5 Key Stats from Downhill Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

SOTS

We’ve decided to look at the data and take out a few key stats of each discipline. First up - downhill.



Downhill is often cited as the “the Formula One of mountain biking” and, in some ways, it is. The line preparation is meticulous, the tracks are well known and it follows a very structured weekend format. There are of course some major differences, firstly, there is largely no formula for bike design. The field is also far larger and just qualifying can be a battle in itself and, much to the consternation of those involved.



On the other hand, it is similar in that the pressure on riders' shoulders is huge, the entertainment engrossing, and the consequences incredibly high.

Downhill Cohort Details



Number of Riders: 82

EWS Riders Who Race Downhill : 13

Men/Women: 53/29

Juniors: 13

Elite Race Winners: 6

Elite Podium Finishers: 19

Home Continent:

Africa - 0

Asia - 0

Europe - 53

North America - 16

Oceania - 13

South America - 0

Median Wage: 5,000-10,000 USD



Downhill may well be the Pinnacle of Mountain Biking Talent, but Riders' Incomes Don’t Reflect That

43% of riders are earning less than 5,000 USD.

Riders Believe Field Sizes Should Grow

53% of riders surveyed think that the field should be over 60

Riders back having a female elite field larger than 15, over 65% in fact. Every single woman downhill rider that we surveyed wanted an increase in the size of the Elite women's field. Of the women surveyed, around 55% wanted a field size of 15-20 riders, whereas the rest wanted at least 20 riders.



How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

20 or fewer: 0

20-40: 4 (4.8%)

20-60: 4 (4.8%)

It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)

60-80: 44 (53%)

80+: 2 (2.4%)



Riders want stronger National series

Mountain biking occupies something of a strange place in sports. While many other sports have thriving domestic calendars mixed with occasional events on the continental or world stage, inclusion in which is either done by way of qualification or by showcasing exceptional performances.

If my national series was more prestigious or better funded, I would rather attend that

Strongly Agree: 19 (22.9%)

Agree: 14 (16.9%)

Neutral: 23 (27.7%)

Disagree: 21 (25.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)



23% of riders surveyed strongly feel they would rather race a better funded and more prestigious national series than a World Cup.

Riders are Generally Okay with the Protected Rider System

41% of riders agree with the current protected rider system , with an additional 5% in strong agreement. Another 24% are neutral to it. This might be surprising to some, given the hard time and downright confusion it is greeted with from viewers. The protected rider system not only ensures closer competition in terms of the overall but also adds commercial value to larger teams and riders alike, as they can subsequently near-guarantee live coverage.

The current protected rider system ensures fairer racing

Strongly Agree: 4 (4.8%)

Agree: 34 (41%)

Neutral: 20 (24.1%)

Disagree: 16 (19.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (10.8%)



Over Half of Female DH Racers are Unhappy With the Practice Schedule

The dissatisfaction with the practice weekend practice schedule is something we hear a lot about, not least at the events themselves. Our results would seem to suggest that the disgruntlement isn’t as prevalent as you might think though. 52% of riders agree with it, with a further 5% strongly agreeing. However, if we look solely at the women's field, we can see that over 50% of female riders either disprove or strongly disapprove of the current schedule.

I like the current weekend practice schedule

Strongly Agree: 4 (4.9%)

Agree: 43 (52.4%)

Neutral: 13 (15.9%)

Disagree: 14 (17.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.8%)



A Selection of Comments from the Riders

There is a gulf of difference between the practice/preparation riders have in A category when compared to those in B category.

It's all about teams with big budgets. If you consider the trackside video analysis and coaching, coupled with ability to practice a largely unchanged track prior to the event, it makes a huge difference to results.

The only major issue I have with the state of WC downhill is there are just not enough rounds. Very few legitimate sports have so few events at the premier level and I think this needs to change.

Sometimes schedules could be changed to ensure fairer racing.

We are still dealing with the rule that the top five female riders are able to train later in the day on the 1st and 2nd day. This is a complete joke as a later practice is clearly an advantage, knowing the race takes place at the same time as A practice is every day. A few riders, myself included, wrote to the UCI and riders representatives, we discussed it but the rule is still in place. The schedule for B practice is horrendous and it's a big issue but splitting the women's field in two is unfair as it gets. It's just not the solution! The 6th ranked rider isn't really that much slower than the top 5.

With the protected rule it's hard to get upfront every time, and separates the field into two groups with different concerns. As a privateer or semi-pro it's hard to see a top 20 rider, who gets paid, having a puncture because they’re going all out in qualifying and still be able to race on Sunday. While the 20+ riders that have to worry about getting down safe and still make it into the top 60. I would prefer to have no protected riders at all and instead create a last chance qualifier like supercross has, which means that if a top rider has a puncture and they can’t feature in the live stream, they’ve got another chance to show their "superstar" level.

In terms of doping and cheating, whilst I feel that downhill racing is honest and fair, I really don't believe that the issue is that there are hidden ebike motors or something like that. On the other hand, with a defined A and B practice it's a different story.

The gap between factory top riders from big teams and normal "privateer" riders when it comes to technical and medical support is too big.

Explanation on practice schedule fairness: I do not think it is completely fair for the top 5 women to be able to practice in A practice and timed training. Practicing at different times means different track conditions and is an oppotunity to ride the course closer to when the race takes place.

There’s very very little in the way of testing bikes for cheating so we don’t know if "mechanical doping" an issue. Is any advantage classed as cheating? Hard to say if it’s all fair.