5 Bikes From the House Show 2020

Intense Tracer

Olly is a Push employee so there's no doubt this shock will be tuned to perfection

He also has the Push ACS3 conversion kit in his fork to give it coil performance

Saddleback have taken on the Intense UK direct sales operation and now have 20 people working on the brand

Olly's bike has definitely seen the most use of any in this round up.

Evil Insurgent Wreckoning LB Park Bike

A Push ElevenSix brings coil capability to the Evil Wreckoning.

A Chromag cockpit completes the bike's freeride credentials.

7 speeds is all you need when a lift is going to take you to the top.

Orange P7

The marque of a brand who know how to make a UK-centric bike

Plus tyres may have fallen out of vogue but you still see tyres like this 2.6" WTB Trail Boss to take the edge of a hardtail's ride.

Quality British tubing for this bike.

Forbidden Druid

[You wouldn't notice the Forbidden graphics from side-on but they're an example of subtle brilliance when you're in the saddle.

This chainring is a slight update to the bike and is apparently super-reliable.

Where the magic happens. A super clean linkage doesn't give much away on the Forbidden.

It would be rude not to at Burgtec's House show

[Apparently one standard chain will snake around this linkage for all sizes but XL, where a few extra links have to be added.

We spotted this new Burgtec pedal on Olly's bike, no doubt more details will follow shortly.

Evil Chamois Hagar

Yo dawg, I heard you like water bottle mounts.

The Hagar runs 700c wheels, as opposed to 650b like some gravel bikes, this gives a greater range of tyre choices such as the WTB Ventures fitted here.

GRX is Shimano's new gravel spcific drivetrain

Here's the clearance you get with a 50mm tyre, any wider and Evil reckon you should be riding a mountain bike.

Extra-wide drop bars are flared at the bottom to give further width for a mountain bike feel.[