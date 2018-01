I went to Utah with no plans, just one goal: To have as much fun as possible, and we left satisfied. I hope you enjoy this project as much as we did making it!



































Huge thank you to Lorin Whitaker and Tim Dacosta for making the trip what it was!



Thank you to my sponsors: Banshee Bikes, Shred Optics, Industry Nine, Slytech protection, RaceFace, Bulletprufe pants and Evoc.