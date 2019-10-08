Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

5 Bikes Stolen From Adam Brayton in Overnight Break In

Oct 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Adam Brayton Homestory

Adam Brayton has been hit by a break-in overnight and has had 5 bikes stolen. Among the missing bikes are 2 Hope HB 160s (1 gloss, 1 matte), a custom painted Scott Gambler, a Vitus Sommet ebike and a Specialized Stumpjumper.

All of the bikes have some small details that make them distinct such as, Ohlins shocks, Adam's red World Champs custom brakes on the Vitus or a white back wheel on the Stumpjumper, so keep an eye out if you're in the North of England or beyond. Photos of all the bikes are below:


bigquotesHad these 5 bikes stolen last night Keep an eye out please. Lots of custom parts etc Two HB 160’s one Gloss one Matte, custom painted Scott Gambler with ohlins Boxxer cartridge, Vitus E Sommet E bike. Has my 2017 worlds brakes on it and my brothers Small Stumpjumper, green brakes and a white back wheel. Cheers.Adam Brayton




Posted In:
Industry News Hope Specialized Vitus Adam Brayton


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
87370 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
84470 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
77819 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
65755 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
50098 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
48626 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
42164 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
41032 views

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 Twats! Guessing someone knew Adam would have high end bikes but in my area thieves have been targeting using Strava so make sure you set your privacy settings to not show your home location.
  • 2 0
 Bottom feeders! Let us know if he finds them
  • 2 0
 Hope these thieves get stopped
  • 1 0
 BASTARDS, stealing a person's work tools is the lowest of the low, fingers crossed the Kestrel gets them back.
  • 3 3
 This is suspicious - "Performance Mountain Bike" www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/424969948178568
  • 1 0
 Damn that sucks. Makes me want to put tracking chips in my bikes.
  • 1 0
 Fuckin cunts.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011995
Mobile Version of Website