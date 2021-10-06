5 Etsy Sellers Hand-Making Bike Products

Oct 6, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

CHECK OUT
5 Etsy Sellers
Hand-Making Bike Products


I'll admit, I've never looked for bike parts on Etsy before. In my mind, Etsy has always been for ordering beeswax candles, handmade wooden earrings, home decor, and things that smell like pumpkin spice. Sure, it is those things, but it's more than that, too. There's also Bike Etsy. On Bike Etsy, people who aren't satisfied with what's already out there decide to make their own products, and some of the results are pretty cool.


Frame Bags from Liv's Bike Bags



Features

• Handmade in Tacoma, Washington
• Made to order with customizable colors and sizing
• $55 - $120 USD
• Made from waterproofed canvas
• YKK zippers, ripstop lining, and 1" webbing reinforcement add durability
Etsy shop

bigquotesLiv's Bike Bags is a small Etsy shop based in Tacoma, Washington, handmaking custom bike bags to order. The bags are made from waterproofed canvas and come in a variety of fun colors, so they look absolutely great. Different models are made to take up different areas of a bike's front triangle, and there's also a top tube bag model for those bikes that don't have the front triangle space for a bag. Plus, Liv makes an around-town shoulder bag for the casual shoulder bag wearers among us.

Here are some other bike bag shops that I found and liked: CamelChopsCo, which makes bright and flamboyant bags in Scotland, BikeBoroBags, which makes canvas fork and handlebar bags at a great price, Stradasoul, which makes all kinds of cool products in Post Falls, Idaho, GECustomWorkshop, which makes nice-looking bags in Russia, EllumBagWorks, which makes straightforward, stylish designs in Dallas, Texas, and so many more. There are some great storage solutions out there.


Cool Stuff from Max Volk Design



We've covered Max Volk's rad 3D printed kids bike before, but it's worth mentioning him again.

Features

• Bike wall mount kit is compatible with tire widths up to 2.5"
• Wheel mounts are 3D printed and available for 140 mm - 200 mm rotor sizes
• $23.45 - $369.09 USD
• Balance bike is available in three main colors with 12" wheels, and has three tire width/style options
• Balance bike maximum weight is 25 kg
Etsy shop

bigquotesMax Volk Design is a makes self-described "colorful and smart objects" in Berlin, Germany. The obvious almost universally useful shop items are the clever wall storage items: the wheel and bike holders. The 3D-printed balance bike also looks great, and if I were three feet tall, I'd want to ride it.

That said, the shop also makes several desks, office supplies storage, and a very cool houseplant pot system, among other things. It's all worth a look.


Top Caps from EmRemDesigns



Features

• Designed by Emory Rempel in Victoria, BC
• Outside diameter of the cap measures 1.375", fits a standard headset spacer
• Several color options
• Designs include nods to the BC area or demotivational sayings
• $20.63 USD
EmRemDesigns on Etsy

bigquotesEmory Rempel is half of the Canadian duo behind Farside Components, but he also has a small Etsy shop where he sells machined top caps inscribed with either a graphic of Vancouver Island, a list of local trails, or a demotivational saying like "Just Walk It." The caps themselves are designed in BC by Emory, CNC lathed, and anodized, and each includes a titanium bolt because "no one should look down and see a rusty bolt on a piece this pretty."


Bike Racks by Hyacinth Racks



Features

• Handmade in Ukraine
• Stainless steel with a polymer paint option
• $49.99 - $79.99 USD
• Adjustable or non-adjustable fork stays
• Available on Etsy, but they also have a web store where there are more products for sale
Etsy shop and main web shop

bigquotesHyacinth Racks makes sturdy stainless steel front racks, rear racks, and other accessories in Ukraine. It appears that the racks are mostly sold in Ukraine, but on Etsy they are shippable to the United States and I assume other countries. The racks have multiple mounting options and seem adaptable to a variety of bikes while keeping the bulk and weight minimal.


Handy Gadget Mounts from ProBike3D



Features

• 3D printed in St. John's, Canada
• Different versions for a range of different full face helmets
• $9.91 - $22.29 USD
• Simple, clever design
• Relies on a single zip tie to stay in place
Etsy shop

bigquotesProBike3D is a small operation that 3D prints accessory mounts for mountain bikers, generally designed to fit the chin bars of full face helmets. The one that most appeals to me is the Lezyne light and GoPro mount adaptor, which allows a Lezyne light to be mounted to any GoPro mount, including the mounts made by ProBike3D. That seems like quite a simple and elegant solution that would allow an under-the-peak GoPro mount to serve a few different purposes and help with night riding visibility. Also, all the GoPro mounts are made to fit a wide range of the most popular full face helmets, so if you're someone looking to mount a GoPro on a helmet chin bar, this does seem like one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
93484 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
78341 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
58317 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
49791 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
49051 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
49002 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
41573 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
41435 views

33 Comments

  • 71 1
 Love this article. Should be a regular piece to continue to highlight grassroot companies.
  • 10 0
 Or maybe PB should have a dedicated section for these people to showcase their products
  • 8 0
 I always find it interesting when people are selling 3D printed parts and do zero finishing work on them. Maybe I'm out to lunch but a lot of 3D printed products look very "prototypey"
  • 2 0
 You can sand it but to make it look refined you'd have to coat it in something or paint it.
  • 6 0
 I've got one of the chin mounts, and they're small enough that you dont notice it at all while in use. And in this case, finishing work means the product is more expensive, and it makes zero difference to its function. They a great product from a tiny manufacturer.
  • 4 1
 I have to second this, 3d printers are great for one offs and quick changes to help develop an idea but really not a good solution for final products, I've been working on a chain guide and 3d printed a lost wax casting to make an aluminum mold so that I can injection mold the parts from home. The items to make an injection molder at home isn't very expensive and honestly once you have the mold and plastic injection system it's much cheaper and quicker to produce parts with better consistency versus 3d printing. I collect and grind down hdpe from milk jugs and tops of 6 packs, I can mix some of the 6 pack colors in with the clear milk jug and it gives some really cool marbling effects.
  • 1 1
 they are called makers , they often think the unfinished look is a selling point , some of us think you couldnt be arsed mate
  • 2 0
 How much cheaper is it to 3d print that kind of thing instead of injection moulding or whatever alternative? Also why not just make it out of laser cut wood? Enough plastic crap out there as it is
  • 1 0
 @blob425: so where can we buy your so-much-better products?
  • 1 0
 @Kyanw: It depends how complex your injection mold is... you can spend as little as $5,000 or over $50,000. When it comes to small brands making these types of parts it will almost always be cheaper to print them unless you can sell LOTS of them.
  • 1 0
 @Kyanw: a mould tool is a lot of money even for something that small your in the 10s of ks
  • 1 0
 Consider it the milling marks of plastic. Everyone loves machined billet porn.
  • 1 0
 @Kyanw: There's different shapes to mate with different brands/models of helmets. Hence the number of units sold for a given helmet is probably small, way too small to pay for molds.
  • 1 0
 I have 3d printed direct mount fender for my era and ultra light chain guide that mounts using the leftover iscg5 hole left from the bash guard…. And a oneup tire lever replacement that allows the chain pliers and chain tool to store in the pump as it was the old multi tool running the edc lite in the steerer now…, Printed in nylon for use on the bike
  • 4 0
 Got anyone making SRAM chains? seems SRAM is all out of them.
  • 3 0
 I'm thinking a line of headset caps with @mikelevy motivational yelling would be great,
  • 1 0
 Giant/Liv corporate conglomerate sues little Etsy bike bag company in 5...4...3...2...1...

That is unless they don't want to be associated with the likes of Specialized and Backcountry.com
  • 1 0
 Someone needs to invent a wireless top cap that can be controlled via a smartphone app. Preferably using a new standard sizing. It's about time someone disrupted the stale top cap industry.
  • 1 0
 I always wonders about helmet mounted devices - is it certified against crash standards or suppose to injure rider by default?
  • 2 0
 Low-key thought that said the balance bike weighs 25kg hahaha
  • 1 0
 Chin bar mount from probike3d was really well designed. Definitely worth the purchase.
  • 2 0
 I'm going to start making Kashima top caps, starting at 200 bucks
  • 1 0
 Would be epic to stealthily swap in the "just walk it" top cap to your friends bike
  • 1 0
 Designing custom top cap in era of 1up edc tool?
  • 1 0
 the future our Outside overlords want
  • 1 0
 Art
  • 1 1
 Abstract art to be completely precise
  • 2 1
 hand-making?
  • 1 0
 Rack and balance bike maybe.
  • 1 0
 @dirtmcleod: i meant is hand-making a term?
  • 1 0
 oooohhh, "sellers hand-making...". i thought it was a canuck thing i hadn't heard Smile
  • 1 0
 It's been around for hundreds of years but they hyphen is Nu-metal.

The action or practice of making something by hand.

Origin

Mid 16th century; earliest use found in Miles Coverdale (1488–1569), Bible translator and bishop of Exeter.
  • 1 1
 golly gee i love listicles. pretty cool stuff tho.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011270
Mobile Version of Website