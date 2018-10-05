4Cross Bike Checks: MTB Festival – Leibstadt, Switzerland





About the Bike

FRAME: Pivot Point

FORK: Fox Factory 36

WHEELS: 26“ Pacenti

BRAKES: Shimano XT

DERAILLEUR: Shimano Zee

SADDLE: fizik

CRANK: Truvativ Descendant

TIRES: Schwalbe Nobby Nic









Saskja Lack already won one of the Red Bull Pumptrack qualifiers and now tried herself on the rougher terrain from 4Cross. The change from the 20” bmx to the 26” pivot point did not affect her riding skills at all and she ended up on the top of the podium in Leibstadt.

