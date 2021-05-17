4X Pro Tour Announces Updated 2021 Events

May 17, 2021
by CC Media  
Photo Charles A Robertson
The wait for international 4X continues / Photo: Charles A Robertson

Press Release: 4X Pro Tour


After the postponement of the iXS Dirt Masters festival, and the cancellation of the Fort William World Cup, the 4X Pro Tour has had to substitute a venue for what will now be their opening round of the year.

Szczawno-Zdrój, Poland, was set to host the first round of the 2021 4X Pro Tour by proxy after the iXS Dirt Masters festival was moved until September, and Fort William, confirmed they could not go ahead this year due to Covid-19.

Photo Charles A Robertson
Szczawno has hosted six Pro Tours/ Photo: Charles A Robertson

However, the 4X Pro Tour confirmed yesterday that "due to the ongoing global covid 19 pandemic, our opening event at Szczawno-Zdrój, Poland has unfortunately been cancelled." They added: "4X ProTour will return to this iconic venue once more in 2022 to battle on this amazing track."

Despite the obvious blow to the series, they have already filled a spot to host the opening round of the series.

Dobřany, Czech Republic, will now take on round 1 of the 2021 4X Pro Tour. Although newcomer venue to the series, it has hosted two rounds of the European 4X Series in 2018 and 2019.


The 4X Pro Tour season now stands as:

Round 1: Dobřany, Czech Republic - July 10

Round 2: Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - July 17

Round 3: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - August 7

Round 4: Winterberg, Germany - September 17

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases 4x Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
80707 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
67291 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
49374 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
48334 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41700 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
41394 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40161 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
38289 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007134
Mobile Version of Website