Plowing Ashes with James Doerfling - Video

Nov 21, 2017
by SR Suntour  
Plowing Ashes with James Doerfling

The recently charred forests of Cache Creek, BC, provided a surreal setting for a little project with James Doerfling. Our focus was to capture both still and moving images for some RAD near future things to come. Before we get there we are sharing our creative experiment.

Riding

Photos are often an integral part of a story. They provide impact for advertisements, a making-of-story and underpinning Instagram.

The reality is that of thousands of photos taken, only a tiny percentage make it through the selection process. More often than not, a lack of space is the decisive factor, be it a printed or digital platform. A common workaround is a slideshow. But often the disadvantage with a slideshow is the loss of tension, drama or dynamism.


Our creative solution was a 4K stutter movie, an advanced format of the classic photo slideshow. It offers more frames, higher sequence acceleration and smooth transitions. Technology has changed many things and thanks to high-speed DSLRs, movements are captured almost film-like, with the subtle but distinctive difference where every frame retains the crisp high resolution of a photo. The clear focal point and image depth is characteristic of photo cameras and video has a hard time keeping up.

The 4K format is not a big hurdle for modern DSLRs. They usually shoot 6K and higher. Some argue that stuttermovies lack flow and this may be true. On the other hand, you don't miss a single moment.


We want to hear from you! What do you prefer, 4K or Flow?
Riding

Rider: James Doerfling
Feat: SRSuntour Auron35 and TriAir rear shock
Location: Cache Creek BC, Canada
Photos: Hoshi Yoshida

MENTIONS: @SRSuntour


8 Comments

  • + 7
 DAMN THIS SHIT SO FORCED LIKE WHY YA THINK WE WANT ALL THE THROWAWAY SHOTS FOR REAL
THE VIDEO HAD THE EXACT SAME ANGLES??? U THINK PEOPLE WANT TO WATCH THE SAME DAMN VIDEO WITH HALF THE FRAMES PER SECOND LIKE DID WE NOT LEAVE "STUTTER FILMS" IN THE TRASH WITH HECKIN TINTYPE???

SUNTOUR SERIOUSLY DAMN YOU HAVE HOSHI YOSHIDA LITERALLY NUMBER ONE CREATIVE MAN IN BIKE PHOTOGRAPHY AND YOU MAKE THIS TRASH ASS THING??? WITH JAMES DOERFLING??? HECK YOUR SLOPPY ASS SLIDESHOW WE WANT PHOTO EPICS

NO DISRESPECT HOSHI AND JAMES YA LEGENDS
  • + 2
 You really gave it 110%.
  • + 1
 #RIPCAPSLOCK
  • + 1
 I actually prefer the shutter, believe it or not. Individual pictures capture a lot more than a single video does, especially surrounding, backdrops and sort of the “essence” of the photo. a lot of riding videos, to me, are more of like one long drawn out picture; a moment thats been stretched, a song that sets the mood, and riding in one place. each photo in the shutter video has its own mood and individual character, so a collection of these photos is a lot more appealing to me than just another north shore loamfest.
  • + 3
 Stutter movie hurts my brain
  • + 1
 Flow, unless it is for an e-bike then the still pics would be properly paired.
  • + 1
 Shutter gives me a headache. Knolly looks like a toyworld bike.
  • + 1
 My eyeesss.

