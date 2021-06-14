4 Things We Learned from the Leogang World Cup XC 2021

The winners of both the men's and women's short track on Friday went on to win the XCO race on Sunday for the first time in Leogang.
Looking back at past results, four riders have won the XCC and XCO racing during a single World Cup round - Annika Langvad and Henrique Avancini have one double victory to their names, Kate Courtney has two in 2019 but topping the list in MVDP who has won both races three times in the 2019 season.
Loana Lecomte and Mathias Flueckiger now join this exclusive club of racers who have managed to win the double and it is even more impressive that they both did it during the same race weekend.
Men's XCO is weird: if Pidcock or MVDP line up, the race is theirs. If they're absent, it's anyone's to win, it seems.
