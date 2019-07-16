40+ Event Locations Announced for International Ride MTB Day on July 20 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Ride MTB Day

While we like to think that every day is Ride MTB Day, our goal is to create a globally recognized day where we prioritize the sport we all love. On this day, we encourage riders to gather together at local trails, bike parks, and bike shops or even enjoy a solitary ride alone at their favorite spot, to bring riders all over the world together to make it an official holiday for mountain biking.





#RIDEMTBDAY is a non-profit cooperative of decentralized events that take place around the globe with mountain bike brands, media, professionals, retailers, parks and local riders everywhere showing their love and support for the sport of mountain biking by holding group rides, fundraisers, races and demos on the same day every year.



There are 40+ locations around the world from Andorra to Zimbabwe hosting events, including:

VALLNORD BIKE PARK
La Massana, Andorra

THE EPIC BIKE PARK LEOGANG
Leogang, Austria

BIKEPARK SERFAUS-FISS
Fiss, Austria

BIKE REPUBLIC SÖLDEN
Sölden, Austria

GIANT NERANG
QLD, Australia

MAYDENA BIKE PARK
Tasmania, Australia

LOCATION TBD
Manly, Australia

WINSPORT
Calgary, Canada

CHILE CHAMISERO BIKE PARK
Santiago, Chile

PARQUE AVENTURA ESCOBERO
Envigado, Colombia

BIKEPARK WINTERBERG
Winterberg, Germany

RIDE STORE
Cuenca, Ecuador

LA PINILLA BIKE PARK
Segovia, Spain

AVORIAZ MTB
Avoriaz, France

BIKE PARK WALES
South Wales, United Kingdom

BIKE CITY STORE
Guatemala City, Guatemala

SAN AUGUSTIN BIKE PARK
Guatemala City, Guatemala

COLISEO XTREME PARK
Lo de Diguez, Guatemala

JAPAN MTB CHAMPIONSHIPS
Senboku City, Japan

AZIMUT BIKE CAMP
Ajusco, Mexico
ZONA BICI
Chiapas, Mexico

BIKE CITY
Guadalajara, Mexico

BICISPORT
Morelia, Mexico

ZONA BICI
Oaxaca, Mexico

SANSAH BIKES
Zamora, Mexico

HAFJELL BIKE PARK
Oyer, Norway

WHAKAREWAREWA RED WOODS MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK
Rotorua, New Zealand

DAVAO CROCODILE PARK
Davao, Philippines

FORESSA TRAIL
Cebu, Philippines

LOCATION TBD
Bacolod, Philippines

THE BIKE PLAYGROUND
Manila, Philippines

HIGH RIDGE
CDO, Philippines

HIGHLAND MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK
Northfield, NH - United States

SNOW SUMMIT
Big Bear, CA - United States

CANYON BICYCLES USA
Carlsbad, CA - United States

ROCK N ROAD CYCLERY- MISSION VIEJO
Mission Viejo, CA - United States

MOUNT LAGUNA
Mount Laguna, CA - United States

SHONGWENI FARMERS MARKET
KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

EDUPLEX SPORT
Pretoria, South Africa

CASCADES MTB PARK
Pietermaritzburg, South Africa


To learn more about these events, please visit ridemtbday.com

We appreciate your support!

