Video: '4 Seasons' Showcases Annual Evolution Of Bike Trails in the Alps

In this “4 Seasons” movie we show that T-lap have been testing the entire wheels set from @mavic over the pasts years. It was decent to watch the evolution from the different kind of tracks enduring kilometers, elevation, altitude, rough terrain, mud, snow, dirt, speed, shocks, roots, ruts and crashes… We’re extremely lucky living in the middle of the Alps with so much terrains who are pushing the boundaries.We’re proud of our range 100% developed in France and made in Europe.Winter E-DEEMAX // Spring DEEMAX PRO TEAM SERIESSummer DEEMAX 29 // Autumn DEEMAX PROA video thanks to:Julien Bevillard // Clement FromontJean-Baptiste Bazzarini // Mathis DecrouxRiders: T-lap & Leo Jaegle▶︎ Merch still available on: https://ride404.com/Thanks for watching, See y'all on the trails