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot leads them off the line and up the first climb.

Leogang once again provided a tough challenge for the fastest XC racers with plenty of climbing and some tricky technical sections to catch riders out as they tried to recover. Here are four things we learned from the sidelines.


Loana Lecomte is the First Elite Woman to Win Three World Cup XC Races in a Row in 15 Years

After a dominating performance in Leogang, Loana Lecomte has become the first Woman to take three World Cup victories in a row since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå in 2006. It was another solo victory from the young Frenchwoman who broke clear early in the race and then settled into her customary rhythm, gradually extending her lead as the race progressed.

Since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå's triple opening wins in 2006, there have been seven seasons where an Elite Woman has taken three wins, including Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff in recent years. Catharine Pendrel is the only woman to score more than three victories in a season in the past 15 years with four wins in 2012. However, with three more World Cup rounds this year and no signs of slowing down, Loana could well match or beat that by the end of the year.
Another commanding win for Lecomte.


Another Week, Another XCO Racer Finishing with a Broken Bone

It was great to see a return to form for Jolanda Neff in Leogang with a third-place finish in the XCC and a fourth-place finish in the XCO race. Even more impressive though is that Jolanda finished Sunday's race with a broken hand. Jolanda picked up the injury on the fourth lap after she had managed to break away from the chasing group. Despite the crash and injury, she rallied to finish on the podium in a truly impressive show of fortitude

This is the second race in a row an Elite woman has crossed the line with a serious injury after Kate Courtney finished her race in Nove Mesto with a broken arm in May. We wish both Kate and Jolanda the best of luck with their recoveries and hope to see them back racing again soon. While we think it's an admirable show of resolve to battle through the pain of a broken bone, this is a trend we hope we don't have to report on in the next race.
Strong race from Jolanda. Unfortunately she took a crash in the later laps and ended up breaking a bone in her hand. In true warrior fashion she managed to deal with the pain until the race was done.



Both Elite Winners won the XCO and XCC Races in Leogang for the First Time

The winners of both the men's and women's short track on Friday went on to win the XCO race on Sunday for the first time in Leogang.

Looking back at past results, four riders have won the XCC and XCO racing during a single World Cup round - Annika Langvad and Henrique Avancini have one double victory to their names, Kate Courtney has two in 2019 but topping the list in MVDP who has won both races three times in the 2019 season.

Loana Lecomte and Mathias Flueckiger now join this exclusive club of racers who have managed to win the double and it is even more impressive that they both did it during the same race weekend.
Mathias Flueckiger powering away from the competition and with the first choice on grid slot for Sunday.


Another Tough Weekend for Nino Schurter

Despite being one of the favourites for gold in Tokyo, Nino Schurter hasn't had the start to the 2021 World Cup season he would have hoped for. In Albstadt, he lost the sprint for the line and had to settle for second and in Nove Mesto he finished three minutes back on the rampaging Pidcock in 7th.

Heading into Leogang Nino Schurter was onboard the new Scott Spark and will have been hoping to give it a strong racing debut. However, coming off the start line in the XCC Nino slipped a pedal and ended up stalled as most of the field rode away. Not wanting to waste any energy, Nino coasted round the course leading to a fourth row start for the big race on Sunday.

The XCO also didn't go Nino's way as he started the race back in the pack and spent most of the race trying to find his way through the ranks only to come across the line in 10th position. Schurter still has more than a month to build his form ahead of the Olympics but Les Gets will be crucial to see where he truly stacks up against the competition.
Screenshot: Red Bull TV

bigquotesWent with a great feeling into this World Cup weekend but my bad start/mistake at the short race destroyed somehow all this. A 10p is under my expectations and I need to be patient at the moment and trust my capabilities. At least my last two lap times were good, shape should be there though. But where is my mojo? Nino Schurter - Instagram



Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned Jolanda Neff Kate Courtney Loana Lecomte Mathias Flueckiger Nino Schurter Leogang World Cup Xc 2021 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
150700 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
128372 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
120395 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
83550 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
64408 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
62077 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
57040 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
54704 views

13 Comments

  • 14 0
 Nino lost his Spark?
  • 2 1
 Got outta Scale..
  • 1 0
 Great Scott!
  • 2 0
 That’s genius!!!
  • 2 0
 When Lecomte crossed the finish line, it looked like she'd been out on a friendly training ride.
Men's XCO is weird: if Pidcock or MVDP line up, the race is theirs. If they're absent, it's anyone's to win, it seems.
  • 2 0
 "The Rampaging Pidcock" was the highlight of the article really.
  • 1 0
 Looks like all of the men within Scott/Sram are struggling.
  • 1 1
 I believe someone’s holding Nino for ransom to lose with that performance.
  • 1 0
 Only a real gambler would pay his ransom!!!
  • 1 0
 Maybe Nino should go back to Ritchey Pedals??
  • 1 0
 Yolanda punch on a tree?
  • 1 0
 Even there
  • 1 0
 *been there

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009606
Mobile Version of Website