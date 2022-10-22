5 Bikes Stolen After Break In at Cotic

Oct 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Cotic RocketMax

Cotic were the victims of a robbery after five bikes were stolen from its headquarters.

The robbery took place between 10 and 10:45 pm on October 21 with thieves making off with five bikes from Cotic's demo fleet. Luckily there was a quick response from Derbyshire Police and three bikes were able to be recovered at the scene but five bikes are still missing.

Cotic has shared the news on social media alongside details of each missing bikes that may help riders spot them.




bigquotesWe were broken into last night between 2200-2245. It could have been a lot worse had it not been for our brilliant neighbours and the speedily responding Derbyshire Police. Our demo fleet was targeted, and although 3 bikes were recovered at the scene, the above-photographed 5 bikes are definitely gone.

C3 Silver XT FOX Hope RocketMAX
C2 Gritstone SRAM RockShox Rocketmax
Large Midnight Blue XT RockShox Jeht
XL Nimbus SLX Rockshox Jeht with high rise Rental bars
Slate Grey FLAREMAX SLX with blue SID, small or medium (still working that out)
All have Hunt wheels.

No one was hurt, and ultimately it is just stuff. But, I would have preferred to be up until 2 am on my wedding anniversary doing something else, and as I need help I am about to ruin Saturday for the rest of the staff. That probably pisses me off more than the bikes. However, if you spot these relatively rare bikes for sale where they shouldn't be, contact us, or Derbyshire Police. Thanks, CyCotic

Anyone with information regarding this can contact Cotic or Derbyshire Police.

Posted In:
Industry News Cotic


