5 Bikes From the House Show 2020

Intense Tracer

Olly is a Push employee so there's no doubt this shock will be tuned to perfection

He also has the Push ACS3 conversion kit in his fork to give it coil performance

Saddleback have taken on the Intense UK direct sales operation and now have 20 people working on the brand

Olly's bike has definitely seen the most use of any in this round up.

Evil Insurgent Wreckoning LB Park Bike

A Push ElevenSix brings coil capability to the Evil Wreckoning.

A Chromag cockpit completes the bike's freeride credentials.

7 speeds is all you need when a lift is going to take you to the top.

Orange P7

The marque of a brand who know how to make a UK-centric bike

Plus tyres may have fallen out of vogue but you still see tyres like this 2.6" WTB Trail Boss to take the edge of a hardtail's ride.

Quality British tubing for this bike.

Forbidden Druid

You wouldn't notice the Forbidden graphics from side-on but they're an example of subtle brilliance when you're in the saddle.

This chainring is a slight update to the bike and is apparently super-reliable.

Where the magic happens. A super clean linkage doesn't give much away on the Forbidden.

It would be rude not to at Burgtec's House show

Apparently one standard chain will snake around this linkage for all sizes but XL, where a few extra links have to be added.

We spotted this new Burgtec pedal on Olly's bike, no doubt more details will follow shortly.

Evil Chamois Hagar

Yo dawg, I heard you like water bottle mounts.

The Hagar runs 700c wheels, as opposed to 650b like some gravel bikes, this gives a greater range of tyre choices such as the WTB Ventures fitted here.

GRX is Shimano's new gravel spcific drivetrain

Here's the clearance you get with a 50mm tyre, any wider and Evil reckon you should be riding a mountain bike.

Extra-wide drop bars are flared at the bottom to give further width for a mountain bike feel.

UK distributor, Saddleback, were on-site and this is the personal bike of Oli Hunter who is the Brand Manager for Push suspension at UK distro Saddleback. It's a fully pimped out custom Intense Tracer with parts from Enve, Chris King and, of course, Push, all of which fall under the Saddleback wheelhouse. Anyone who remembers the Evil Undead will be eager for the brand to bring back another downhill bike but this will have to do, for now, the Insurgent Wreckoning LB. It's a respec of the standard Wreckoning but with a park rat rider in mind. We're talking a boosted fork, a chunky coil in the rear and a 7-speed drivetrain. It's similar to Aggy's build from Rampage, and should be a super plush with a Push coil shock and a Boxxer World Cup providing the damping. It wouldn't be a UK trade show without at least one hardcore steel hardtail. This P7 is made from Reynolds 525 steel and has recently been redesigned around plus size wheels, which should make for a chatter-free ride. A matching saddle finishes off this clean ride. Former Pinkbike staffer Olly Forster is now Forbidden's Global Marketing and UK Sales guy and will be helping out this brand that has big ambitions. Their high pivot bike caught our attention enough this year to pick up a nomination for Bike of the Year and we've heard they plan on releasing complete bikes later this year. Evil are calling this the 'mountain biker's gravel bike' and it's easy to see why. Slacker and lower than most gravel bikes and with a dropper and super-wide drop bars as standard, this is a wild-looking drop-bar bike. Evil have taken a different approach to most gravel bikes, instead of slackening off a road bike to make it suitable for some single track action, they've modified mountain bike consensus to make a thrill-seeking adventure bike. The headline figure is a 66.67° head angle, that is comfortably the slackest on the market, but this is combined with a 50mm stem and a BikeYoke dropper to keep mountain bikers happy. Don't think this is just a rigid mountain bike with some drops though, there are 7 different water bottle mounts here that offer a carrying capacity of more than 5 litres of fluid basically it can do all the adventuring you want without sacrificing the fun bits.