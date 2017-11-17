Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
5 Friday Fails Compilations
Nov 17, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
It's the off season so we're indulging in five cringe-inducing Friday Fails compilations. Grab a coffee and bask in the
schadenfreude
!
Did you make it through them all? Stay safe out there!
26 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
preach
(1 hours ago)
Sobering thought- at some time or another a good number of these bikes have been/are/will be on the Pinkbike "buy-sell" pages
[Reply]
+ 1
jdtheconfessor1
(50 mins ago)
Wanna buy a bike, one carefull lady owner, never been jumped!
[Reply]
+ 1
sosburn
(43 mins ago)
Yikes
[Reply]
+ 1
TheOriginalTwoTone
(4 mins ago)
I always love the ads that say never crashed- then you weren't riding it.
[Reply]
+ 6
WAKIdesigns
(1 hours ago)
That thing with Woodward sign at 0:40 in second vid is freaking ace... and then the following fail of "no clip" command... ooooh aaaah... almost died laughing ugh
[Reply]
+ 1
siderealwall2
(1 hours ago)
That woodward guy? He actually screwed up his spine fairly bad, also destroyed his C-2 if I remember correctly.
[Reply]
+ 1
toast2266
(55 mins ago)
I can't even figure out the physics on that one. Looks like one of those CGI ragdoll animations. It's takes some doing to crash so hard it looks fake.
[Reply]
+ 1
jdtheconfessor1
(52 mins ago)
@siderealwall2
: Ha Ha Haaa...Oh...Poor guy, I feel bad now...
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(11 mins ago)
@siderealwall2
: just so you know, I can laugh histerically and still feel sorry for them. Most of these people get hurt to a certain degree. And I don't give a flying sht what people think of my moral code. If you want to judge me, please do.
[Reply]
+ 4
TucsonDon
(51 mins ago)
It's not the off-season yet. Get thy asses out to Grand Junction and ride. Fall is primo here!
[Reply]
+ 1
ScandiumRider
(35 mins ago)
While I do find the Friday Fails to be entertaining, I feel pretty bad laughing at some that have the potential to be a life changing injury. Are any of the videos people that have permanent disabilities after the crash??
[Reply]
+ 5
chillrider199
(1 hours ago)
Keep em coming
[Reply]
+ 1
sosburn
(42 mins ago)
Honestly, for a lot of those, I don't understand what happened to make the person eat it. the jumps, sure, but just riding down a trail or a rock face?
[Reply]
+ 1
lunchbucket
(44 mins ago)
compilation #2, 55 seconds in, the rider appears to be wearing a shirt made of human skin.
[Reply]
+ 1
oneplanka
(30 mins ago)
My favorite aspect of Pinkbike.. More shock dampening please... well maybe not
[Reply]
+ 1
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(20 mins ago)
What’s wrong with just trail riding?
[Reply]
+ 1
RimCyclery
(4 mins ago)
Painful Comedy. It's All about progression. Push it Safely, Folks!
[Reply]
+ 1
ompete
(0 mins ago)
Ahh the human body can take some shit most of the time!
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(20 mins ago)
No bikes were hurt during filming!
[Reply]
+ 1
MRussert
(39 mins ago)
is this so we remember to check our egos before the weekend?...
[Reply]
+ 1
cassonwd
(47 mins ago)
2nd kid in the 3rd video....definitely not walking away from that one
[Reply]
+ 1
josenitro
(52 mins ago)
i have seen myself in some of those situations, fortunately alive and well
[Reply]
+ 1
holden-biking
(17 mins ago)
heads up
[Reply]
+ 0
Gradyn
(45 mins ago)
Willy, I know you can see this comment, up vote it. Do it pleb.
[Reply]
+ 1
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(37 mins ago)
Broken
[Reply]
+ 1
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(22 mins ago)
Force fed broken glass
[Reply]
