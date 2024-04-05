5 Key Stats From Downhill Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Overview

The past few years have seen some major changes for Downhill racing with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) taking the reins of organisation and coverage of the series. 2023 saw the first season under the new regime with big changes to weekend schedules, the introduction of semi-finals and a new broadcast setup. While plenty was changing behind the scenes and away from the track the level of racing remained incredibly high with perhaps one of the best seasons of racing we have seen in many years.



While the thrill of racing may be at its very best, that doesn't always mean things are happy in the pits. After asking some of the world's best downhill racers what they think about the state of the sport here are our takeaways.

Quick Stats:



Percentage of State of the Sport Respondents Racing Downhill World Cups: 40.7%

Men/Women: 52.3%/47.7%

Percentage of Elite World Cup Winners: 22.7%

Percentage of Riders Within the Top 10 Overall in 2023: 45.5%

Mode Wage: $0 - $5,000 USD

Median Wage: $20,000 - $30,000 USD

Home Continent:

Europe - 61.4%

North America - 25%

Oceania - 13.6%



Over 60% of Racers Don't Like Semi-Finals & Don't Want it as Part of World Cup Racing



World Cup Downhill Racer Comments About Semi-Finals:



They aren't good for the riders and for the coverage. Riders don't want to do 2 race runs in a day and it makes the coverage too long and boring.

Semi-finals just add to the intensity of the sport and increase the probability of injury. The fact that athletes are expected to throw down 3 full-pace race runs in a weekend is unrealistic and will lead to more injury.

So pointless. What even is this about? If Warner Bros really want to cut the field, do it straight from qualifying. It's so dangerous and increases the risk tenfold having to do another race run

useless, no additional benefit

It takes away the magic for finals

Should change to last chance qualifiers instead

Pointless, nobody watches it or nobody watches finals because they’ve already seen riders do a race run. For a fan to watch all it’s a whole day out of their life. For riders it’s beyond pointless, waste of energy that would be better off used for more practice to learn the track to a safer level and make a more exciting final

It's more risk and energy-wasting for riders.

It’s an anti-climax, as a rider you do qualifying, then the semi, and if you have a good semi you're really happy, then you're like, ohhh I have to go and do it again…

I have a very unpopular opinion that I enjoyed semi-finals last year, I think for an upcoming rider it provides more racing which means more time to learn and work in things

It doesn’t add any show or any benefit for the sponsors or riders. To use it as an LCQ could maybe make it more interesting.

Difficult for privateers, extra exhausting, hard to organise, stressful, unnecessary

I think is changing the meaning of the sport. No semi final

Don’t like it.

Takes away from the excitement of finals itself.

20 from qualifying should go straight to finals the next day. Riders 21-60 should do a semi-final (second chance qualifying) where 10 make it through to finals to make up the 30 riders in finals

LCQ is the best!! Quasi straight to 30 and after a race adding 5/10 more riders



Most Want More Riders to Take Part in Finals

Over 50% Don't Think the Current Protected Rider System Leads to Fairer Racing



Current UCI Protected Rider Rules:



4.11.014



Protected riders to the semi-final are:

1. riders with season long race numbers (i.e. ranked in the top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season)

2. the best ranked riders from the current UCI World Cup standings, that are not included in point 1 above, until a total of 10 women elite and 20 men elite are reached

3. if any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an event they will not be replaced.



Protected riders to the final are:

1. riders ranked in the top 3 women elite and top 3 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season

2. the best ranked riders from the current UCI World Cup standings, that are not included in point 1 above, until a total of 5 women elite and 10 men elite are reached

3. if any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an event they will not be replaced

4. men and women junior riders ranked in the top 3 of the current UCI World Cup standings. At the first UCI World Cup round of the season there will be no protected junior riders.

5. If a rider is announced as retired, he is not eligible anymore as protected rider. The announcement of the retired status shall be done in writing to the UCI before 31 December of the previous year.



For the first UCI World Cup round of the season, the top 10 women elite and the top 20 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season are “protected” for the semi-final.



They must start in the qualifying round but qualify automatically for the semi-final in any case. If the times of the protected riders are not among the 15 best times for women elite or the 60 best times for men elite, they shall be allowed to ride in the semi final in addition to the 15 women elite and 60 men elite riders already qualified.



For the first UCI World Cup round of the season, the top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season are “protected” for the final



They must start in the semi-final round but qualify automatically for the final in any case. If the times of the protected riders are not among the 10 best times for women elite or the 30 best times for men elite, they shall be allowed to ride in the final in addition to the 10 women elite and 30 men elite riders already qualified.





The Snow Bike World Championships Were Not Well Received



World Cup Downhill Racer Comments About the Snow Bike World Championships:



I don't like how many UCI points were given for it.

If you are on snow keep to sliding on it not rolling down it. Put on skis and race it like that. Has nothing to do with down hill mountain biking.

It is a waste of money that should be put towards improving traditional world cups. The fact that someone in a position of power even thought it was a good idea proves how out of touch they are with the sport.

Get rid of it. such bullshit. how can the uci CREATE a sport to have a World Champs, when they can't even give Enduro a World Champs when it's been around for years. BIKES ONE SHOW?!! there is a reason skis and snowboards were made. The stupidest thing ever. just to get 'mountain biking' in the Winter Olympics?! I'm sorry but f**k off.

Waste of money and resources they claim they don't have for DH or enduro racing....

A humiliation to the skill of actually racing a mountain bike at a high level. no addition to the quality of mountain biking and should not be applicable to apply for the Olympics. embarrassment to the rainbow jersey

Bullshit

Unnecessary

Not really MTB and I don't think it's good to see the Worlds jersey/medal being given there

How is there still not an enduro world champs but there’s a snow bike world champs.

I don’t mind it.

Looks fun but don’t think it should be something too serious.

Most stupid idea in a long time!

If you want to race, race, you don’t have to if you don’t want to

It doesn't seem to have a place in our sport or a lot of value but my perception of it is limited.

This is not mountain biking in my opinion and UCI should put more money in downhill to have more events.

Seemed a bit unprofessional

Pretty cool

It’s great, don’t knock it till you tried it.

Not a fan that UCI points are awarded

Mountain bikes involve dirt.

It’s weird, very random and has nothing to do with mountainbiking

It shouldn’t have been a world championship race

Silly

I like it from the perspective of Olympics

It‘s a joke

So cool. Excited to try it.

It's scandalous that they have already two world championship titles with the same prize money as all the other disciplines as it just started! they should have World Cups first and once the field is professional enough then introduce the rainbow jersey!

I think it's inappropriate

It feels forced to go straight to the highest level

Is a piece of sh*t

Seems like a strange move from the uci, I feel like they could put more effort into funding/ organising the sports they already partake in rather than starting a new one that no one really cares about!



Riders Have Mixed Emotions on the Current State of the Discipline



We have contacted the World Cup organisers and broadcasters Warner Bros. Discovery for its comment on the State of the Sport data, we will update this article if a statement is provided to us.





One of the biggest shakeups to Downhill World Cup racing last year was the inclusion of semi-finals where the top 60 qualified riders would be reduced to 30 for finals. For the 2023 season, this form of racing was shown live for free in the morning before elite finals with riders having to put in two race speed runs in a short timeframe. As part of this year's survey, we asked World Cup Downhill riders to rate how they felt about the new format inclusion in the race weekend schedule with a majority of 66% saying it was either a poor or very poor inclusion. 25.5% thought it was acceptable, with only 8.5% seeing semi-finals as a positive for the sport. When asked if it should remain a part of World Cups, 68.1% believe it should not.Comparing the views of the racers to those who answered our public survey there was a very close consensus with 61.6% of race fans saying that semi-finals were either poor or very poor. We also found that of those who filled out our public survey 55% either rarely or never watched semi-finals. It will come as no surprise then that the public survey results found that 57.5% did not want the semi-finals to remain a part of World Cups.With the introduction of semi-finals last year there was a reduction in riders competing in finals with 30 men and 10 women allowed to race in the main event. As we have asked for every iteration of the State of the Sport surve,y we wanted to know how riders feel about what the qualifying number should be for finals. For the Elite Men's finals riders voted in majority for the number to be increased from the current number of 30 to anywhere up to 60, the number of riders making it to finals for semis. The current quota of 30 riders was the next most popular option at 23.4% of the downhill racers surveyed.For the Elite Women's racing only 8.4% want things to stay as they are at 10 riders. We found that 44.7% want between 15 and 20 riders in finals with a slightly lower proportion of 40.4% wanted the number between 10 and 15 riders.Alongside some of the structural changes to how World Cup Downhill racing works last year, the protected riders system was also adjusted to account for semi-finals with a small group of the top riders being protected through to finals no matter what happens. As we have done for every version of the State of the Sport survey, we asked riders their views on the protected rider system, this year we had, for the first time, the majority unhappy with the system.Looking back at past data the largest proportion of riders (over 40% in both surveys) selected that they agree "the current protected rider system leads to fairer racing", for the 2024 survey this was completely switched with 38.3% choosing that they disagree with this statement. The number of riders who agree the system is fair went from 49% last year to 12.7% this year.A surprise addition to the 2024 rulebook at the end of last year was the new addition of a Snow Bike World Championships. After the inaugural event at Chatel in February we asked the top World Cup Downhill riders for their opinions on the new discipline. Below are the unfiltered views of those who filled out our survey and wanted to leave a comment.Finally, a new addition for this year's State of the Sport survey we asked riders "How do you feel about the current state of World Cup downhill racing?" The results revealed that of those we surveyed, there is an even split of 21.3% of those who are either satisfied or Dissatisfied with downhill racing. The biggest group are currently neither satisfied nor dissatisfied which while it isn't terrible is not exactly the consensus you want for a healthy sport.