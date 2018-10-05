USER GENERATED

4Cross Bike Checks: MTB Festival – Leibstadt, Switzerland

Oct 5, 2018
by Lars Evers  

Quentin Derbier (FRA) – Specialized SX
4Cross World Champion 2018
Quentin's ready for action.

Only 6 out of 9 sprockets are used on the cassette.
100mm travel in the front.


About the Bike
FRAME: Specialized SX
FORK: SR Suntour Axon Werx 100mm
SHOCK: Fox CTD
WHEELS: 26“ Specialized Roval Carbon Traverse SL
BRAKES: Avid Elixier Ø160mm / CL Brake Pads
HANDLEBAR: Azonic 750mm
STEM: Azonic 50mm
CRANK: Specialized S-Works Carbon 175mm
DERAILLEUR: Sram X0
CHAIN GUIDE: Specialized
CASETTE: 9-Speed (only 6 used)
SADDLE: Specialized S-Works Carbon
SEAT POST: Thomson
TIRES: Specialized - Purgatory Control 2.3” / Fast Trak Grid 2.0"


The current world champion wore his rainbow jersey for the last time at a 4Cross event at Round 11 of the European 4Cross Series in Leibstadt. He was one of the only guys that rode a full suspension bike on the rather smooth track, but still finished on the 2nd place with his Specialized SX.



Simon Waldburger (SUI)
Elite Men Winner
Simon definitely did not goof around during the race.

Schwalbe Racing Ralph tires on the rear end.
Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires in the front.


After many years as a pro, Simon Waldburger decided to stop competing regularly. On his last race in Leibstadt, his home track, he showed everyone how it’s done and took the win and the Swiss Chamionship title. His Schwalbe tires gave him the speed for the win on that day.


About the Bike
FORK: Fox 36 Factory
WHEELS: 26“ DT Swiss 240s / Ex 471
BRAKES: Shimano XTR
HANDLEBAR: Renthal Fatbar Lite
STEM: Renthal
CRANK: Shimano Saint 170mm
DERAILLEUR: Shimano Saint
CHAIN GUIDE: Carbocage
CASETTE: Shimano Dura-Ace 9-Speed (only 4 used)
SADDLE: Tioga Spyder
SEAT POST: Thomson
TIRES: Schwalbe Racing Ralph addix speed / Nobby Nic addix speedgrip





Charly Gaillard (FRA) – Mondraker Dualen
BMX European Champion Cruiser 2018

Was the single speed a disadvantage on the 4Cross track?
25 elite men found their way to Leibstadt.



About the Bike
FRAME: Mondraker Dualen 2012
FORK: Marzocchi Bomber 100mm
WHEELS: 26“ Onoff Bula
BRAKES: Juicy / Shimano
HANDLEBAR: Reverse
STEM: Reverse
CRANK: Shimano Saint 175mm
CHAIN GUIDE: Onoff
SADDLE: Raddix
SEAT POST: Onoff
TIRES: WTB Weirwolf 2.3” / Maxxis High Roller 2.1”



BMX racer Charly Gaillard took the challenge of riding a 4Cross race and brought out his Mondraker Dualen from 2012. With a solid performance all day he managed to finish 4th against the experienced 4Cross men.



Gustaw Dadela (POL) – Specialized P3
Gustaw's black set-up looks beautiful.

Also 100mm of travel on the fork.
CST Tires, front and back.


After an unlucky crash in the qualification last year, the Gustaw Dadela wanted to get some redemption in Leibstadt. The track suited him well, but after a collision in the semifinal he had to settle with a 6th place.


About the Bike
FRAME: Specialized P3
FORK: Rock Shox Pike
WHEELS: 26“ DT Swiss / Dartmoor
BRAKES: Sram Guide RS
HANDLEBAR: Dartmoor
STEM: Dartmoor
CRANK: Shimano XT
DERAILLEUR: Sram X0 7-Speed
SADDLE: Specialized
SEAT POST: Specialized
TIRES: CST Tires jack rabbit





Saskja Lack (SUI) – Pivot Point
Elite Women Winner




About the Bike
FRAME: Pivot Point
FORK: Fox Factory 36
WHEELS: 26“ Pacenti
BRAKES: Shimano XT
DERAILLEUR: Shimano Zee
SADDLE: fizik
CRANK: Truvativ Descendant
TIRES: Schwalbe Nobby Nic



Saskja Lack already won one of the Red Bull Pumptrack qualifiers and now tried herself on the rougher terrain from 4Cross. The change from the 20” bmx to the 26” pivot point did not affect her riding skills at all and she ended up on the top of the podium in Leibstadt.



Jakub Kantor (CZE) – NS Liar
The NS Liar has especially been designed for 4Cross.



It was Jakub’s first time in Leibstadt but he definitely felt comfortable on his NS Liar with the Fox fork and some Sram components.


About the Bike
FRAME: NS Liar
FORK: Fox Float 32
WHEELS: 26“ Remerx Harry / Tubes Novatec
BRAKES: Sram Level TL
HANDLEBAR: Renthal Fatbar
STEM: Spank Spike
CRANK: Sram X1
DERAILLEUR: Sram X7
SADDLE: SDG Fly
SEAT POST: SDG
TIRES: Schwalbe Racing Ralph




Ingo Kaufmann (GER) – Hot Chili Prototype
German Champion 2018
The German champ got his own prototype frame.




About the Bike
FRAME: Hot Chili Prototype
FORK: Rock Shox Reba
WHEELS: 26“ Reverse 928
BRAKES: BrakeForceOne H2O
HANDLEBAR: Reverse Lead 760mm
STEM: Reverse BlackOne 50mm
CRANK: Sram X0 165mm
CHAIN GUIDE: 77 Designz Oval guide
Casette: Sram 10-Speed
Derailleur: Sram X0
TIRES: Specialized Purgatory / Continental X-King



After a few years on the top of the European 4Cross Series, Ingo Kaufmann was able to win the national jersey this year in Heidenheim. After that, he got the opportunity to develop his own 4Cross frame, powered by Hot Chili and his other sponsors. Combined with the components, it just looks great.



Chaney Guennet (FRA) - Dartmoor 26 player
Crankworx Pumptrack
World Champion



After a second place last year, Chaney Guennet knew that he was coming back to Leibstadt. His unique riding style and speed on the pumptracks of Crankworx are superb. But his beautifully set up Dartmoor with singlespeed and Michelin tires didn't bring him as far in Leibstadt as last year.


About the Bike
FRAME: Dartmoor 26 player
FORK: Rock Shox Pike
WHEELS: 26“ Spank
BRAKES: Shimano
HANDLEBAR: Dartmoor
STEM: Dartmoor
SADDLE: Dartmoor
SEAT POST: Dartmoor
TIRES: Michelin Wild Race'r





Vanessa Kager (AUT) - Commencal Absolut 4X
Vanessa was having a lot of fun on her second 4Cross race.




About the Bike
FRAME: Commencal Absolut 4X
FORK: Manitou
WHEELS: 26“ Sunringle Charger
BRAKES: Magura M5
Derailleur: Shimano Saint
CRANK: Truvativ Descendant
TIRES: Maxxis Minion



Vanessa Kager also won one of the Red Bull Pumptrack qualifiers and now came to her second 4Cross race after an 8th place at the World Championships. She was able to finish 2nd behind Saskja Lack.



Connor Hudson (GBR) - Banshee AMP
Just like Chaney on his Dartmoor, Connor rode on the dirt jump frame from Banshee.



British vize-champion Connor Hudson came all the way from Great Britain with his brother Jack to compete in Leibstadt for the first time. He loved the event and track in Leibstadt, which his Banshee AMP was perfect for.


About the Bike
FRAME: Banshee AMP
FORK: Rockshox Pike DJ
WHEELS: 26“ Halo Vafour
BRAKES: Avid XO Trail
HANDLEBAR: Renthal FatBar
STEM: Renthal
Crank: Shimano Saint
Chain Guide: MRP
Derailleur: Sram X0
SADDLE: Gusset
SEAT POST: Gusset
TIRES: Schwalbe Nobby Nic




Highlights MTB Festival - Leibstadt:







Words: Lars Evers
Pictures: Valentin Müller

Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2018
69435 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
61902 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
56866 views
9 Bikes From Red Bull Foxhunt
42368 views
2019 UCI MTB Rulebook Fixes DH Finals Start Order, Allows For Mismatched Wheel Sizes & More
41402 views
DVO Suspension Announces 2019 Line
37681 views
First Ride: Crankbrothers Carbon Synthesis Wheels
32968 views
Bike Check: Katy Winton's Trek Slash - Finale Ligure EWS 2018
30773 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 #26aintdead
  • + 3
 #make4xgreatagain
  • + 2
 Ok so the winner was on a raw santa cruz jackal frame?
  • + 1
 was wondering why the frame was left out of the list
  • + 1
 Cool bike check! Would love to see more 4cross around here..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034107
Mobile Version of Website