4X World Championships: Val di Sole - Entry List and Schedule
Aug 23, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Elite Men:
45 Riders, 14 Nations
Elite Women:
11 Riders, 7 Nations
Timeplan:
Further information
here
.
Replay 2016:
@Flo356
chyu
(42 mins ago)
Where's Graves?
[Reply]
