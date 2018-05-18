5 Hardtails With Dropper Posts - Albstadt World Cup XC

PINKBIKE TECH

May 18, 2018
Evie Richards
Evie Richards' Trek Pro Caliber

RockShox Reverb
Pain cave inspiration




Chiara Teocchi
Chiara Teocchi's Bianchi Countervail CV

KS Lev Integra




Kate Courtney
Kate Courtney's Epic Hardtail

KS Lev Integra




Florian Vogel
Florian Vogel's Focus Raven Max Team with another KS post. Lev Carbon? CI?




The Th mus Tomcat CT 29 hardtail
Kathrin Stirnemann's Thömus Tomcat CT 29 hardtail

A carbon KS Lev Integra dropper post.
Yet another KS Lev Integra
Axios anti-vibration technology throughout.
Axxios anti-vibration tech throughout
Safety first single ring setup with a chainguide.
Single ring with chainguide


  • + 7
 Whoa whoa whoa... Let me get this straight:

Someone is actually selling stickers for 1000 euros to slap on your bike claiming they make you go faster and people are actually buying them?!

Lol
  • + 6
 same people who buy magnetic bracelets
  • + 5
 Faster? Shut up and take my money!
  • + 7
 Please PB stop talking about this Axxios total bullshit. You are a serious website, you shouldn't mention this.
  • + 3
 By the way, bikes looks mint, I'd definitely braaap it!
  • + 7
 We're going to cover the details of pros bikes, even if it's snake oil pseudoscience. We've never reviewed or evaluated that stuff, but maybe we should!
  • + 8
 Mountain biking slowly slipping into audiophile level gimmicks.
  • + 5
 Even mountain bikes need their Chakras aligned
  • + 1
 @brianpark: so much other detail skipped over in these bike checks, but you make sure to cover the stickers...
  • + 2
 @jclnv: monster cables for the most harmonically balanced electronic shifting.
  • + 2
 @brianpark: Well, you can at least say that they are pseudoscience when you mention them.
  • + 1
 @GumptionZA: I've been mixing crystal dust with my sealant for years now, not a single flat and my chakras feel light and free.
  • + 3
 4 hardtails with KS droppers, and 1 with a reverb
  • + 2
 My XC carbon hardtail has had a 100mm dropper for 3 years... who knew my slow self was a World Cup trendsetter?
  • + 1
 Note to all;

Not all the hardtails at this race are listed.

