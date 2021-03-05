4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021

Mar 5, 2021
by Brian Park  

CHECK OUT
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers
Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
Words by Brian Park


We put a lot of effort into reviewing and sharing info about the latest and greatest bike tech, and it stands to reason that we focus on things that are widely available. But sometimes you have to throw reason out the window. There's something special about the people who can make shit themselves. Who can wander off into the shop with an idea, and come out with a thing. That works. That someone might even pay for.

I spent a bit of time this winter trying to become one of those people; I’ve been playing with a desktop CNC from Pocket NC and a 3D printer from Matterhackers. And well, I've got a long way to go. But along the way I started following some very talented folks making very cool stuff on an incredibly small scale. Here are a few of them.




Sturdy Cycles

Sturdy Cycles titanium crankset.
Sturdy Cycles' stunning titanium crankset.

Sturdy Cycles Tara
The Tara is Tom's XC hardtail model.
Sturdy Cycles 3D printed titanium tube junctions
I love that he sometimes leaves the finish of the 3D printed tube junctions unfinished on purpose.

Tom Sturdy is a framebuilder and framebuilding teacher based in Frome, Somerset. He uses titanium tubes with 3D printed tube junctions to create made-to-order designs. He offers an XC hardtail 29er called the Tara with custom geometry, and he also makes a very special crankset.

I'm especially excited about his stunning new titanium crankset. He initially designed them to make custom lengths for his frame customers (he's even made down to 125mm cranks), and he wanted to improve frame clearance without adding q-factor. He has the arms 3D printed out of grade 5 titanium (not in house yet, those machines are wildly expensive) before all the critical interfaces get machined and finished.

bigquotesI should say that my cranks are absolutely not 'necessary' and I am not really trying to claim that they have significant benefits over other great cranks that exist for a fraction of the price. With that in mind I make no apology either as, just like my bikes, they represent a lot of work as well as being very expensive to produce.Tom Sturdy

Tom had originally only planned to sell these with his frames, but since there's been so much interest he's made them available on their own. Pricing for this kind of additive manufacturing is affected by what other parts he's making at the same time, so he currently has to charge £1250 per crankset. He hopes to be able to get some stock together for crank only customers in the near future.

He may not think his cranks are necessary, but they might be necessary for me...


Sturdy Cycles Crank Details
• Grade 5 titanium arms, spindle, & threaded preload ring
• 30mm spindle
• Modular design allows for setup with wide range of BB and chainline standards
• MTB-ready; length and stiffness can be tuned when ordering
• Weight for a typically sized crankset is approximately 420g (arms, spindle, hardware)
• Titanium chainring is more hard wearing than aluminum 1x chainrings
• Made to order
• Price is currently £1250 per crankset
• More info at sturdycycles.co.uk and @sturdycycles




Catahoula Ergonomics Saddles

Brian Williams has tried to extend his saddle's sweet spot as much as possible.

It features a generous cutout.
And a hybrid carbon and fibreglass shell.
He says his treated steel rails are stronger than ti and almost as light.

Brian Williams (not that one) is a trail builder for Mountain Bike Missoula, as well as a designer and general renaissance man. His background includes 10 years as a bike mechanic, map maker, welder, car mechanic, long-distance bike tourer, chainsaw operator, and a whole lot of other stuff.

Several years ago he started making saddles, and when enough of his friends wanted them he dubbed the venture 'Catahoula' after his dog's breed.

His saddles have got some passionate evangelists, including olympian Sam Schultz, paralympic gold medalist Meg Fisher, and singlespeed badass Ivy Audrain. Williams says they've all put an obscene amount of miles on the saddles, and their excitement for the designs is a big part of why he's kept making them.

Iterations and refinements over the years.

The saddles are made out of quality materials, and I'm especially interested in his choice to use thin-wall steel rails on a saddle this light. According to him, many of the saddles labeled as having titanium rails or other fancy names are mostly just steel with a negligible amount of alloyed elements in there for marketing. I'm also intrigued by the approach of having a bit more freedom to roll your hips, and his goal of having a bigger sweet spot; there are some saddles out there that are great if you're perched in the right spot, but on mountain bikes we move around a lot.


Catahoula Saddle Details
• Made in Missoula, USA from high quality, domestically sourced materials
• Uses Majilite synthetic leather covers, hybrid shell (laminated carbon & fibreglass), open cell polyurethane padding
• Ovalized, head treated, thin-wall steel rails for durability with only a slight weight penalty
• Shell uses carbon for weight and stiffness and fibreglass for flex where needed
• Weight is around 200 grams
• At 140mm x 270mm it's designed for predictable support and a wide sweet spot of seated positions
• Unisex design with wide centre channel to allow pelvis to roll forward as needed
• Available with slim padding, medium thickness padding, and a version wider through the middle and nose for mountain biking specifically
• Only 100 saddles are planned for his next run, and he estimates they'll cost $300 USD
• You can sign up for pre-orders at catahoula-ergonomics.com and @catahoulaergonomics




Hutzl Bike 3D Printed Run Bike

Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
Shoulda been called the Grim Timbit.

Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
No word on how the Righty measures up to the Lefty in performance.
Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
The PETG frame is available in a bunch of different colours.
Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
Comes with a walnut handle.

Max Volk is a German industrial designer who's been experimenting with 3D printed bike stuff while he's not designing shelving systems and coffee tables. Inspired by his infant daughter he started building 3D printed balance bikes with the long term dream of working up to printing her a regular bike when she's older. He's releasing his bike stuff under the name Hutzl, named after a small forest in Southern Germany called "Hutzelwald" ("pinecone forest") with some great trails.

The Hutzl Butzl bike is apparently the world's first serial production 3D printed balance bike. It's longer and slacker than typical run bikes, so I'm disappointed he didn't call it the Grim Timbit (get at me for licensing opportunities Max). It also runs on high volume 12" tires, and is printed from recyclable PETG plastic.

He can currently print one bike per day in his studio, but will scale if there's enough demand.

Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
The design uses a clever joint in the middle of the frame to allow for printing in smaller parts.

Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
Stealthy.
Max Volk s Hutzl Butzl run bike
Quick release wheels mean you can chuck it into your backpack and bring it with you to the park.

The design looks badass, and I'm a dork for 3D printed stuff these days, but is it safe? Well he's been working on the design for a long time, and done plenty of load testing, so... I'm inclined to think so. I'm personally more likely to trust the Butzl over those sketchy wooden balance bikes I used to have to sell back in my shop days. Those things were made of popsicle sticks and dreams at best.

To be honest I want one of his coffee tables too.


Hutzl Butzl Bike Details
• Longer and slacker than typical run bikes
• The frame is 3D printed out of recyclable PETG plastic
• Available as a kit you assemble yourself
• High volume 12" dirt or street tires for comfort
• Unique colour combinations available
• Includes a walnut handlebar & Selle Italia Froggy children's saddle
• Manufactured in Berlin
* All parts can be replaced if needed
• Quick-release wheels for easy storage and transport
• It weighs 4kg (8.8lb)
• The price is €279
• More info at maxvolk.design (website), @maxvolk.design, & @hutzl.bike




Dward Design

I know I'm broken by how nice I think this seat clamp is.

Lots of colour options.
I'd be disappointed if there were no purple ano.


Edward Mason is a mountain biker and mechanical engineer from the UK Southwest who "fell down the monstrous internet chasm that is the world of self-taught YouTube CNC machining" after finishing university. That meant he ended up spending more time in the tool rooms and prototyping shops, running machines and doing R&D. Eventually he started his own machine shop under the name Dward Design, bought a proper industrial CNC mill, and got to work doing tricky parts and one-offs in exotic materials for others. In fact, he does some of the machining for the aforementioned Tom Sturdy.

bigquotesIn discovering machining I felt the same excitement I remembered as the kid discovering a new trail in the woods or clearing that crazy jump that seemed impossible at first. I wanted more of that feeling, so I committed to building my own machine shop under the name Dward Design.Ed Mason

But he still hadn't achieved his goal of making bike parts until now.




His new CNC Titanium Seatclamp is the first of several pieces he's planning on launching this year. It's milled from 6-4 titanium, and the barrel nut is 304 stainless. He machines and anodizes the clamps in house, in fact the only part that he buys is the stainless T25 Torx screw. He chose ti largely because of its resistance to the elements of UK winters, but the clamps are reasonably light too at 26g-31g (depending on size).

I love how no-nonsense the design is, while still having some really special elements. Here's to hoping he's working on a matching stem next.


CNC Titanium Seatclamp Details
• Made of 6-4 titanium with a 304 stainless barrel nut
• Stainless T25 Torx screw holds things in place
• CNCed in-house in the UK
• Available in 28.6, 30, 31.8, 33.5, 34.9, & 38.5 sizes (34.6 for Santa Cruz to be added shortly)
• Colour options include raw silver (no anodising), brown, purple, deep blue, bright blue, straw gold, magenta pink, & green
• Weights vary from 26g–31g depending on size
• Prices are £55 for raw clamps, and £60 for any anodised colour, including UK VAT at 20%
• Shipping is free anywhere in the UK, £5 to anywhere in Europe, and £10 to the rest of the world
• More info at dward-design.co.uk & @dward_design




Pinkbike hive mind please let me know in the comments about your favourite little-known garage manufacturers. I'll take some time checking out your suggestions and maybe do a follow up. I know these are just scratching the surface.

Now back to trying to wrap my head around 5-axis CNCing...

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Cranks Hardtails Kids Bikes Saddles Seatposts


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
118131 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
66913 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
52856 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
52663 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
51795 views
Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs
50418 views
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
47378 views
Slack Randoms: Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice, A New Suspension Stem & More
46663 views

54 Comments

  • 52 0
 Am I seeing things or is that Sturdy Cycles chain ring's narrow wide pattern have a flaw?
  • 9 0
 they skipped a tooth
  • 19 0
 Geuiness World Record- most observant person.
  • 3 29
flag deadlyhifi (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I think it's a trick of the light - if you look closely you can see the correct profile, just.
  • 2 0
 It's so you can use a half link of course, it improves shifting performance.
  • 2 0
 @deadlyhifi: are you serious?
  • 1 0
 Dang, good catch!
  • 8 0
 Ah yes, the elusive 33 tooth narrow-wide chainring lol
  • 2 3
 I doubt that was an accident. Can’t find any info on the chainrings but it’s most likely a chainring size with odd numbered teeth.
  • 1 0
 I think I count 47 teeth. Really, what is that for?
  • 1 0
 Seriously though. What is happening. Somebody please explain.
  • 1 0
 Fortunately I need a big vagine.
  • 31 0
 Ed here from Dward Design - I made the chainring in the photo! Great spot, you're absolutely right. This was the first prototype we made and a setup error made the narrow-wide pattern come out incorrect at two spots around the chainring. The goal for this first one was only ever to prove it could be done, so we decided to run pictures of it anyway. Needless to say future ones will be correct - or maybe we should take this as a glaring opportunity to make a bold new chain standard while we're at it?
  • 1 0
 @mm732: Twice
  • 6 0
 CONGRATULATIONS! You have won this week’s contest. Your prize is one Sturdy Cycles crankset!
  • 1 0
 Id' also like to point out that as cool as those little Hutzl Bikes are, those are NOT quick release wheels... I'm also pretty sure it's small enough to fit in most car boots without removing the wheels!
  • 1 0
 @dward-design: Is the chain ring also Ti or will it be offered with a Ti version?
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: yeah its Ti, and all future ones will be Ti too. Watch this space for MTB ones coming soon!
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: I think they have little push button quick releases.
  • 1 0
 @deadlyhifi:
  • 12 5
 A Ti seat clamp is "no nonsense"....
Spending 10x as much as an AL clamp because you're concerned about how long it will last is just about the definition of nonsense
  • 7 0
 It’s purely appreciation for hand crafted stuff— I actually bought his gold anodized and it came in the mail yesterday and it’s simply gorgeous!
  • 4 2
 I can’t think of a £5.50 seat clamp that weighs under 31g... none of this stuff is good value, they have no economies of scale. The design is still no-nonsense in my eyes. Super clean.
  • 1 1
 @brianpark: it has all of the nonsense
  • 4 0
 If I were in a better place financially, I would love to buy that clamp. Small businesses doing interesting things like this are the spice of life! I love the story of the business, and I would gladly pay him $70 over paying a huge corporation $15. Obviously it isn't the most value for the least money, but investing in the dreamers and the small businesses has huge effects on out culture and society and keeps things exciting
  • 7 0
 These guys are making parts faster than SRAM and Shimano.
  • 4 0
 Hah you joke but honestly I think a lot of smaller outfits that control their own manufacturing are doing great right now. Nice to see some variety out there.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Oh I think it's great how I can buy 30 of the same Cascade Link for the same bike in 3 different colors but can't get a Shimano 12 speed chain until 2022. But I digress.
  • 4 0
 @Almazing: ugh I know. I’m hoarding quick links.
  • 2 0
 Can a saddle really be said to be ergonomic if it only comes in one length-width combination? Ergonomic for that person I guess. But you know who else makes saddles in a one-size-fits-most configuration? Literally every saddle brand on the market except for a few notable exceptions.
  • 1 0
 I’m pretty sure he can make other dimensions if you want. Talking to him he’s definitely thinking about things on a level above your average bike shop sit bone fit kit spiel.

And not every maker needs to cater to every person in the world. I’m sure he’d acknowledge that this design isn’t for the entire spectrum of human bodies.
  • 4 0
 Finally, been waiting for a longer and slacker balance bike for me toddler! Jk looks mint, righty to go with a lefty
  • 4 0
 that chainring is mesmerizing
  • 12 0
 until you see the narrow narrow
  • 1 0
 @DAN-ROCKS: I think they made it mesmerizing on purpose so that you didn't notice it Big Grin ...
  • 2 0
 @Mesmomesmo: It looking mesmerizing is the only reason I noticed it.
  • 3 0
 Those Sturdy Cycles bikes are beautiful
  • 3 1
 Who can resist an article that ropes you in with a picture of the least exciting bike part possible, the seat clamp?
  • 2 0
 Cool, the crankset uses the new proprietary and until now, unknown T46 bottom bracket.
  • 2 0
 That's because you can't get any 'standard' BBs right now. They're thinking ahead!
  • 2 0
 Uh, you guys forgot about boone technologies cranx. Those will blow your mind, although currently only in aluminum.
  • 1 0
 Whoa is he back? I thought he stopped doing bike stuff and was making wedding rings and things like that now.
  • 2 0
 How come @brianpark isn't on this list?
  • 2 0
 One day! But my tube strap brackets are the definition of not exciting.
  • 3 1
 'exciting stuff' 'seatpost clamp'
  • 1 0
 This is the time of the year when all the seat clamps are released, so exciting I can’t wait for more
  • 1 1
 So back in the day we used to race titanium bikes and the BB areas were as flexy AF. So why now are we making cranks out of it? What changed?
  • 4 1
 I mean, a lot. There’s a big difference between a 3D printed crank and a 1995 frame with spindly little tubes and QR dropouts and. I definitely don’t find those eeWings flexy so I wouldn’t imagine these are either.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Oh yeah for sure. Just wondering if it was tube design related or a treatment of some kind. The inner geek in me needs to know! :-)
  • 4 0
 Ti isn’t inherently flexy, the skinny tubes they used to use are. Those 3D printed arms likely have a honeycomb structure inside that will be extremely stiff, almost as good as a solid alloy arm at dramatically lower weight. Additive machining is going to bring Ti back to the market, although prices need to come down a wee bit before any of us are buying it...
  • 1 0
 @Auto-XFil: Thank you! Great feedback!
  • 6 5
 "for those scarce moments when Eewings aren't dentist enough for you"
  • 1 0
 Step aside eeWings...
  • 1 3
 Dentist addition 101

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016832
Mobile Version of Website