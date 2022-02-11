4X Pro Tour Adds Two More Rounds for 2022

Press Release: 4X Pro Tour

The 4X Pro Tour has added two extra rounds to the 2022 season, bringing in their first-ever doubleheader weekend at the iconic venue of Val Di Sole, Italy on September 2 & 3, alongside the World Cup finals for Downhill and Cross-Country.Under the floodlights in the renowned mountain bike racing mecca, the 2022 4X Pro Tour Series Champions will be crowned. Additionally, riders will have the chance to take the title of King and Queen of Val Di Sole.Val Di Sole has been an infamous race on the 4X calendar since 2008. After playing host to numerous World Championship races, this will be the first time the 4X Pro Tour has returned since 2014.The course has been a rider favourite since its construction nearly 15 years ago, hailed for wide-open corners, floodlit racing, and constant overtaking. Series organiser, Scott Beaumont said: “We are thrilled to add Val Di Sole to our 2022 4X ProTour. We can’t wait to get under the floodlights and put on an amazing show for the huge crowds”.Patrizia Daldoss from the Val Di Sole organising committee explained: "After so many years of top-class show with the best stars of 4X, we couldn’t think of a Val di Sole World Cup weekend without the discipline!" We are excited to be part of the 4X ProTour Series and to even double the show for our fans with a doubleheader in Commezzadura, on Friday and Saturday night, September 2nd and 3rd. Also, we will celebrate exciting first times: the first back-to-back stages ever in the circuit, and the first 4X King and Queen of Val di Sole to be crowned, too. That’s going to be plenty of fun, we can’t wait for September to come and live more thrilling moments."The now eight-round 4X Pro Tour Series now stands as:Round 1: Szczawno Zdroj, Poland - May 7Round 2: Fort William, Scotland - May 21Round 3: Winterberg, Germany - May 26Round 4: Dobřany, Czech Republic - July 9Round 5: Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic - July 16Round 6: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - August 13Round 7: Val Di Sole, Italy - September 2Round 8: Val Di Sole, Italy - September 3