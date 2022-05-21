40 Sends from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The Fort William course isn't just rocks and tech with plenty of opportunities for riders to get airborne. While riders took their practice laps we hung out at the end of the motorway section to capture some of the biggest sends.










































Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
71537 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
56475 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
51223 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
42840 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
42284 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40776 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36631 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
36416 views

16 Comments

  • 10 0
 Now post them all with the bikes photoshopped out.
  • 8 0
 That dude tearing off his roll offs mid-air is genius! Ballsy too.
  • 1 0
 I had to go back to find it, i was too busy looking at the idler haha
  • 6 0
 Oooh great gotta love seeing ‘huge sends’ with 0 context as to how sendy the huge sends were.
  • 1 0
 Just “guy in the sky” shots, no context.
  • 2 0
 How fuckin fun is this event. Crowd is already massive on a Saturday. And theres like a Crankworx level crowd down around the motorway hootin at each jump. So sick.
  • 3 0
 Biggest sends. Jumps for reference cropped out though?
  • 2 0
 Not really genius, just a motocross background
  • 2 0
 LOOK AT THE WHIP!
  • 1 0
 Nice to see a t-bog & seat grab in the mix..
  • 1 0
 PbRacing coming through with style! Nice Smile
  • 2 0
 Frix-Frix President!
  • 1 0
 Scrapping the barrel for 39 & 40 aye
  • 1 0
 Cru Jones approves
  • 1 0
 yew!
  • 3 5
 terrible article





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009964
Mobile Version of Website