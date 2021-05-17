4X Pro Tour Announces Updated 2021 Events

The wait for international 4X continues / Photo: Charles A Robertson

Press Release: 4X Pro Tour

Szczawno has hosted six Pro Tours/ Photo: Charles A Robertson

After the postponement of the iXS Dirt Masters festival, and the cancellation of the Fort William World Cup, the 4X Pro Tour has had to substitute a venue for what will now be their opening round of the year.Szczawno-Zdrój, Poland, was set to host the first round of the 2021 4X Pro Tour by proxy after the iXS Dirt Masters festival was moved until September, and Fort William, confirmed they could not go ahead this year due to Covid-19.However, the 4X Pro Tour confirmed yesterday that "due to the ongoing global covid 19 pandemic, our opening event at Szczawno-Zdrój, Poland has unfortunately been cancelled." They added: "4X ProTour will return to this iconic venue once more in 2022 to battle on this amazing track."Despite the obvious blow to the series, they have already filled a spot to host the opening round of the series.Dobřany, Czech Republic, will now take on round 1 of the 2021 4X Pro Tour. Although newcomer venue to the series, it has hosted two rounds of the European 4X Series in 2018 and 2019.The 4X Pro Tour season now stands as:Round 1: Dobřany, Czech Republic - July 10Round 2: Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - July 17Round 3: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - August 7Round 4: Winterberg, Germany - September 17