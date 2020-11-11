4X Pro Tour Announces 5 Venues for 2021 Season

Press Release: 4X pro Tour

Felix Beckeman 2018 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

Scott Beaumont 2018 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

Davi Roberts 2019 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

We're ready for the gate drop // Photo: Charles A Robertson

Felix Beckeman 2018 // Photo: Charles A Robertson

After a year’s hiatus to usual proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 4X Pro Tour has announced its five-round series for 2021:Round 1: Winterberg, Germany – May 14thRound 2: Fort William, Scotland – May 22ndRound 3: Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic – July 17thRound 4: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany – August 7thRound 5: Szczawno Zdroj, Poland – September 11thThe series will kick off at the IXS Dirt Masters Festival, in Winterberg, Germany on May 14th. The festival has hosted the Pro Tour six times previously. However, after huge changes to the Bikepark at the tail end of 2019, it looks like racers will be facing a very different course.The following week, Fort William, Scotland will play host to Round 2 on May 22nd, alongside the UCI Downhill World Cup. Since the birth of international 4X way back in 2002, the Nevis Range has held some of the most spectacular 4X action, with big crowds and bar to bar racing.Back in its eighth edition, there is no doubt that JBC 4X Revelations, will continue to prove itself as one of the wildest events on not only the 4X calendar but on the international MTB calendar. Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic will host the legendary event on July 17th. Built by two-time World Champion, Tomas Slavik, both riders and bikes will be tested to their limit.Round 4 on August 7th sees the introduction of a new venue, MSV Deirhoer in Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany. The course that was built by seasoned 4X racer, Klaus Beige, has already seen some high energy racing action, back in 2016, hosting the 2016 German 4X National Championships.Two weeks after the UCI 4X World Championships in Val Di Sole, Italy, the 2021 4X Pro Tour will conclude on September 11th in Poland. Szczawno Zdroj, has been a regular on the circuit since 2012 where it hosted the European Championships. The floodlit track will no doubt provide an exciting end to the season.