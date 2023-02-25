Video: '4 Seasons' Showcases Annual Evolution Of Bike Trails in the Alps

In this “4 Seasons” movie we show that T-lap have been testing the entire wheels set from @mavic
over the pasts years. It was decent to watch the evolution from the different kind of tracks enduring kilometers, elevation, altitude, rough terrain, mud, snow, dirt, speed, shocks, roots, ruts and crashes… We’re extremely lucky living in the middle of the Alps with so much terrains who are pushing the boundaries.
We’re proud of our range 100% developed in France and made in Europe.
Winter E-DEEMAX // Spring DEEMAX PRO TEAM SERIES
Summer DEEMAX 29 // Autumn DEEMAX PRO
A video thanks to:
Julien Bevillard // Clement Fromont
Jean-Baptiste Bazzarini // Mathis Decroux
Riders: T-lap & Leo Jaegle
Thanks for watching, See y'all on the trails
