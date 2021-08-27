4X Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


After getting up to speed on the updated steep and technical course in Val di Sole, riders are now between the tape for their first chance to measure themselves against the clock. Qualifying could be a good indicator of who is looking fast this week, or will some riders be holding something back for race day?

Check out the full results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Michaela Hajkova
2nd. Mathilde Bernard
3rd. Sara Anna Rojas
4th. Raphaela Richter
5th. Josie McFall

Elite Men

1st. Tomas Slavik
2nd.Adrien Loron
3rd. Hannes Slavik
4th. Martti Sciortino
5th. Giacomo Fantoni



Full Results:

Women


Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results 4x Racing World Championships 2021


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Would love to see a photo story on the 4cross worlds on PB!
  • 3 0
 Czech riders slaying it
  • 1 0
 One person that's not from Europe. This is world champs in the same way that baseball has the world series.
  • 1 0
 Anybody know if there is a replay of this?
  • 2 0
 Dneska slavime !!!!!

