5 Bikes Stolen After Break In at Cotic

We were broken into last night between 2200-2245. It could have been a lot worse had it not been for our brilliant neighbours and the speedily responding Derbyshire Police. Our demo fleet was targeted, and although 3 bikes were recovered at the scene, the above-photographed 5 bikes are definitely gone.



C3 Silver XT FOX Hope RocketMAX

C2 Gritstone SRAM RockShox Rocketmax

Large Midnight Blue XT RockShox Jeht

XL Nimbus SLX Rockshox Jeht with high rise Rental bars

Slate Grey FLAREMAX SLX with blue SID, small or medium (still working that out)

All have Hunt wheels.



No one was hurt, and ultimately it is just stuff. But, I would have preferred to be up until 2 am on my wedding anniversary doing something else, and as I need help I am about to ruin Saturday for the rest of the staff. That probably pisses me off more than the bikes. However, if you spot these relatively rare bikes for sale where they shouldn't be, contact us, or Derbyshire Police. Thanks, Cy — Cotic