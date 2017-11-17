VIDEOS

5 Friday Fails Compilations

Nov 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
It's the off season so we're indulging in five cringe-inducing Friday Fails compilations. Grab a coffee and bask in the schadenfreude!








Did you make it through them all? Stay safe out there!

26 Comments

  • + 8
 Sobering thought- at some time or another a good number of these bikes have been/are/will be on the Pinkbike "buy-sell" pages
  • + 1
 Wanna buy a bike, one carefull lady owner, never been jumped!
  • + 1
 Yikes
  • + 1
 I always love the ads that say never crashed- then you weren't riding it.
  • + 6
 That thing with Woodward sign at 0:40 in second vid is freaking ace... and then the following fail of "no clip" command... ooooh aaaah... almost died laughing ugh Big Grin
  • + 1
 That woodward guy? He actually screwed up his spine fairly bad, also destroyed his C-2 if I remember correctly.
  • + 1
 I can't even figure out the physics on that one. Looks like one of those CGI ragdoll animations. It's takes some doing to crash so hard it looks fake.
  • + 1
 @siderealwall2: Ha Ha Haaa...Oh...Poor guy, I feel bad now...
  • + 2
 @siderealwall2: just so you know, I can laugh histerically and still feel sorry for them. Most of these people get hurt to a certain degree. And I don't give a flying sht what people think of my moral code. If you want to judge me, please do.
  • + 4
 It's not the off-season yet. Get thy asses out to Grand Junction and ride. Fall is primo here!
  • + 1
 While I do find the Friday Fails to be entertaining, I feel pretty bad laughing at some that have the potential to be a life changing injury. Are any of the videos people that have permanent disabilities after the crash??
  • + 5
 Keep em coming
  • + 1
 Honestly, for a lot of those, I don't understand what happened to make the person eat it. the jumps, sure, but just riding down a trail or a rock face?
  • + 1
 compilation #2, 55 seconds in, the rider appears to be wearing a shirt made of human skin.
  • + 1
 My favorite aspect of Pinkbike.. More shock dampening please... well maybe not
  • + 1
 What’s wrong with just trail riding?
  • + 1
 Painful Comedy. It's All about progression. Push it Safely, Folks!
  • + 1
 Ahh the human body can take some shit most of the time!
  • + 1
 No bikes were hurt during filming!
  • + 1
 is this so we remember to check our egos before the weekend?...
  • + 1
 2nd kid in the 3rd video....definitely not walking away from that one
  • + 1
 i have seen myself in some of those situations, fortunately alive and well
  • + 1
 heads up
  • + 0
 Willy, I know you can see this comment, up vote it. Do it pleb.
  • + 1
 Broken
  • + 1
 Force fed broken glass

