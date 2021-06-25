5 Handmade Hardtails From the ENVE Builder Round-Up

44 Bikes Marauder SS, a prototype for the company's first stock bike option.

Retrotec Ti Twin Funduro.

Chumba Sendero.

Sklar Super Something.

Bingham Built Fat's It.

The ENVE Builder Round-Up is described as a "mini NAHBS (North American Handmade Bike Show)" and features work from more than 30 custom bike builders. The third annual event kicks off today at ENVE's headquarters in Ogden, UT. The show features lots of titanium and singlespeeds, and while it's a mix of mountain, road, and gravel bikes, we've cherry-picked a few of the mountain and mountain-adjacent bikes for your viewing pleasure.