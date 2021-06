4 Things We Learned from the Leogang World Cup XC 2021

Despite being one of the favourites for gold in Tokyo, Nino Schurter hasn't had the start to the 2021 World Cup season he would have hoped for. In Albstadt, he lost the sprint for the line and had to settle for second and in Nove Mesto he finished three minutes back on the rampaging Pidcock in 7th.Heading into Leogang Nino Schurter was onboard the new Scott Spark and will have been hoping to give it a strong racing debut. However, coming off the start line in the XCC Nino slipped a pedal and ended up stalled as most of the field rode away. Not wanting to waste any energy, Nino coasted round the course leading to a fourth row start for the big race on Sunday.The XCO also didn't go Nino's way as he started the race back in the pack and spent most of the race trying to find his way through the ranks only to come across the line in 10th position. Schurter still has more than a month to build his form ahead of the Olympics but Les Gets will be crucial to see where he truly stacks up against the competition.