5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit

Now, this is hardly the solution for racing but Mike Levy has found duct tape to be a semi-viable option.

Frame Straps:

A matching strap for Richie Rude.

Marco Osborne just about manages to fit a water bottle and inner tube onto his 2017 Cannondale Jekyll.

Iago Garay makes the most of the space available on his Santa Cruz Megatower as he stores his equipment underneath the shock with a fancy strap that is tightened by a BOA closure system.

Yoann Barelli comes well prepared as he stashes his race essentials in a handy pouch that is strapped to the top tube of his Commencal Meta.

Theo Galy giving his spare tube a light dusting of Madeiran soil.

Damien Oton's tube and Co2 canister are right in the firing line on his 2017 Devinci Spartan.

Tape:

Martin Maes finds the perfect spot to store an inner tube on his 2019 GT Force.

Justin Leov goes for a lo-fi setup on his Canyon Strive from 2016. Just a few strips of tape and some foam to store his tire plug.

No expense spared for Greg Callaghan's custom black tape setup from Finale Ligure, 2018.

A tube in a tube for Jesse Melamed at the Petzen-Jamnica EWS round in 2018.

SWAT:

Maxime Chapuis opts for a more substantial set up as he is able to fit a Co2 canister, zip ties, tire levers, and a tube into the SWAT storage on his Specialized S-Works Enduro 2020

Killian Callaghan uses his SWAT box to store a tube, CO2, gear cable, tape, and a spare hanger.

BB:

Gustav Wildhaber uses his crank axle to store a single tire plug on his Prototype 170mm Cube from 2019.

Sam Hill opts for a crank plug on his 2017 series winning Nukeproof Mega.

Keegan Wright opts for a custom foam crank plug on his Devinci Spartan during EWS Whistler 2018.

EDC:

Joe Barnes using One Up's EDC tool system for his Orange Alpine 6

A Garmin and an EDC system on Pedro Burns' Trek.

'Full Send' for Jesse Melamed

Bonus:

Eddie Masters captures the spirit of enduro with his unique water bottle setup and a mid-race snack taped to his saddle for the 2016 Giant Toa Enduro.

Riders have been creating solutions to carrying supplies on their bikes since the beginning of the sport of mountain biking. With an almost endless combination of storage solutions, we decided to look through the archives to find some of the different carrying solutions we have seen at the top level of enduro racing over the years.By far, the most popular choice among enduro racers is the handy frame strap, which allows riders to store a variety of different tools and devices pretty much anywhere on their frame. The top tube or the inside of the frame on the downtube seems to be the most common option among riders. From simple velcro straps to fancy straps using BOA closure systems, there are definitely some unique setups to be seen.If a strap seems basic then check out the riders opting instead for some tape as their means of attaching tubes and CO2 canisters to their bike. It doesn't really seem to offer any clear advantages over the frame strap but, it probably saves a few grams as long as you don't mind the risk of your kit falling off mid-race.The SWAT storage on Specialized bikes is probably by far the fanciest storage system with plenty of space for pretty much everything you could need during a race and even some extra room for a few trail snacks. It also has the benefit that you don't need to worry about anything falling off the bike mid-race and leaving you without any important tools or equipment.Although not having a whole lot of space for storage using the empty space in the bottom bracket area with applicable cranks is the perfect place for small items like tire plugs.Another internal storage option is One Up's EDC system, which allows riders to store a variety of different tools inside their steerer tube which helps keep the frame free of small items and, it definitely looks better than having a whole load of tools strapped to your frame.