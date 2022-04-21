43-Minute Darkfest Documentary Now Available on Major Streaming Platforms

Apr 21, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

While this year's Darkfest is winding down and the highlight videos are gradually coming out, filmmaker Hayen Brown isn't done with the 2021 event. His full-length documentary, titled simply Darkfest, is now available on several major video platforms.

bigquotesIt has been one of the most riveting projects to sink my teeth into and I am honoured in sharing this project with you all! So many professionals - on and off the bike. A pleasure all round.

A special thank you to @samreynolds26 for the vision and hard work behind the scenes at @darkfest_mtb to make his dream a reality for many to enjoy!
This was (and always is) a gargantuan task that many of the crew took on and hopefully this is just the start of many BIG things to come!

Last but not least, thank you @rockthe_kazbah & @ryan_franklin88 for entrusting me with this film!

Working with @thomassandellfilms , @kevinschnider , @timmi_cpv and @alanperreard ensured that all bases were covered! Thank you!Hayden Brown

Find the iTunes, Apple TV, Prime Video, Vimeo, Microsoft, Google Play, and Vudu links here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Darkfest


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Ahh now streaming.... excellent, is this the reason for Netflix's stock crash?
  • 2 4
 Overload of pre-event content. Don't actual care about event.

Post a Comment



