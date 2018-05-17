4X ProTour Announces 2018 Finals In Mexico

PRESS RELEASE: 4X ProTour
After an amazing 6 seasons of 4X ProTour, we are thrilled to announce that the 2018 season finals will take place in Mexico on November 3rd.
We are very happy to announce to the world that for the first time, 4X ProTour will travel outside of Europe for a round of racing. Valle De Bravo will be the host city about 2 hours west of Mexico City with a new facility built for this 4X ProTour race and future generations of Mexican 4X racers to use.
Full support from all the riders and teams over the last 6 years has given the 4X ProTour perfect foundations with which to continue pushing the sport and attracting new venues to what is one of mountain biking’s most spectacular disciplines.
|We are truly honoured by becoming the host of the 2018 4x Pro Tour here in Mexico on November 3rd. The place we will do the event is a small and beautiful town called Valle de Bravo 2 hrs drive away from Mexico City International Airport. All international riders attending the event will find a safe, comfortable and well organized event in one of México’s top outdoors destination. We are working on the final touches for the track design and event poster.—Manuel Riestra, Mexico Event Organizer
This is the next step for 4X ProTour as we look to take our events to all corners of the World in future years.2018 Dates and Venues:
Round 1 May 11th Winterberg, Germany
Round 2 May 19th Szczawno Zdroj, Poland
Round 3 June 2nd Fort William, Scotland
Round 4 July 14th Jablonec, Czech Republic
Round 5 November 3rd Mexico
Visit 4xprotour.com
for more information on the 4X ProTour.
