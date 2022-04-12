4 Things We Learned From the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Nino Schurter Could Beat Julien Absalon's All-Time Wins Record

The question of whether Nino Schurter could match Julien Absalon's all-time record has been on many people's minds with the Swiss rider having a drought in World Cup wins since Les Gets in 2019. Last year, we did see a moment of brilliance with Nino once again taking his ninth World Champs title, but there were no World Cup wins.



But the racing in Brazil marked a truly historic moment as Nino Schurter bested Maxime Marotte to the line and took an emotional 33rd World Cup win. So emotional that you wonder whether Schurter himself thought that beating the record wasn't to be.



The McConnells are the only Australians to win XCO World Cup in the past two decades

Another equally big moment in Brazil was Rebecca McConnell finally taking a well overdue Elite World Cup win. Rebecca has been at the sharp end of World Cup racing for years, but has always just missed out on that elusive win. Her incredible performance in Brazil follows 16 Australian national champs titles and nine consecutive Elite wins as well as numerous World Cup medals and two World Championships bronze medals. After disappointment at the last Olympics, it will be a massive confidence boost for the Australian for the rest of the season.



Rebecca's win in Brazil also marks the first time an Australian woman has won an Elite World Cup in over two decades and it is only the second time an Australian woman has ever won an XCO World Cup, the first being Mary Grigson 22 years ago.



The Brazilian Crowd Might Be The Wildest Ever



Back at the first round of the DH World Cup in Lourdes we thought that the French fans were incredible , but we think that the past race in Brazil could have topped it. Over 42,000 tickets were sold for the event in addition to all those watching the live stream and there were fans packed alongside the course at every opportunity. It may have been 17 years since the last World Cup in Brazil, but that's not for a lack of fan base in the country. With such great fans, we definitely want to see racing return to the country and maybe some other South American countries need to be added in the future.

Loana Lecomte Might Have to Change Tactics for 2022

It's no doubt in anyone's mind that Loana Lecomte was truly dominant in 2021, and all races she won involved the young rider firing off at the start of the race and building huge leads as the laps went on. As racing began for the Elite Women in Brazil, it looked like business as usual for Loana Lecomte with a 14-second gap being built on just the shortened first lap. At the end of lap three, Loana had built her lead to a sizeable 27 seconds, but in just a single lap this would be completely switched with both Rebecca McConnell and Anne Terpstra pulling all of this time back to join the front of the race. It seems that the Elite Women's field does now have an answer to the tactic that was pretty much unstoppable in 2021 and Loana may need to play a more tactical race. Or perhaps, Loana's collarbone injury from late January is still affecting her and once she's back to full form, she'll be able to win from the front again.



