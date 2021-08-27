4X Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Michaela Hajkova

2nd. Mathilde Bernard

3rd. Sara Anna Rojas

4th. Raphaela Richter

5th. Josie McFall



Elite Men



1st. Tomas Slavik

2nd. Adrien Loron

3rd. Hannes Slavik

4th. Martti Sciortino

5th. Giacomo Fantoni





Full Results:

