VIDEOS

43 Seconds of Senduro

Jan 17, 2018
by Olivier Cuvet  

bigquotesWhat is enduro? A bike category, a way to ride, a look? I personally don't care, and this is way I finish a loop!Olivier Cuvet




Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
83897 views
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
60046 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
54914 views
Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool
47757 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
43835 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic
32514 views
American Classic Calls It Quits... For Now
31846 views
'Dear Kelly' - Carson Storch's Tribute to Kelly McGarry - Video
30608 views

19 Comments

  • + 35
 Back in my day, we called that freeride.
  • + 8
 No worries guys, freeride is the way I ride : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujy9h6yNyrc
  • + 14
 this guy probably knows what sex is like. Freeride gets chicks
  • + 4
 riding dream track in a halfshell is sorta mental
  • + 3
 Pretty sure that’s cross country....
Like I think he could completely jump across Lichtenstein
  • + 5
 That. Is not Enduro.
  • + 2
 Enduro is modern XC. No matter the bike, freeride is a spirit of ride and a culture.
  • + 0
 ok... if enduro is riding crazy shit without protective gear. But still mad props to him, I can't do that with or without pads
  • + 1
 regardless of the "label" I really like what you do on a MOUNTAINBIKE and it would not harm to see more of it
  • + 2
 Can we get 2 min worth please!
  • + 1
 For a video of this genre, a sloptestyle/freerided/dirt jump/on enduro bike/with bonus case, it's bang on!
  • + 0
 So freeride. We already have an established name for it. It’s probabky the fav riding type of 90% of people on here. This guy does it well for sure.
  • + 1
 this guy knows what´s a good bike
  • + 2
 Snazzy
  • + 1
 Can't say I expected that at all, mad steez on the indian air
  • + 1
 playful and enjoyable.
  • + 1
 Water bottle rocket!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049349
Mobile Version of Website