48 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend 2020

Party shirts and all types of bikes graced the trails in Whistler this weekend. Clint Trahan was out to grab some photos of some of the lucky riders to sample the goods on Opening Day and their prized steeds.
Commencal Supreme
Commencal Furious
Norco Aurum HSP
Devinci Wilson
Norco Aurum HSP
Giant Glory
Santa Cruz V10
YT Jeffsy
Devinci Spartan
Trek Slash
RAAW Madonna
Santa Cruz Nomad
Jackson Goldstone and his Trek Session.
Privateer 161
Canyon Sender
Bailey Goldstone and her Santa Cruz V10.
Julia Long and her Norco Sight.
Norco Aurum HSP
Specialized Enduro
Intense M29
Yeti SB150
Commencal Meta
Santa Cruz Nomad
Pinkbike's Christina Chappetta and her Trek Session.
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Rocky Mountain Reaper
Commencal Meta
Cannondale Jekyll
Norco Aurum
GT Force
YT Capra
Trek Remedy and Specialized SX Trail
Trek Fuel EX
Kona Minxy
Norco Aurum
Specialized Demo
Specialized Demo
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Benny is ready for another Whistler Bike Park season!
would like to see the number of single crown v DH fork this year @pinkbike
It's not a bikepark without big hits or screams.
And what happens with the devinci spartan when he bottoms out his bike? With the tube and the bottle on the downtube? :/
Not to mention those 2 slayers with dual crowns and custom graphics. So ????
That SX was my dream bike, it still looks great
