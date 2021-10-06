5 Etsy Sellers Hand-Making Bike Products

ProBike3D is a small operation that 3D prints accessory mounts for mountain bikers, generally designed to fit the chin bars of full face helmets. The one that most appeals to me is the Lezyne light and GoPro mount adaptor, which allows a Lezyne light to be mounted to any GoPro mount, including the mounts made by ProBike3D. That seems like quite a simple and elegant solution that would allow an under-the-peak GoPro mount to serve a few different purposes and help with night riding visibility. Also, all the GoPro mounts are made to fit a wide range of the most popular full face helmets, so if you're someone looking to mount a GoPro on a helmet chin bar, this does seem like one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways.