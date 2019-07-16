40+ Event Locations Announced for International Ride MTB Day on July 20 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

(📸: Larry Cragg) Have you heard about the 2nd annual Ride MTB Day? @ridemtbday is a fun decentralized mountain bike holiday, encouraging everyone far and wide to get out on a ride and celebrate the mountain bike. Ride MTB Day is exactly 1 week away — next Saturday, July 20th! The museum is open, so swing by after your ride if you’re in the area. Pictured: Joe Breeze, Wende Cragg, and Fred Wolf headed to the Repack start line. #ridemtbday #mtbhalloffame