40 Sends from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
May 21, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
The Fort William course isn't just rocks and tech with plenty of opportunities for riders to get airborne. While riders took their practice laps we hung out at the end of the motorway section to capture some of the biggest sends.
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Fort William World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
16 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
captainconair
(1 hours ago)
Now post them all with the bikes photoshopped out.
[Reply]
8
0
DesertRatJr
(1 hours ago)
That dude tearing off his roll offs mid-air is genius! Ballsy too.
[Reply]
1
0
neoides
(47 mins ago)
I had to go back to find it, i was too busy looking at the idler haha
[Reply]
6
0
teamdinosaur
(1 hours ago)
Oooh great gotta love seeing ‘huge sends’ with 0 context as to how sendy the huge sends were.
[Reply]
1
0
lewiscraik
(6 mins ago)
Just “guy in the sky” shots, no context.
[Reply]
2
0
lepigpen
(51 mins ago)
How fuckin fun is this event. Crowd is already massive on a Saturday. And theres like a Crankworx level crowd down around the motorway hootin at each jump. So sick.
[Reply]
3
0
kiksy
(1 hours ago)
Biggest sends. Jumps for reference cropped out though?
[Reply]
2
0
martymiller35
(1 hours ago)
Not really genius, just a motocross background
[Reply]
2
0
jimmy8x
(1 hours ago)
LOOK AT THE WHIP!
[Reply]
1
0
sportstuff
(1 hours ago)
Nice to see a t-bog & seat grab in the mix..
[Reply]
1
0
Eisn
(1 hours ago)
PbRacing coming through with style! Nice
[Reply]
2
0
FlorentLG
(39 mins ago)
Frix-Frix President!
[Reply]
1
0
tomo12377
(4 mins ago)
Scrapping the barrel for 39 & 40 aye
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
Cru Jones approves
[Reply]
1
0
GNCYCLESKI
(1 hours ago)
yew!
[Reply]
3
5
TheLongMan
(53 mins ago)
terrible article
[Reply]
