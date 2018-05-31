4X Pro Tour Round 3 - Fort William

PRESS RELEASE: 4X ProTour
Year after year, the Fort William 4X track provides action and drama to the thousands of spectators lining the track on Aonach Mor and showcases 4X at its absolute best. In 2018, we are set for more of the same action.
Winding its way through the trees from the start, riders burst into view of the finish arena by joining the last one hundred metres of the DH track. With rollers, huge jumps, rocks, drops, flat turns and berms, this track has it all to challenge the absolute best 4X riders in the world. It is always interesting to see how these riders smooth out this rough and tough track, especially when battling with three other riders.
This is the event on the 4X ProTour that riders want to win. Winners here add their name to an incredible list of former champions in the 4X world who have won on this track.
In the women’s racing, Romana Labounkova will be the favourite. The 2017 4X ProTour Champion will return to the highlands after winning the first 2 rounds in 2018. She will be looking for the top step on the podium. Her work will certainly be cut out though. Olga Romzaikina is currently sat in 2nd in the overall points for 2018 and will be challenging Labounkova to take her first win of the year. There will be plenty to cheer about if you are a British fan. Look for Natasha Bradley to be flying over all the jumps and likely will land on the podium. Tyde D’ Souza and Hannah Escott have both also had podium performances in 2018 at 4X ProTour.
In the men’s race, the sparks are set to fly again with the old guard all aiming to take this win. Can anyone stop them? The current top 4 riders in the World; Tomas Slavik, Felix Beckeman, Quentin Derbier and Scott Beaumont will all be present and all notoriously fast on this track. Throw into the mix the likes of British riders Will Evans, Duncan Ferris and Connor Hudson who will lead the charge and it has the perfect ingredients for an action-packed evening of racing.
With qualifying on Friday night and the race on Saturday afternoon after DH qualifying, Fort William is the place to be on June 1st/2nd. Predicting race winners, passing moves or what will happen in a 4X race is a very brave game! With the riders who are signed on to race this year we invite you to place your bets at your own risk!
You can watch a live stream of all the action from this weekend's round at Fort William HERE
on Saturday June 2nd at 18:30 CEST.
See you all trackside.
