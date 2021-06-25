5 Handmade Hardtails From the ENVE Builder Round-Up

Jun 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The ENVE Builder Round-Up is described as a "mini NAHBS (North American Handmade Bike Show)" and features work from more than 30 custom bike builders. The third annual event kicks off today at ENVE's headquarters in Ogden, UT. The show features lots of titanium and singlespeeds, and while it's a mix of mountain, road, and gravel bikes, we've cherry-picked a few of the mountain and mountain-adjacent bikes for your viewing pleasure.

44 Bikes Marauder SS, a prototype for the company's first stock bike option.





Retrotec Ti Twin Funduro.





Chumba Sendero.





Sklar Super Something.





Bingham Built Fat's It.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Hardtails


20 Comments

  • 6 0
 Put me down for the Sklar. Sod it, I'll take the Retrotec and the FortyFour too!
  • 1 0
 That Sklar is pure beauty!
  • 1 0
 The Sklar made me realize the only way to annoy people on road rides further than rigid singlespeed on knobbies with flat pedals, baggies and and a cutoff road jersey is to have a heavily backswept bar....hmmmm
  • 3 0
 I have total respect and quizzical enve for those crazies that rise ss, hard tails .
I don’t get it, like I don’t get rocket surgery, but they have my respect.
  • 1 0
 good to see Chumba on this list. Been eyeing a steel Stella for my next XC hardtail though the curves on that Sendero are beautiful. They have a huge presence on the trails here in Austin.
  • 2 0
 fun small detail - the rear wheel on the Sklar is a backwards geared wheel with the Fixed Gear cog bolted to the brake mount.
  • 1 2
 That Retrotec is a thing of beauty, but the Oury's ruined it for me. Anyone who has ever owned a set knows that 5 minutes in the sun is all it takes for them to turn into a gummy, sticky mess that never goes back to normal. Granted this experience came from when everyone ran them in the 2010ish fixie days, so maybe they changed their rubber compound.
  • 1 0
 I've been running oury's for years and have never had this problem.. Been riding for a few weeks in the high 90's without issue. I think they are super comfy, especially if you ride without gloves
  • 1 0
 It’s interesting to read that the specific slide-on grip selection is sufficient to “ruin” the craftsmanship of a handmade bicycle.

But I’m biased. I think hardtails are lame and Ourys are the best. I don’t even know why I’m here.
  • 2 0
 That Chumba is sick. Minimalist and sleek. I only wish it had a straight seat tube for deeper dropper insertion.
  • 1 0
 you sir are looking for the Chumba Stella then: www.chumbausa.com/stella-titanium-29er-27plus
  • 2 0
 If you've never heard of Bingham Built look up Brad Bingham. He is an amazing welder.
  • 1 0
 whoa whoa whoa....got to give a NSFW warning before posting these images (b/c I can no longer focus on my work, lol)
  • 1 0
 Wow, those are beautiful enough to make even enve look good!
  • 1 0
 I'm want to be a Retrotec twin when I grow up
  • 1 0
 Pssssst, Boone is producing again, don't tell anyone.
  • 1 0
 44 Bikes detail is top-notch.
  • 1 0
 All of these are special, but all Sklar bikes are things of beauty.
  • 1 0
 Started off with a great build/looking bike, then it went downhill
  • 1 0
 *squints*

Post a Comment



