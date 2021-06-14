4 Things We Learned from the Leogang World Cup XC 2021

Loana Lecomte is the First Elite Woman to Win Three World Cup XC Races in a Row in 15 Years





After a dominating performance in Leogang, Loana Lecomte has become the first Woman to take three World Cup victories in a row since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå in 2006 . It was another solo victory from the young Frenchwoman who broke clear early in the race and then settled into her customary rhythm, gradually extending her lead as the race progressed.Since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå's triple opening wins in 2006, there have been seven seasons where an Elite Woman has taken three wins, including Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff in recent years. Catharine Pendrel is the only woman to score more than three victories in a season in the past 15 years with four wins in 2012. However, with three more World Cup rounds this year and no signs of slowing down, Loana could well match or beat that by the end of the year.

Another Week, Another XCO Racer Finishing with a Broken Bone





It was great to see a return to form for Jolanda Neff in Leogang with a third-place finish in the XCC and a fourth-place finish in the XCO race. Even more impressive though is that Jolanda finished Sunday's race with a broken hand . Jolanda picked up the injury on the fourth lap after she had managed to break away from the chasing group. Despite the crash and injury, she rallied to finish on the podium in a truly impressive show of fortitudeThis is the second race in a row an Elite woman has crossed the line with a serious injury after Kate Courtney finished her race in Nove Mesto with a broken arm in May . We wish both Kate and Jolanda the best of luck with their recoveries and hope to see them back racing again soon. While we think it's an admirable show of resolve to battle through the pain of a broken bone, this is a trend we hope we don't have to report on in the next race.

Both Elite Winners won the XCO and XCC Races in Leogang for the First Time

The winners of both the men's and women's short track on Friday went on to win the XCO race on Sunday for the first time in Leogang.



Looking back at past results, four riders have won the XCC and XCO racing during a single World Cup round - Annika Langvad and Henrique Avancini have one double victory to their names, Kate Courtney has two in 2019 but topping the list in MVDP who has won both races three times in the 2019 season.



Loana Lecomte and Mathias Flueckiger now join this exclusive club of racers who have managed to win the double and it is even more impressive that they both did it during the same race weekend.



Another Tough Weekend for Nino Schurter





Despite being one of the favourites for gold in Tokyo, Nino Schurter hasn't had the start to the 2021 World Cup season he would have hoped for. In Albstadt, he lost the sprint for the line and had to settle for second and in Nove Mesto he finished three minutes back on the rampaging Pidcock in 7th.Heading into Leogang Nino Schurter was onboard the new Scott Spark and will have been hoping to give it a strong racing debut. However, coming off the start line in the XCC Nino slipped a pedal and ended up stalled as most of the field rode away. Not wanting to waste any energy, Nino coasted round the course leading to a fourth row start for the big race on Sunday.The XCO also didn't go Nino's way as he started the race back in the pack and spent most of the race trying to find his way through the ranks only to come across the line in 10th position. Schurter still has more than a month to build his form ahead of the Olympics but Les Gets will be crucial to see where he truly stacks up against the competition. Screenshot: Red Bull TV