4X Pro Tour Round 3, Fort William - Track Preview
Jun 2, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Track Preview 2017
Livestream Saturday 3. June 2017
CEST:
6:30pm
USA:
3:30am (PDT) 6:30am (EDT)
BST:
5:30pm
Azerbaijan:
2:30pm
Australia:
8:30pm (Sydney)
New Zealand:
10:30pm
Direct Link to Livestream.
MENTIONS:
@The4XProTour
Score
Time
