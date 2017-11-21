Plowing Ashes with James Doerfling - Video



The recently charred forests of Cache Creek, BC, provided a surreal setting for a little project with James Doerfling. Our focus was to capture both still and moving images for some RAD near future things to come. Before we get there we are sharing our creative experiment.







Photos are often an integral part of a story. They provide impact for advertisements, a making-of-story and underpinning Instagram.



The reality is that of thousands of photos taken, only a tiny percentage make it through the selection process. More often than not, a lack of space is the decisive factor, be it a printed or digital platform. A common workaround is a slideshow. But often the disadvantage with a slideshow is the loss of tension, drama or dynamism.







Our creative solution was a 4K stutter movie, an advanced format of the classic photo slideshow. It offers more frames, higher sequence acceleration and smooth transitions. Technology has changed many things and thanks to high-speed DSLRs, movements are captured almost film-like, with the subtle but distinctive difference where every frame retains the crisp high resolution of a photo. The clear focal point and image depth is characteristic of photo cameras and video has a hard time keeping up.



The 4K format is not a big hurdle for modern DSLRs. They usually shoot 6K and higher. Some argue that stuttermovies lack flow and this may be true. On the other hand, you don't miss a single moment.







We want to hear from you! What do you prefer, 4K or Flow? We will randomly select users and send swag kits for your comments

