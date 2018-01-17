Pinkbike.com
43 Seconds of Senduro
Jan 17, 2018
by
Olivier Cuvet
What is enduro? A bike category, a way to ride, a look? I personally don't care, and this is way I finish a loop!
—
Olivier Cuvet
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 35
cmkneeland
(8 hours ago)
Back in my day, we called that freeride.
[Reply]
+ 8
oliv69
(7 hours ago)
No worries guys, freeride is the way I ride :
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujy9h6yNyrc
[Reply]
+ 14
l0cl1nes
(8 hours ago)
this guy probably knows what sex is like. Freeride gets chicks
[Reply]
+ 4
mustbike
(7 hours ago)
riding dream track in a halfshell is sorta mental
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(5 hours ago)
Pretty sure that’s cross country....
Like I think he could completely jump across Lichtenstein
[Reply]
+ 5
enduro29erHack
(8 hours ago)
That. Is not Enduro.
[Reply]
+ 2
kampfar
(52 mins ago)
Enduro is modern XC. No matter the bike, freeride is a spirit of ride and a culture.
[Reply]
+ 0
mikefromdownthestreet
(5 hours ago)
ok... if enduro is riding crazy shit without protective gear. But still mad props to him, I can't do that with or without pads
[Reply]
+ 1
listeryu
(29 mins ago)
regardless of the "label" I really like what you do on a MOUNTAINBIKE and it would not harm to see more of it
[Reply]
+ 2
jrocksdh
(5 hours ago)
Can we get 2 min worth please!
[Reply]
+ 1
Bomadics
(7 hours ago)
For a video of this genre, a sloptestyle/freerided/dirt jump/on enduro bike/with bonus case, it's bang on!
[Reply]
+ 0
cougar797
(7 hours ago)
So freeride. We already have an established name for it. It’s probabky the fav riding type of 90% of people on here. This guy does it well for sure.
[Reply]
+ 1
bok-CZ
(3 mins ago)
this guy knows what´s a good bike
[Reply]
+ 2
lobon
(8 hours ago)
Snazzy
[Reply]
+ 1
JustinLund
(13 mins ago)
Can't say I expected that at all, mad steez on the indian air
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(2 hours ago)
playful and enjoyable.
[Reply]
+ 1
okavango
(2 mins ago)
Water bottle rocket!!
[Reply]
- 4
RedBurn
(8 hours ago)
Another bad example kids. Wear a full face helmet and a back protection
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(5 hours ago)
Its called personal responsibility/assessment. Different story if ur just a taker on the public dole tho right.
[Reply]
Post a Comment