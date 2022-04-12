close
4 Things We Learned From the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Apr 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Thomas Litcher and Christopher Blevins lead the charge into the first turn.

The World Cup's return to Brazil after 17 years away marked a historical weekend of racing alongside some incredible performances across all categories. Here are four things we learned from the sidelines.


Nino Schurter Could Beat Julien Absalon's All-Time Wins Record

The question of whether Nino Schurter could match Julien Absalon's all-time record has been on many people's minds with the Swiss rider having a drought in World Cup wins since Les Gets in 2019. Last year, we did see a moment of brilliance with Nino once again taking his ninth World Champs title, but there were no World Cup wins.

But the racing in Brazil marked a truly historic moment as Nino Schurter bested Maxime Marotte to the line and took an emotional 33rd World Cup win. So emotional that you wonder whether Schurter himself thought that beating the record wasn't to be.
N33no cemented himself into mtb history.

With his win in Brazil, Nino now matches Julien's record, but with such a strong performance at this year's opening round, it now seems possible that we could see the Swiss rider beat actually beat Absalon's record. Looking at other stats, both Nino and Julien are also matched on World Cup overall wins with seven each although Nino does have four more World Champs wins with nine to his name.

When it comes to Olympic gold medals, Julien does just win with two compared to Nino's one, although Nino has more medals total with a silver and a bronze in addition to his gold. However, Schurter announced earlier this year that he has signed with Scott-SRAM MTB Racing for a further two years, right up to the Paris 2024 Olympics. He won't be aiming for anything less than gold this time around, although he will be 38 years old.




The McConnells are the only Australians to win XCO World Cup in the past two decades

Another equally big moment in Brazil was Rebecca McConnell finally taking a well overdue Elite World Cup win. Rebecca has been at the sharp end of World Cup racing for years, but has always just missed out on that elusive win. Her incredible performance in Brazil follows 16 Australian national champs titles and nine consecutive Elite wins as well as numerous World Cup medals and two World Championships bronze medals. After disappointment at the last Olympics, it will be a massive confidence boost for the Australian for the rest of the season.

Rebecca's win in Brazil also marks the first time an Australian woman has won an Elite World Cup in over two decades and it is only the second time an Australian woman has ever won an XCO World Cup, the first being Mary Grigson 22 years ago.
She s come close a few times but today belonged to Rebecca McConnell.

The last Australian to win an XCO World Cup was Rebecca's husband Dan McConnell back in 2013. With her win in the XCO and her fourth place in the XCC, McConnell is now the series leader heading into the second World Cup in Albstadt, Germany May 6-8. Fun fact: this was the venue where Dan McConnell won in 2013.




The Brazilian Crowd Might Be The Wildest Ever

Back at the first round of the DH World Cup in Lourdes we thought that the French fans were incredible, but we think that the past race in Brazil could have topped it. Over 42,000 tickets were sold for the event in addition to all those watching the live stream and there were fans packed alongside the course at every opportunity. It may have been 17 years since the last World Cup in Brazil, but that's not for a lack of fan base in the country. With such great fans, we definitely want to see racing return to the country and maybe some other South American countries need to be added in the future.
Vlad Dascalu fighting back from a mechanical in the short track to lead the main race. He lost out in the sprint to Schurter and Marotte and would end up third.




Loana Lecomte Might Have to Change Tactics for 2022

It's no doubt in anyone's mind that Loana Lecomte was truly dominant in 2021, and all races she won involved the young rider firing off at the start of the race and building huge leads as the laps went on. As racing began for the Elite Women in Brazil, it looked like business as usual for Loana Lecomte with a 14-second gap being built on just the shortened first lap. At the end of lap three, Loana had built her lead to a sizeable 27 seconds, but in just a single lap this would be completely switched with both Rebecca McConnell and Anne Terpstra pulling all of this time back to join the front of the race. It seems that the Elite Women's field does now have an answer to the tactic that was pretty much unstoppable in 2021 and Loana may need to play a more tactical race. Or perhaps, Loana's collarbone injury from late January is still affecting her and once she's back to full form, she'll be able to win from the front again.
Loana Lecomte led the race early on before being passed by McConnell and Terpstra.



More things:
• The top two men in Sunday's XCO, Nino Schurter and Maxime Marotte, are over a decade older than bronze medallist Vlad Dascalu.
• Likewise, in the women's race, top-ranked Rebecca McConnell and Anne Terpstra are 8 years older than bronze medallist Loana Lecomte, 9 years older than fourth-placed Laura Stigger, and 11 years older than Mona Mitterwallner, who placed fifth in her first-ever Elite World Cup.
• Many riders battled illness at an inopportune time. The Trek Factory Racing squad was nearly decimated, with pre-race favourite Jolanda Neff missing both the Short Track and the XCO. Anton Cooper missed the Short Track, but managed an impressive 16th in the XCO two days later, undoubtedly not at full strength. Evie Richards finished third in Friday's Short Track despite a stomach bug, but had to pull out of the XCO. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the Short Track but also had to pull out of Sunday's race due to illness.

24 Comments

  • 26 0
 No. 5: PBers secretly wish they could ride the Petropolis XC track
  • 3 0
 No secret here. Looked fun!
  • 3 1
 No secret-that track looks awesome. Hope to see more technical tracks like this!!!
  • 3 0
 @wyorider: they’re almost all technical like this, these days - have been for a while now
  • 21 0
 No. 5: It is in fact possible for a "world" cup to be outside of europe and north america
  • 8 0
 No. 5: A vast majority of Pinkbikers still wonders whether there will be some kind of Fantasy XC.
  • 7 0
 Bec's husband Dan has been at all 48 of her world cups until this one that he had to miss... and she wins. Awkward!
  • 5 0
 Guess he needs to quit showing up then. Apparently he’s bad luck.
  • 5 1
 Nr.5 : don‘t drink jungle water
  • 1 0
 5. I guess we're not getting FANTASY XC?

So disappointing going to the fantasy page every day for the last few weeks expecting something other than "coming soon".
  • 4 2
 Still waiting for an xco in Utah. We have some awesome spots for it here.
  • 1 2
 Doubt that would happen, most of the venues would be at an altitude only a few people were accustomed to and thus would require people arrive weeks early to acclimate and have any chance.
  • 2 0
 @OnTheRivet: idk, they've raced Vallnord before which is something like 6500ft I think, about the same as Park City. XCO in the Moab area would be epic too, but there's nowhere with the right infrastructure to support that.

It seems hard to get US ski/bike resorts interested (Windham just decided to stop hosting after 2 seemingly successful years), and the western US is pretty out of the way compared to flying into NYC or DC. I would definitely make the road trip if it ever happened but I'm not holding my breath.
  • 2 0
 that XC track was awesome
  • 2 0
 It was good, tight racing all weekend. Hope XC is this exciting all year.
  • 1 0
 Please x-ray Nino! I want to make sure he's not a cyborg!
Wink
  • 1 0
 Get well TREK team.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



