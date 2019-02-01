5 Bikes from the Burgtec House Show

Santa Cruz's "Christopher Walken Who?" Chameleon

Plenty of clearance here, even the Brits were impressed. The Chameleon goes carbon for the first time and, as you'd expect from Santa Cruz, it's really smartly done.

Hope Pro 4 hubs come as standard on the SE and SE+ models.

Warehouse Will's Evil Insurgent

Will's been riding some scary lines lately. Jackson Pollock-esque mud patina.

Burgtec's Santa Cruz V10 29 Show Bike

30mm rise, 800mm wide and only available to the Syndicate at the moment. Ergon's downhill specific SMD2 saddle is designed to help riders steer with their legs. It may sound gimmicky but we were big fans when we tested it back in 2016

Dave Barton's Orange Stage 5 Rainbow

More of the finest mud patina.

A Burgetc stem with a front plate specifically designed to fit GoPros.

The Canadian has decided that all UK riders have a minimum of two anodized colours on their bikes. Stickers are also acceptable.

A game of 'hit the coffee cup' broke out mid-way through shooting.

Josh Lewis' Jib Machine

Loosedog's bike is covered in 50to01 stickers. A new one gets put on for every scratch.

A sneak peak at the next Fabric and 50to01 collab grip. A sneak peak at the next Fabric and 50to01 collab grip.

Josh isn't sure what these scratched in numbers mean but we're all sure they're very important

A prototype Industry 9 freecoaster. A prototype Industry 9 freecoaster.

The new Fabric and 50to01 saddle taking shape The boys wanted to design something with loads of padding and no sharp edges.

Bonus: Raleigh Shop Bike

Super slack and super low, it's just a pity Raleigh didn't get the memo about shorter fork offsets.