Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
5 Hardtails With Dropper Posts - Albstadt World Cup XC
May 18, 2018
by
Brian Park
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Evie Richards' Trek Pro Caliber
RockShox Reverb
Pain cave inspiration
Chiara Teocchi's Bianchi Countervail CV
KS Lev Integra
Kate Courtney's Epic Hardtail
KS Lev Integra
Florian Vogel's Focus Raven Max Team with another KS post. Lev Carbon? CI?
Kathrin Stirnemann's Thömus Tomcat CT 29 hardtail
Yet another KS Lev Integra
Axxios anti-vibration tech throughout
Single ring with chainguide
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
60642 views
Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
60008 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
46606 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
46445 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
43669 views
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
42543 views
Video: Mondraker Launches the Foxy Carbon 29
38586 views
Video: Gamble Film - Available Now
35848 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
leviatanouroboro
(34 mins ago)
Whoa whoa whoa... Let me get this straight:
Someone is actually selling stickers for 1000 euros to slap on your bike claiming they make you go faster and people are actually buying them?!
Lol
[Reply]
+ 6
hamncheez
(32 mins ago)
same people who buy magnetic bracelets
[Reply]
+ 5
robokfc
(28 mins ago)
Faster? Shut up and take my money!
[Reply]
+ 7
fracasnoxteam
(58 mins ago)
Please PB stop talking about this Axxios total bullshit. You are a serious website, you shouldn't mention this.
[Reply]
+ 3
fracasnoxteam
(57 mins ago)
By the way, bikes looks mint, I'd definitely braaap it!
[Reply]
+ 7
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(46 mins ago)
We're going to cover the details of pros bikes, even if it's snake oil pseudoscience. We've never reviewed or evaluated that stuff, but maybe we should!
[Reply]
+ 8
jclnv
(43 mins ago)
Mountain biking slowly slipping into audiophile level gimmicks.
[Reply]
+ 5
GumptionZA
(32 mins ago)
Even mountain bikes need their Chakras aligned
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(20 mins ago)
@brianpark
: so much other detail skipped over in these bike checks, but you make sure to cover the stickers...
[Reply]
+ 2
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(15 mins ago)
@jclnv
: monster cables for the most harmonically balanced electronic shifting.
[Reply]
+ 2
martinaasa
(9 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Well, you can at least say that they are pseudoscience when you mention them.
[Reply]
+ 1
corkgrips
(5 mins ago)
@GumptionZA
: I've been mixing crystal dust with my sealant for years now, not a single flat and my chakras feel light and free.
[Reply]
+ 3
WrenchRy87
(57 mins ago)
4 hardtails with KS droppers, and 1 with a reverb
[Reply]
+ 2
yzedf
(19 mins ago)
My XC carbon hardtail has had a 100mm dropper for 3 years... who knew my slow self was a World Cup trendsetter?
[Reply]
+ 1
peterguns
(48 mins ago)
Note to all;
Not all the hardtails at this race are listed.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040624
Mobile Version of Website
15 Comments
Someone is actually selling stickers for 1000 euros to slap on your bike claiming they make you go faster and people are actually buying them?!
Lol
Not all the hardtails at this race are listed.
Post a Comment