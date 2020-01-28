5 Bikes From the House Show 2020

Jan 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Intense Tracer


UK distributor, Saddleback, were on-site and this is the personal bike of Oli Hunter who is the Brand Manager for Push suspension at UK distro Saddleback.

It’s a fully pimped out custom Intense Tracer with parts from Enve, Chris King and, of course, Push, all of which fall under the Saddleback wheelhouse.

Olly is a Push employee so there's no doubt this shock will be tuned to perfection

He also has the Push ACS3 conversion kit in his fork to give it coil performance

Saddleback have taken on the Intense UK direct sales operation and now have 20 people working on the brand

Olly's bike has definitely seen the most use of any in this round up.

Evil Insurgent Wreckoning LB Park Bike


Anyone who remembers the Evil Undead will be eager for the brand to bring back another downhill bike but this will have to do, for now, the Insurgent Wreckoning LB. It's a respec of the standard Wreckoning but with a park rat rider in mind. We're talking a boosted fork, a chunky coil in the rear and a 7-speed drivetrain. It's similar to [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-aggys-evil-wreckoning-lb-the-only-trail-bike-at-rampage-2019.html]Aggy’s build from Rampage[/L], and should be a super plush with a Push coil shock and a Boxxer World Cup providing the damping.

A Push ElevenSix brings coil capability to the Evil Wreckoning.

[SPIT]
A Chromag cockpit completes the bike's freeride credentials.

7 speeds is all you need when a lift is going to take you to the top.


Orange P7


It wouldn’t be a UK trade show without at least one hardcore steel hardtail. This P7 is made from Reynolds 525 steel and has recently been redesigned around plus size wheels, which should make for a chatter-free ride.

The marque of a brand who know how to make a UK-centric bike

Plus tyres may have fallen out of vogue but you still see tyres like this 2.6" WTB Trail Boss to take the edge of a hardtail's ride.

Quality British tubing for this bike.


[PI=18210235]A matching saddle finishes off this clean ride./PI]

Forbidden Druid


Former Pinkbike staffer Olly Forster is now Forbidden’s Global Marketing and UK Sales guy and will be helping out this brand that has big ambitions. Their high pivot bike caught our attention enough this year to pick up a nomination for Bike of the Year and we've heard they plan on releasing complete bikes later this year.

[You wouldn't notice the Forbidden graphics from side-on but they're an example of subtle brilliance when you're in the saddle.

This chainring is a slight update to the bike and is apparently super-reliable.

Where the magic happens. A super clean linkage doesn't give much away on the Forbidden.

It would be rude not to at Burgtec's House show

[Apparently one standard chain will snake around this linkage for all sizes but XL, where a few extra links have to be added.

We spotted this new Burgtec pedal on Olly's bike, no doubt more details will follow shortly.

Evil Chamois Hagar


Evil are calling this the ‘mountain biker’s gravel bike’ and it’s easy to see why. Slacker and lower than most gravel bikes and with a dropper and super-wide drop bars as standard, this is a wild-looking drop-bar bike.

Evil have taken a different approach to most gravel bikes, instead of slackening off a road bike to make it suitable for some single track action, they've modified mountain bike consensus to make a thrill-seeking adventure bike. The headline figure is a 66.67° head angle, that is comfortably the slackest on the market, but this is combined with a 50mm stem and a BikeYoke dropper to keep mountain bikers happy.

Don't think this is just a rigid mountain bike with some drops though, there are 7 different water bottle mounts here that offer a carrying capacity of more than 5 litres of fluid basically it can do all the adventuring you want without sacrificing the fun bits.

Yo dawg, I heard you like water bottle mounts.

The Hagar runs 700c wheels, as opposed to 650b like some gravel bikes, this gives a greater range of tyre choices such as the WTB Ventures fitted here.

GRX is Shimano's new gravel spcific drivetrain

Here's the clearance you get with a 50mm tyre, any wider and Evil reckon you should be riding a mountain bike.

Extra-wide drop bars are flared at the bottom to give further width for a mountain bike feel.[


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Evil Bikes Forbidden Intense Orange Bikes


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
77357 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
65376 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
59147 views
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
50409 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
46354 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45585 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
40660 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
37508 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Nice bikes - all of them, but I'll take the Druid. Wonder what completes are gonna sell for..?
  • 2 0
 That Orange hardtail is stunning!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008805
Mobile Version of Website