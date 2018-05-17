4X ProTour Announces 2018 Finals In Mexico

We are truly honoured by becoming the host of the 2018 4x Pro Tour here in Mexico on November 3rd. The place we will do the event is a small and beautiful town called Valle de Bravo 2 hrs drive away from Mexico City International Airport. All international riders attending the event will find a safe, comfortable and well organized event in one of México’s top outdoors destination. We are working on the final touches for the track design and event poster. — Manuel Riestra, Mexico Event Organizer