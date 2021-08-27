4X Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

After getting up to speed on the updated steep and technical course in Val di Sole, riders are now between the tape for their first chance to measure themselves against the clock. Qualifying could be a good indicator of who is looking fast this week, or will some riders be holding something back for race day?
Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Michaela Hajkova
2nd. Mathilde Bernard
3rd. Sara Anna Rojas
4th. Raphaela Richter
5th. Josie McFall
Elite Men
1st. Tomas Slavik
2nd.Adrien Loron
3rd. Hannes Slavik
4th. Martti Sciortino
5th. Giacomo Fantoni
Full Results:WomenMen
5 Comments
Post a Comment