5 Bikes From the House Show 2020

Intense Tracer
UK distributor, Saddleback, were on-site and this is the personal bike of Oli Hunter who is the Brand Manager for Push suspension at UK distro Saddleback.
It’s a fully pimped out custom Intense Tracer with parts from Enve, Chris King and, of course, Push, all of which fall under the Saddleback wheelhouse.
Olly is a Push employee so there's no doubt this shock will be tuned to perfection
Saddleback have taken on the Intense UK direct sales operation and now have 20 people working on the brand
Anyone who remembers the Evil Undead will be eager for the brand to bring back another downhill bike but this will have to do, for now, the Insurgent Wreckoning LB. It's a respec of the standard Wreckoning but with a park rat rider in mind. We're talking a boosted fork, a chunky coil in the rear and a 7-speed drivetrain. It's similar to [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-aggys-evil-wreckoning-lb-the-only-trail-bike-at-rampage-2019.html]Aggy’s build from Rampage[/L], and should be a super plush with a Push coil shock and a Boxxer World Cup providing the damping.
A Push ElevenSix brings coil capability to the Evil Wreckoning.
A Chromag cockpit completes the bike's freeride credentials.
It wouldn’t be a UK trade show without at least one hardcore steel hardtail. This P7 is made from Reynolds 525 steel and has recently been redesigned around plus size wheels, which should make for a chatter-free ride.
A matching saddle finishes off this clean ride.
Former Pinkbike staffer Olly Forster is now Forbidden’s Global Marketing and UK Sales guy and will be helping out this brand that has big ambitions. Their high pivot bike caught our attention enough this year to pick up a nomination for Bike of the Year
and we've heard they plan on releasing complete bikes later this year.
It would be rude not to at Burgtec's House show
Evil are calling this the ‘mountain biker’s gravel bike’ and it’s easy to see why. Slacker and lower than most gravel bikes and with a dropper and super-wide drop bars as standard, this is a wild-looking drop-bar bike.
Evil have taken a different approach to most gravel bikes, instead of slackening off a road bike to make it suitable for some single track action, they've modified mountain bike consensus to make a thrill-seeking adventure bike. The headline figure is a 66.67° head angle, that is comfortably the slackest on the market, but this is combined with a 50mm stem and a BikeYoke dropper to keep mountain bikers happy.
Don't think this is just a rigid mountain bike with some drops though, there are 7 different water bottle mounts here that offer a carrying capacity of more than 5 litres of fluid basically it can do all the adventuring you want without sacrificing the fun bits.
GRX is Shimano's new gravel spcific drivetrain
