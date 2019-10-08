5 Bikes Stolen From Adam Brayton in Overnight Break In

Had these 5 bikes stolen last night Keep an eye out please. Lots of custom parts etc Two HB 160’s one Gloss one Matte, custom painted Scott Gambler with ohlins Boxxer cartridge, Vitus E Sommet E bike. Has my 2017 worlds brakes on it and my brothers Small Stumpjumper, green brakes and a white back wheel. Cheers. — Adam Brayton

Adam Brayton has been hit by a break-in overnight and has had 5 bikes stolen. Among the missing bikes are 2 Hope HB 160s (1 gloss, 1 matte), a custom painted Scott Gambler, a Vitus Sommet ebike and a Specialized Stumpjumper.All of the bikes have some small details that make them distinct such as, Ohlins shocks, Adam's red World Champs custom brakes on the Vitus or a white back wheel on the Stumpjumper, so keep an eye out if you're in the North of England or beyond. Photos of all the bikes are below: