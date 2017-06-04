4X ProTour: Fort William - Video

Fort William is famous for its big crowds and its tough tracks. It played host to this round of the 4X ProTour and was a race it was. With adverse weather conditions an hour before finals things promised to be a tough race. Slavik was the danger man in the men's with competition to the likes of Scott Beaumont and Joost Wichman. All the while over in the women's, it was anyone's game. It all came down to the wire in the finals, a lot of crashes a lot of takedowns, and a hell of a lot of excitement.... Here's the action.