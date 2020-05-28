5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit

Now, this is hardly the solution for racing but Mike Levy has found duct tape to be a semi-viable option.

Riders have been creating solutions to carrying supplies on their bikes since the beginning of the sport of mountain biking. With an almost endless combination of storage solutions, we decided to look through the archives to find some of the different carrying solutions we have seen at the top level of enduro racing over the years.

Frame Straps:

By far, the most popular choice among enduro racers is the handy frame strap, which allows riders to store a variety of different tools and devices pretty much anywhere on their frame. The top tube or the inside of the frame on the downtube seems to be the most common option among riders. From simple velcro straps to fancy straps using BOA closure systems, there are definitely some unique setups to be seen.

Backcountry Research Straps keep spares in check just in case
A matching strap for Richie Rude.

marco osborne s cannondale jekyll
Marco Osborne just about manages to fit a water bottle and inner tube onto his 2017 Cannondale Jekyll.

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Rock Shox on suspension duties
Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Occam tube tool strap with Boa closure
Iago Garay makes the most of the space available on his Santa Cruz Megatower as he stores his equipment underneath the shock with a fancy strap that is tightened by a BOA closure system.

Yoann Barelli comes well prepared as he stashes his race essentials in a handy pouch that is strapped to the top tube of his Commencal Meta.

Theo Galy giving his spare tube a light dusting of Madeiran soil.

Damien Oton Bike Check
Damien Oton's tube and Co2 canister are right in the firing line on his 2017 Devinci Spartan.

Sam Hill Overall Winning Bike




Tape:

If a strap seems basic then check out the riders opting instead for some tape as their means of attaching tubes and CO2 canisters to their bike. It doesn't really seem to offer any clear advantages over the frame strap but, it probably saves a few grams as long as you don't mind the risk of your kit falling off mid-race.

Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Martin Maes finds the perfect spot to store an inner tube on his 2019 GT Force.

Justin Leov bike check
Justin Leov goes for a lo-fi setup on his Canyon Strive from 2016. Just a few strips of tape and some foam to store his tire plug.

Greg Callaghan
No expense spared for Greg Callaghan's custom black tape setup from Finale Ligure, 2018.

A tube in a tube for Jesse Melamed at the Petzen-Jamnica EWS round in 2018.




SWAT:

The SWAT storage on Specialized bikes is probably by far the fanciest storage system with plenty of space for pretty much everything you could need during a race and even some extra room for a few trail snacks. It also has the benefit that you don't need to worry about anything falling off the bike mid-race and leaving you without any important tools or equipment.

Maxime Chapuis opts for a more substantial set up as he is able to fit a Co2 canister, zip ties, tire levers, and a tube into the SWAT storage on his Specialized S-Works Enduro 2020

Killian Callaghan uses his SWAT box to store a tube, CO2, gear cable, tape, and a spare hanger.




BB:

Although not having a whole lot of space for storage using the empty space in the bottom bracket area with applicable cranks is the perfect place for small items like tire plugs.

Gustav Wildhaber uses his crank axle to store a single tire plug on his Prototype 170mm Cube from 2019.

Sam Hill Overall Winning Bike
Sam Hill opts for a crank plug on his 2017 series winning Nukeproof Mega.

Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
Keegan Wright opts for a custom foam crank plug on his Devinci Spartan during EWS Whistler 2018.




EDC:

Another internal storage option is One Up's EDC system, which allows riders to store a variety of different tools inside their steerer tube which helps keep the frame free of small items and, it definitely looks better than having a whole load of tools strapped to your frame.

Joe Barnes using One Up's EDC tool system for his Orange Alpine 6

A Garmin and an EDC system on Pedro Burns' Trek.

Jesse Melamed Rocky Mountain Instinct EWS 2018
'Full Send' for Jesse Melamed




Bonus:

Ed rides a Bergamont Encore on Manitou and Maxxis.
Eddie Masters captures the spirit of enduro with his unique water bottle setup and a mid-race snack taped to his saddle for the 2016 Giant Toa Enduro.



 A BOA strap........ Velcro strapping is SOOO cheap like pennies. An some body has made a BOA strap Shit mountain bikers buy
  • 3 0
 If somebody told me that a BOA cowboy hat existed, or even a BOA headband, I would believe them. BOA pet harness? Absolutely. The point at which I would start to have doubts would be BOA childrens cereal made of little BOA marshmallow dials.
  • 1 1
 It might save 3 seconds on a tyre change so you can get back to strava
  • 1 1
 @zyoungson: f*ck sträva
  • 3 0
 Velcro, electrical tape, a few different things in a different holes and some parts strapped on................. Sounds like a fun COVID evening in!
  • 2 1
 If only someone would design a small slim back pack to hold tools and a spare tube.
Thinking about it you could probably get some snacks in there and maybe some water. Hey if you made it a bit padded it could help protect your back if you fell off.
One day ...until then i will have to tape a tube to my £8k bike!
  • 3 0
 I prefer the strap-on method, at the end of the day if it fits, give it a go.
  • 4 4
 Tools - who gets flats - who breaks things? - Pinkbike clearly has a bias towards are these gear manufacturers by displaying all this high priced stuff attached to bikes. What ever happened to riding "bareback" with no protection?
  • 3 0
 This is ridiculous but all I see are Velcro straps attracting dirt that scratch my bike.
  • 1 0
 For racers, I get it, but the cynic in me feels most normal folks do this for the "look", just take a small pack, these days you can get tiny, very breathable ones for not a lot of money.
  • 1 0
 I do it for a couple reasons
1 I won’t forget anything. Tube, pump, tools are always with the bike
2 I Hate having a full back pack on. I do have a bum bag tho which is less restrictive and comfortable to ride with.
Normal has a bottle on the side with jacket, food inside
  • 1 1
 What about a stem/bar pad... much like what's used on motos with a compartment built into it. Could aid in not coping a metal stem in the chest on oversends also.
  • 2 0
 Time for Cosmic Trail to come back Big Grin
(UK joke)
  • 1 0
 Flashback to my old Raleigh Mustang.......
  • 2 0
 Velcri straps, tapes - why woyld one use it?? All the stuff is in mud ..
  • 2 1
 Want to uglify your bike, strap a bunch of crap to the frame. Back pack wins again.
  • 2 0
 I’ll take my bike looking a bit ugly over using a shitty back pack every time. Horrible things to ride with
  • 1 0
 Is Madeiran soil an American term for dog eggs? Don’t get why you’d call it that though
  • 1 0
 Duct tape solves everything, except ED. Dont try that one. Just dont.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't do much for VD, either.
  • 1 0
 You forgot handlebar solutions. Like the one from wolftooth
  • 1 0
 Taping Snacks to your bike doesn't seem too odd, does it?

