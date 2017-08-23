RACING

4X World Championships: Val di Sole - Entry List and Schedule

Aug 23, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  
Elite Men:
45 Riders, 14 Nations

Elite Women:
11 Riders, 7 Nations




Timeplan:


Further information here.

Replay 2016:



MENTIONS: @Flo356


