4X Pro Tour Round 3, Fort William - Track Preview

Jun 2, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  
Track Preview 2017


Livestream Saturday 3. June 2017
CEST: 6:30pm
USA: 3:30am (PDT) 6:30am (EDT)
BST: 5:30pm
Azerbaijan: 2:30pm
Australia: 8:30pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 10:30pm

Direct Link to Livestream.

MENTIONS: @The4XProTour


