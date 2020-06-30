48 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend 2020

Jun 30, 2020
by Clint Trahan  
Giant Glory


Party shirts and all types of bikes graced the trails in Whistler this weekend. Clint Trahan was out to grab some photos of some of the lucky riders to sample the goods on Opening Day and their prized steeds.


Commencal Supreme

Commencal Furious

Norco Aurum HSP

Devinci Wilson

Norco Aurum HSP

Giant Glory

Santa Cruz V10

YT Jeffsy

Devinci Spartan

Trek Slash

RAAW Madonna

Santa Cruz Nomad

Jackson Goldstone and his Trek Session.

Privateer 161

Canyon Sender

Bailey Goldstone and her Santa Cruz V10.

Julia Long and her Norco Sight.

Norco Aurum HSP

Specialized Enduro

Intense M29

Yeti SB150

Commencal Meta

Santa Cruz Nomad

Pinkbike's Christina Chappetta and her Trek Session.

Rocky Mountain Slayer

Rocky Mountain Reaper

Commencal Meta

Cannondale Jekyll

Norco Aurum

GT Force

YT Capra

Trek Remedy and Specialized SX Trail

Trek Fuel EX

Kona Minxy

Norco Aurum

Specialized Demo

Specialized Demo

Rocky Mountain Slayer

Rocky Mountain Slayer

Benny is ready for another Whistler Bike Park season!

Giant Reign

Commencal Supreme

Trek Session

Rocky Mountain Slayer

Specialized Enduro

Giant Glory

NS Bikes Fuzz


39 Comments

  • 17 2
 I'm really stoked for all you guys that are able to ride Whistler this year. Enjoy the trails, we outsiders are bummed to not bring our vacation dollars your way. Next year, hopefully.
  • 14 1
 needs more 26inch bikes from at least 7 years ago
  • 7 0
 I'll just send you a picture of my bike rack.
  • 9 0
 Leaked from YT - New 2021 Capra
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Tues no?
  • 4 0
 So this guy from the Vintage DH Bike Facebook page was there on opening day with his BANSHEE SCREAM WITH MONSTER T's, you took pictures of him and his bike, and didn't post it here. Pinkbike always includes a "vintage" section in these Whistmas photo stories, and I'm really disappointed in you right now.
  • 1 0
 I saw that! My 13 year old son was like, “dad what is that fork?” Hahahaha! History lesson while in the line up.
  • 4 0
 Ah man... That SX Trail tup
would like to see the number of single crown v DH fork this year @pinkbike
  • 6 0
 2012 SX trail is still my park bike of choice.
  • 2 0
 we'll have our stats survey soon!
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Cheers Brian Beer
  • 1 0
 @Dropthedebt: I swear thats my old sx trail, sold it on here many years ago! such an amazing bike
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: WTF are you doing not including the Banshee with Monster T's?? Pinkbike guy took his picture, told him he won the cool points for the day, then didn't include it in the article. Seriously...
  • 3 1
 I just finished reading the Nico's Sunn Radical+ bike issue and then came here... Those new bikes, they look a little bit strang and even ugly (except for the Norco Aurum HPS)!!! Damm...
  • 3 0
 Show us the oldies that are surviving on a thread!!! Oh, an interesting to see some long-travel enduro bikes being run with dual-crown
  • 4 0
 No big hit? No scream?
It's not a bikepark without big hits or screams.
  • 1 0
 I'm part of the Vintage Downhill Mountain Bike group on Facebook, and there was a guy (Patrick Jones) there with a Banshee Scream and Monster T's. They took his picture, talked about his bike, said he won the cool points for the day, then didn't include it in the damn write up. Total failure PB!!!
  • 3 2
 Hmm, where's the grim donut?
And what happens with the devinci spartan when he bottoms out his bike? With the tube and the bottle on the downtube? :/
  • 3 0
 Benny is going to dominate this year
  • 3 0
 Lots if Chicas hitting the slopes this year
  • 2 0
 Nobody gives a shit about your Trek,Spesh,Santa Cruz. Lets see the survivors, Sundays, Konas and Frankenbikes!
  • 2 0
 So many valve stems not lined up with tire logos. Who are these monsters. Thank you Julia Long, you are a beacon of hope.
  • 2 0
 haha one of those was not a capra!
  • 1 0
 i'm sure that Clint Trahan has some very tight connections with one of the above riders! Cheers Brother
  • 1 0
 Thats raw madonna with the dual crown! Omg!
Not to mention those 2 slayers with dual crowns and custom graphics. So ????
  • 1 0
 so hot i ment. Not sure how those ???? Got there
  • 1 0
 That second custom Slayer! Yes please!
  • 2 0
 Hahahah my YT Capra will evolve to a TUES some day? Like a pokémon ?
  • 1 0
 I had that SX trail. To be honest, I’ve been looking for it with every bike since.
  • 2 0
 dang, no one sent me the 'must wear ennef pants' memo
  • 2 0
 #26aintdead
That SX was my dream bike, it still looks great
  • 3 1
 I like the yt capra
  • 1 0
 Yt Capra looks more Like A Scott Gambler
  • 3 2
 Influx of cases here we come
  • 1 0
 that ns has different coloured uppers?
  • 1 0
 That’s as tues not a Capra
  • 1 0
 Does everyone from whistler get a pro deal or something?
  • 1 0
 Glad to see at least one dentist was on-site incase of emergencies
  • 1 0
 Madonna Raaw is gorgeous

Post a Comment



