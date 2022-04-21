43-Minute Darkfest Documentary Now Available on Major Streaming Platforms

It has been one of the most riveting projects to sink my teeth into and I am honoured in sharing this project with you all! So many professionals - on and off the bike. A pleasure all round.



A special thank you to @samreynolds26 for the vision and hard work behind the scenes at @darkfest_mtb to make his dream a reality for many to enjoy!

This was (and always is) a gargantuan task that many of the crew took on and hopefully this is just the start of many BIG things to come!



Last but not least, thank you @rockthe_kazbah & @ryan_franklin88 for entrusting me with this film!



Working with @thomassandellfilms , @kevinschnider , @timmi_cpv and @alanperreard ensured that all bases were covered! Thank you! — Hayden Brown