40+ Event Locations Announced for International Ride MTB Day on July 20 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Ride MTB Day

VALLNORD BIKE PARK

La Massana, Andorra



THE EPIC BIKE PARK LEOGANG

Leogang, Austria



BIKEPARK SERFAUS-FISS

Fiss, Austria



BIKE REPUBLIC SÖLDEN

Sölden, Austria



GIANT NERANG

QLD, Australia



MAYDENA BIKE PARK

Tasmania, Australia



LOCATION TBD

Manly, Australia



WINSPORT

Calgary, Canada



CHILE CHAMISERO BIKE PARK

Santiago, Chile



PARQUE AVENTURA ESCOBERO

Envigado, Colombia



BIKEPARK WINTERBERG

Winterberg, Germany



RIDE STORE

Cuenca, Ecuador



LA PINILLA BIKE PARK

Segovia, Spain



AVORIAZ MTB

Avoriaz, France



BIKE PARK WALES

South Wales, United Kingdom



BIKE CITY STORE

Guatemala City, Guatemala



SAN AUGUSTIN BIKE PARK

Guatemala City, Guatemala



COLISEO XTREME PARK

Lo de Diguez, Guatemala



JAPAN MTB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Senboku City, Japan



AZIMUT BIKE CAMP

Ajusco, Mexico

ZONA BICI

Chiapas, Mexico



BIKE CITY

Guadalajara, Mexico



BICISPORT

Morelia, Mexico



ZONA BICI

Oaxaca, Mexico



SANSAH BIKES

Zamora, Mexico



HAFJELL BIKE PARK

Oyer, Norway



WHAKAREWAREWA RED WOODS MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK

Rotorua, New Zealand



DAVAO CROCODILE PARK

Davao, Philippines



FORESSA TRAIL

Cebu, Philippines



LOCATION TBD

Bacolod, Philippines



THE BIKE PLAYGROUND

Manila, Philippines



HIGH RIDGE

CDO, Philippines



HIGHLAND MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK

Northfield, NH - United States



SNOW SUMMIT

Big Bear, CA - United States



CANYON BICYCLES USA

Carlsbad, CA - United States



ROCK N ROAD CYCLERY- MISSION VIEJO

Mission Viejo, CA - United States



MOUNT LAGUNA

Mount Laguna, CA - United States



SHONGWENI FARMERS MARKET

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa



EDUPLEX SPORT

Pretoria, South Africa



CASCADES MTB PARK

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa



While we like to think that every day is Ride MTB Day, our goal is to create a globally recognized day where we prioritize the sport we all love. On this day, we encourage riders to gather together at local trails, bike parks, and bike shops or even enjoy a solitary ride alone at their favorite spot, to bring riders all over the world together to make it an official holiday for mountain biking.is a non-profit cooperative of decentralized events that take place around the globe with mountain bike brands, media, professionals, retailers, parks and local riders everywhere showing their love and support for the sport of mountain biking by holding group rides, fundraisers, races and demos on the same day every year.There are 40+ locations around the world from Andorra to Zimbabwe hosting events, including:To learn more about these events, please visit ridemtbday.com We appreciate your support!