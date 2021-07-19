5 Environmental Initiatives in the Bike Industry: Trek Removes 433,600lbs of Plastic, Sustainable Manufacturing, & More

Trek Drops 433,600 lbs of Plastic from Packaging

Pearl Izumi Starts 'Pedal to Zero' Initiative to Balance Out the Impact of Garments

Our Social Purpose is to harness our business practices, products, and advocacy to consume less oil in order to fight the effects of climate change. We believe the biggest opportunity to reduce oil use through our business is to inspire and empower people to ride bikes for transportation instead of driving a car. Seeing the miles to zero number reminds you that everything we buy has an impact, and so does our daily behavior. If you love to ride, we hope it spurs you into going by bike when you can. — Aaron Kutzer, social purpose lead for Pearl Izumi

This is bigger, and more fun, than commuting. It’s about seeing the bike as a vehicle that can change the way we move around our communities. And while it’s true that you don’t need to buy new clothes to ride around town, our BikeStyle line makes it easier and more comfortable with bike-specific features and design. Off the bike, you’d never think of it as bike gear, so you can wear it every day. — Andrew Hammond, brand marketing director at Pearl Izumi

Hutchinson Begins Using New Manufacturing Technique to Increase Sustainability of its Tires

Polartec Removes PFAS in its Major Products

Trial results have exceeded our expectations. There is no loss of performance from a water repellency or durability standpoint. — Mike Rose, Polartec vice-president of product development

Trash Free Trails Partners with Forestry England to Encourage People to Leave No Trace

Dom, our Cycling Ranger based at Dalby Forest in Yorkshire, and Rosie, a member of Trash Free Trails’ A-TEAM, highlight the problem of single-use pollution on our trails and offer some tips on simple ways we can all make a difference and leave a positive trace.



We're working with Trash Free Trails to raise awareness of single-use pollution, or litter, on our forest trails to inspire everyone to help us to tackle this widespread issue that impacts wildlife and can remain in the environment forever. — Forestry England