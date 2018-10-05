4Cross Bike Checks: MTB Festival – Leibstadt, Switzerland

The current world champion wore his rainbow jersey for the last time at a 4Cross event at Round 11 of the European 4Cross Series in Leibstadt. He was one of the only guys that rode a full suspension bike on the rather smooth track, but still finished on the 2nd place with his Specialized SX.
After many years as a pro, Simon Waldburger decided to stop competing regularly. On his last race in Leibstadt, his home track, he showed everyone how it’s done and took the win and the Swiss Chamionship title. His Schwalbe tires gave him the speed for the win on that day.
BMX racer Charly Gaillard took the challenge of riding a 4Cross race and brought out his Mondraker Dualen from 2012. With a solid performance all day he managed to finish 4th against the experienced 4Cross men.
After an unlucky crash in the qualification last year, the Gustaw Dadela wanted to get some redemption in Leibstadt. The track suited him well, but after a collision in the semifinal he had to settle with a 6th place.
Saskja Lack already won one of the Red Bull Pumptrack qualifiers and now tried herself on the rougher terrain from 4Cross. The change from the 20” bmx to the 26” pivot point did not affect her riding skills at all and she ended up on the top of the podium in Leibstadt.
It was Jakub’s first time in Leibstadt but he definitely felt comfortable on his NS Liar with the Fox fork and some Sram components.
After a few years on the top of the European 4Cross Series, Ingo Kaufmann was able to win the national jersey this year in Heidenheim. After that, he got the opportunity to develop his own 4Cross frame, powered by Hot Chili and his other sponsors. Combined with the components, it just looks great.
After a second place last year, Chaney Guennet knew that he was coming back to Leibstadt. His unique riding style and speed on the pumptracks of Crankworx are superb. But his beautifully set up Dartmoor with singlespeed and Michelin tires didn't bring him as far in Leibstadt as last year.
Vanessa Kager also won one of the Red Bull Pumptrack qualifiers and now came to her second 4Cross race after an 8th place at the World Championships. She was able to finish 2nd behind Saskja Lack.
British vize-champion Connor Hudson came all the way from Great Britain with his brother Jack to compete in Leibstadt for the first time. He loved the event and track in Leibstadt, which his Banshee AMP was perfect for.
Highlights MTB Festival - Leibstadt:
Words:
Lars Evers Pictures:
Valentin Müller
