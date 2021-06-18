5 Bikes from the North American Enduro Cup

Jun 18, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Amy Morrison and her Fuji Rakan LT. Amy battled all weekend for the top pro women's spot, eventually finishing second by just 7 seconds.

Photos: Cam Sloan



Porsha Murdock and her Specialized Enduro. Porsha took the third step of the pro women's podium.

XTR, PNW, and a tire plug.

Nifty storage.

Bryce Oxley and his Cannondale Jekyll 29.

Bryce is a fan of this OneUp and Rev Grips cockpit with moto handguards.

The stem tool plus these extras should be enough to tackle most bike problems that would likely arise during the race.

Hannah Bergemann and her Transition Sentinel.

Flat brakes and robot shifting for Hannah.

Aaron Bradford and his Transition Spire.

This long-travel Spire looks like it would be a lot of fun over all the rough stuff at Silver Mountain.


Enduro Bikes


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Really though- is this all the press this event is getting on Pinkbike?

Silver is fantastic, and you should go there. Drink beer on the Gondola and enjoy 3500’ descents. Get in the River when you’re done.
  • 1 0
 O common there were like 5 new Jekyll's there. The course was amazing! Go visit Kellog and stop by Radio Brewing company when you're done!

