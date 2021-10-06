5 Etsy Sellers Hand-Making Bike Products

I'll admit, I've never looked for bike parts on Etsy before. In my mind, Etsy has always been for ordering beeswax candles, handmade wooden earrings, home decor, and things that smell like pumpkin spice. Sure, it is those things, but it's more than that, too. There's also Bike Etsy. On Bike Etsy, people who aren't satisfied with what's already out there decide to make their own products, and some of the results are pretty cool.
Frame Bags from Liv's Bike Bags Features
• Handmade in Tacoma, Washington
• Made to order with customizable colors and sizing
• $55 - $120 USD
• Made from waterproofed canvas
• YKK zippers, ripstop lining, and 1" webbing reinforcement add durability
• Etsy shop
Here are some other bike bag shops that I found and liked: CamelChopsCo
|Liv's Bike Bags is a small Etsy shop based in Tacoma, Washington, handmaking custom bike bags to order. The bags are made from waterproofed canvas and come in a variety of fun colors, so they look absolutely great. Different models are made to take up different areas of a bike's front triangle, and there's also a top tube bag model for those bikes that don't have the front triangle space for a bag. Plus, Liv makes an around-town shoulder bag for the casual shoulder bag wearers among us.
, which makes bright and flamboyant bags in Scotland, BikeBoroBags
, which makes canvas fork and handlebar bags at a great price, Stradasoul
, which makes all kinds of cool products in Post Falls, Idaho, GECustomWorkshop
, which makes nice-looking bags in Russia, EllumBagWorks
, which makes straightforward, stylish designs in Dallas, Texas, and so many more. There are some great storage solutions out there.
Cool Stuff from Max Volk Design
We've covered Max Volk's rad 3D printed kids bike before
, but it's worth mentioning him again.Features
• Bike wall mount kit is compatible with tire widths up to 2.5"
• Wheel mounts are 3D printed and available for 140 mm - 200 mm rotor sizes
• $23.45 - $369.09 USD
• Balance bike is available in three main colors with 12" wheels, and has three tire width/style options
• Balance bike maximum weight is 25 kg
• Etsy shop
|Max Volk Design is a makes self-described "colorful and smart objects" in Berlin, Germany. The obvious almost universally useful shop items are the clever wall storage items: the wheel and bike holders. The 3D-printed balance bike also looks great, and if I were three feet tall, I'd want to ride it.
That said, the shop also makes several desks, office supplies storage, and a very cool houseplant pot system, among other things. It's all worth a look.
Top Caps from EmRemDesigns Features
• Designed by Emory Rempel in Victoria, BC
• Outside diameter of the cap measures 1.375", fits a standard headset spacer
• Several color options
|Emory Rempel is half of the Canadian duo behind Farside Components, but he also has a small Etsy shop where he sells machined top caps inscribed with either a graphic of Vancouver Island, a list of local trails, or a demotivational saying like "Just Walk It." The caps themselves are designed in BC by Emory, CNC lathed, and anodized, and each includes a titanium bolt because "no one should look down and see a rusty bolt on a piece this pretty."
Bike Racks by Hyacinth Racks Features
• Handmade in Ukraine
• Stainless steel with a polymer paint option
• $49.99 - $79.99 USD
• Adjustable or non-adjustable fork stays
• Available on Etsy, but they also have a web store where there are more products for sale
• Etsy shop
and main web shop
|Hyacinth Racks makes sturdy stainless steel front racks, rear racks, and other accessories in Ukraine. It appears that the racks are mostly sold in Ukraine, but on Etsy they are shippable to the United States and I assume other countries. The racks have multiple mounting options and seem adaptable to a variety of bikes while keeping the bulk and weight minimal.
Handy Gadget Mounts from ProBike3D Features
• 3D printed in St. John's, Canada
• Different versions for a range of different full face helmets
• $9.91 - $22.29 USD
• Simple, clever design
• Relies on a single zip tie to stay in place
• Etsy shop
|ProBike3D is a small operation that 3D prints accessory mounts for mountain bikers, generally designed to fit the chin bars of full face helmets. The one that most appeals to me is the Lezyne light and GoPro mount adaptor, which allows a Lezyne light to be mounted to any GoPro mount, including the mounts made by ProBike3D. That seems like quite a simple and elegant solution that would allow an under-the-peak GoPro mount to serve a few different purposes and help with night riding visibility. Also, all the GoPro mounts are made to fit a wide range of the most popular full face helmets, so if you're someone looking to mount a GoPro on a helmet chin bar, this does seem like one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways.
