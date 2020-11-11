4X Pro Tour Announces 5 Venues for 2021 Season

Nov 11, 2020
by Charlie Currie  

Practice and racing during round 2 of The 2019 4X Pro Tour at JBC Bike Park Jablonec Nad Nisou Czech Republic on July 20 2019. Photo Charles A Robertson
4X PRO TOUR
Announces 2021 Venues
Words & Photography: // Charlie Currie // Charles A Robertson

Press Release: 4X pro Tour

After a year’s hiatus to usual proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 4X Pro Tour has announced its five-round series for 2021:

Round 1: Winterberg, Germany – May 14th
Round 2: Fort William, Scotland – May 22nd
Round 3: Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic – July 17th
Round 4: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany – August 7th
Round 5: Szczawno Zdroj, Poland – September 11th

The series will kick off at the IXS Dirt Masters Festival, in Winterberg, Germany on May 14th. The festival has hosted the Pro Tour six times previously. However, after huge changes to the Bikepark at the tail end of 2019, it looks like racers will be facing a very different course.

Photo Charles A Robertson
Felix Beckeman 2018 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

The following week, Fort William, Scotland will play host to Round 2 on May 22nd, alongside the UCI Downhill World Cup. Since the birth of international 4X way back in 2002, the Nevis Range has held some of the most spectacular 4X action, with big crowds and bar to bar racing.

Saturdays practice and racing during round 3 of the 2018 4X Pro Tour at Nevis Range Fort William Scotland United Kingdom on June 02 2018. Photo Charles A Robertson
Scott Beaumont 2018 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

Back in its eighth edition, there is no doubt that JBC 4X Revelations, will continue to prove itself as one of the wildest events on not only the 4X calendar but on the international MTB calendar. Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic will host the legendary event on July 17th. Built by two-time World Champion, Tomas Slavik, both riders and bikes will be tested to their limit.

Photo Charles A Robertson
Davi Roberts 2019 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

Round 4 on August 7th sees the introduction of a new venue, MSV Deirhoer in Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany. The course that was built by seasoned 4X racer, Klaus Beige, has already seen some high energy racing action, back in 2016, hosting the 2016 German 4X National Championships.

Photo Charles A Robertson
We're ready for the gate drop // Photo: Charles A Robertson

Two weeks after the UCI 4X World Championships in Val Di Sole, Italy, the 2021 4X Pro Tour will conclude on September 11th in Poland. Szczawno Zdroj, has been a regular on the circuit since 2012 where it hosted the European Championships. The floodlit track will no doubt provide an exciting end to the season.

Photo Charles A Robertson
Felix Beckeman 2018 // Photo: Charles A Robertson


Posted In:
Racing and Events 4x Racing


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 hmm, would love to be part of a 4x series
  • 1 0
 4x is awesome! Hope it's televised.

