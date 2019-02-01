PINKBIKE TECH

5 Bikes from the Burgtec House Show

Feb 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
With pros, distros, dealers and staff all in one place, there was a glut of nice bikes floating about at the Burgtec House Show. Yes, you've probably seen most of these before but there are a few unique details for eagle-eyes to spot.

Santa Cruz's "Christopher Walken Who?" Chameleon

Fresh out of the karaoke warehouse, this is one of the first of the new Chameleons to touch down in the UK. There was no camouflaging the swoopy copper-coloured frame and blue anodised details on this bike and it drew a lot of attention over the event.


Plenty of clearance here, even the Brits were impressed.
The Chameleon goes carbon for the first time and, as you'd expect from Santa Cruz, it's really smartly done.

Hope Pro 4 hubs come as standard on the SE and SE+ models.


More info here.

Warehouse Will's Evil Insurgent

16-year-old Will Eaton is the Warehouse Manager at Burgtec and his Evil Insurgent was freshly coated in Macclesfield mud.


Will’s been riding some scary lines lately.
Jackson Pollock-esque mud patina.


Burgtec's Santa Cruz V10 29 Show Bike

Burgtec had specced a custom build on this V1029er with all their plushest parts, including the dh bar the Syndicate are currently testing.


30mm rise, 800mm wide and only available to the Syndicate at the moment.
Ergon's downhill specific SMD2 saddle is designed to help riders steer with their legs. It may sound gimmicky but we were big fans when we tested it back in 2016.


Dave Barton's Orange Stage 5 Rainbow

An Orange frame covered in anodised Hope bits and mud, is there a more British bike than this?

More of the finest mud patina.

A Burgetc stem with a front plate specifically designed to fit GoPros.

The Canadian has decided that all UK riders have a minimum of two anodized colours on their bikes.
Stickers are also acceptable.



A game of 'hit the coffee cup' broke out mid-way through shooting.

Josh Lewis' Jib Machine


Loosedog's bike is covered in 50to01 stickers. A new one gets put on for every scratch.


A sneak peak at the next Fabric and 50to01 collab grip.

Josh isn't sure what these scratched in numbers mean but we're all sure they're very important

A prototype Industry 9 freecoaster.



The new Fabric and 50to01 saddle taking shape The boys wanted to design something with loads of padding and no sharp edges.


Bonus: Raleigh Shop Bike

Super slack and super low, it's just a pity Raleigh didn't get the memo about shorter fork offsets.




