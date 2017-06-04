VIDEOS

4X ProTour: Fort William - Video

Jun 4, 2017
by Taylor Smith  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
4X ProTour - Fort William

by FilmSmith
Views: 305    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

Fort William is famous for its big crowds and its tough tracks. It played host to this round of the 4X ProTour and was a race it was. With adverse weather conditions an hour before finals things promised to be a tough race. Slavik was the danger man in the men's with competition to the likes of Scott Beaumont and Joost Wichman. All the while over in the women's, it was anyone's game. It all came down to the wire in the finals, a lot of crashes a lot of takedowns, and a hell of a lot of excitement.... Here's the action.

MENTIONS: @FilmSmith / @The4XProTour
Must Read This Week
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
148908 views
Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup
90401 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
67493 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
67428 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
66983 views
Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler – Fort William DH World Cup
54092 views
Pivot Switchblade – Review
53642 views
Fort William DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk – Photo Epic
53280 views
Timed Training Results – Fort William DH World Cup
51317 views
The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic
47523 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 make 4x great again.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024252
Mobile Version of Website