4X Pro Tour Adds Two More Rounds for 2022

Feb 10, 2022
by CC Media  

Press Release: 4X Pro Tour


The 4X Pro Tour has added two extra rounds to the 2022 season, bringing in their first-ever doubleheader weekend at the iconic venue of Val Di Sole, Italy on September 2 & 3, alongside the World Cup finals for Downhill and Cross-Country.

Under the floodlights in the renowned mountain bike racing mecca, the 2022 4X Pro Tour Series Champions will be crowned. Additionally, riders will have the chance to take the title of King and Queen of Val Di Sole.

Open practice and finals during The 2017 UCI Mountain Bike 4X World Championship at Val Di Sole Trento Italy on August 25 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Never an empty quiet hill for 4X / Charles A Robertson

Val Di Sole has been an infamous race on the 4X calendar since 2008. After playing host to numerous World Championship races, this will be the first time the 4X Pro Tour has returned since 2014.

The course has been a rider favourite since its construction nearly 15 years ago, hailed for wide-open corners, floodlit racing, and constant overtaking. Series organiser, Scott Beaumont said: “We are thrilled to add Val Di Sole to our 2022 4X ProTour. We can’t wait to get under the floodlights and put on an amazing show for the huge crowds”.

Finals during The 2019 UCI Mountain Bike 4X World Championship at Val Di Sole Bike Park Daolasa Commazadura Italy on August 02 2019. Photo Charles A Robertson
Expect the best racing / Charles A Robertson

Patrizia Daldoss from the Val Di Sole organising committee explained: "After so many years of top-class show with the best stars of 4X, we couldn’t think of a Val di Sole World Cup weekend without the discipline!

"  We are excited to be part of the 4X ProTour Series and to even double the show for our fans with a doubleheader in Commezzadura, on Friday and Saturday night, September 2nd and 3rd.   Also, we will celebrate exciting first times: the first back-to-back stages ever in the circuit, and the first 4X King and Queen of Val di Sole to be crowned, too.   That’s going to be plenty of fun, we can’t wait for September to come and live more thrilling moments."

The now eight-round 4X Pro Tour Series now stands as:

Round 1: Szczawno Zdroj, Poland - May 7
Round 2: Fort William, Scotland - May 21
Round 3: Winterberg, Germany - May 26
Round 4: Dobřany, Czech Republic - July 9
Round 5: Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic - July 16
Round 6: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - August 13
Round 7: Val Di Sole, Italy - September 2
Round 8: Val Di Sole, Italy - September 3

 Thank you PinkBike for the continued support of 4X ProTour.

Welcome back to 4X ProTour Val Di Sole

This is now the biggest series in our history and we can’t wait to get started in Szczawno Zdroj on May 7th.
 We really need to get 4x back up an running in the ole USA, we used to have some really good racers in this discipline but it's been pretty quiet recently.
 It would be an ideal format for the US, bikes are cheaper to buy than Enduro and DH, it’s easier to televised/broadcast due to being in a much more confined area, head to head racing is cool to watch and you could start racing on some BMX tracks if there’s an initial struggle to find venues. Also you’re such a big country you could either keep it fairly local witching a State or 2 to start with or spread across the whole country.
 Stoked, looks like a killer series this year
 Super stoked to have more rounds at the 4xProTour! Can’t wait for the elbow racing!

