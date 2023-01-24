5 Key Stats From Downhill Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

Jan 24, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.


Downhill has had a strange couple of years. Whether it's the 29" wheeled bikes near dominance, smoother tracks followed by a lurch to more technically demanding courses, covid affected racing and double headers, French dominance, or moving on from Red Bull, it certainly hasn't been quiet. It feels like downhill is currently as good as, if not better, than ever.

The racing is close, the tracks arguably represent the style of riding most fans enjoy and the spectacle is hard to fault. That said, it doesn't mean everything is perfect in the world of downhill. Here's what we found out.

In our selection of responders that compete in UCI downhill World Cups, 15% are winners, and another 21% have scored podiums.

Downhill Cohort Details

Number of Riders Choosing Downhill as their Main Discipline: 41
Men/Women: 24/17
Number of World Cup Winners: 5
Top 5 Overall Finishers in 2022: 7
Home Continent:
South America - 1
Oceania - 7
North America - 8
Europe - 25

Ele Farina was edged just off the podium here in the Andorran dust.

There Are Still Plenty of Downhill Riders Who Barely Make Ends Meet

Although it might be sometimes called the Formula One of mountain biking, any similarities certainly don't translate to earnings. Much like the first survey, it makes quite grim reading to learn how much your favorite downhiller may well take home.

After the initial survey and the catchment criteria we used that spanned over two seasons, we wondered whether that had skewed the results. After the covid affected 2020 season, one could argue that there were some riders with a high ranking that may have struggled to achieve the same in other years. So for this survey, with only the overall finish in 2022 considered, we hoped to have a more condensed view of what a full-time athlete with a very high world ranking could expect to be paid.

43% of downhill riders earn less than $5,000 USD per year. If we remove juniors from the equation, 25% of elite riders surveyed fell into the same bracket. Enduro is still very much the cash cow of gravity racing and sees a greater number of riders in the higher wage brackets.

Downhill Rider Pay (in USD):
0-5,000: 43% (18 )
5,000-10,000: 12% (5)
10,000-20,000: 2% (1)
20,000-30,000: 7% (3)
30,000-40,000: 5% (2)
40,000-50,000: 5% (2)
50,000-100,000: 12% (5)
100,000-250,000: 7% (3)
250,000-500,000: 2% (1)
500,000+: 2% (1)

There is a further 12% of riders making between $5,000 and $10,000. It seems that in downhill the very best are well taken care of financially, with over 10% of our riders surveyed making over $100,000.

There might yet be the hope of financial security for riders though, with around 10% of those surveyed scoring a top five in the overall of their category, and around 12% making six figures, it may well be that they're the same riders and big results equal out to a big payday.

The crowd was huge until it got more huge as only a few riders remained at the top of the hill.

Riders Don't Want to See a Larger Field in Finals

In the 2021 survey, it transpired that irrespective of gender, riders wished to see more people make the cut into finals. In fact, in both questions, the largest share of the vote was increasing the men's field to between 60-80, and the females to 15-20 riders. However, it seems to be there is a trend moving away from this.

It should be noted that our catchment isn't so large for this survey so that may skew the data, but it's also worth noting that the fight in elite downhill field size has gone from fighting to increase it to 80 in the male category, to the very real fear it could be culled to 30. So, the conversation might have evolved on the subject since Discovery's announcement that it will be taking over the broadcast rights in 2023. It's also worth thinking about whether a top 20 rider would see any advantage to increasing the field size when the disadvantages are quite obvious. The fact that riders want to retain the status quo should be encouraging that it currently strikes a good balance between fairness, competitiveness and opportunity.

How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

2021
20 or fewer: 0
20-40: 4 (4.8%)
20-60: 4 (4.8%)
It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)
60-80: 44 (53%)
80+: 2 (2.4%)
2023
20 or fewer: 1 (2%)
20-40: 7 (14.3%)
20-60: 3 (6.1%)
It should stay at 60: 24 (49%)
60-80: 13 (26.5%)
80+: 1 (2%)

How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals? (all responses)

2021
10 or fewer: 2 (2.4%)
10-15: 10 (12%)
It should stay at 15: 16 (19.3%)
15-20: 37 (44.6%)
20+: 18 (21.7%)
2023
10 or fewer: 0
10-15: 7 (14.3%)
It should stay at 15: 18 (36.7%)
15-20: 17 (34.7%)
20+: 7 (14.3%)


Nina Hoffmann would squeeze into second by the smallest of margins.

30% of Racers Would Rather Race Their National Series

Part of the problem with wages in downhill can be traced back to a lack of smaller, well-established and prestigious feeder series. The problem is that for some riders hoping to turn their dream into a career, it doesn't make sense to try and score a top five in a national event when sponsors would probably be more impressed with a top 40 at a World Cup.

The problem with this is twofold. Firstly, the national series is starved of talent. This can become a vicious circle and eventually make a series seem less competitive or worthwhile for elite racers. It also means that there is a huge onus on riders to self-fund an expensive 8-stop world tour. Then, when teams do offer support, they can offer low wages or even just the promise of covering expenses.

The World Cup calendar is also exhaustive, especially when budgets are constrained. It's not hard to imagine a world where a smaller World Cup field size would enhance the level of competition among national racers, and it looks like some racers could also see the benefit. Around 30% of riders say that if their national series was better funded or more prestigious they would rather attend that than a World Cup race.

Around 80% of riders say they try to race their national series when it doesn't conflict with World Cup racing, and there are rumors of a less drawn-out calendar in coming years that will put a focus on short but intense legs of racing, rather than drip-feeding some times as little as six races over the course of nearly seven months. This could really help support grassroots racing.

Troy Brosnan was on one until a mid run spill took him out of contention.

70% of Riders Want More Variety of Tracks

After a covid-affected 2020 season that featured doubleheaders at the same venue, and only a small variation between the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the form of an extended North American leg and a different track in Andorra, the riders seem to be crying out for some new tracks. 70% don't feel that a venue should hold a race on the same largely unchanged track for years at a time. Sometimes, the most substantial variation is which track is the anointed World Championships venue.
A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year
Strongly Agree: 17 (34.7%)
Agree: 17 (34.7%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)

The way venues for World Cup races are chosen is obviously more than just choosing a good track, it's also based on who wants to bid to host the race, but I think there is a genuine desire amongst riders to see more input from in regards to what they race on. In a multiple choice question, 55% said a significant hope they held with Discovery was that they would have more of a voice at races to have their input heard. That same thought was something that was clearly driving the downhill riders to unionize, and many were vocal about what they thought was inappropriate or dangerous track layouts over the course of the year, most notably in Andorra.

That s levitation homes.

The Racing is Considered Fair and Honest

There is some positive news to come out of the survey. Only 2% of racers think that racing isn't fair and honest. That's compared to around 15% in enduro and over 20% in slopestyle and freeride events. The fact that these riders feel their sporting competition has a lot of integrity is no small thing because that's not something every sport has - be it in cycling or beyond.

25 Comments

  • 19 1
 I'm fine paying to watch/stream downhill races if it means that racers are able to be paid more by said streaming service.
  • 5 0
 Will the streaming service pay them a dime?
  • 3 0
 @dkendy1: That's the dependency, If they said an x% of streaming revenue would go to the racers or the prize purse, I would be more inclined to pay for the streaming service.
  • 5 1
 Looking at the pay, I see five professional level pay, five potential professional pay, and the rest are amateur pay. I'm not describing skill here, I'm describing pay. Anyone making more than $50K and less than $100K/yr are up-coming pros. Anyone making more than $100K/yr are being paid as a pro. Anyone making less than $50k/yr need another job and aren't really getting paid as a racer.
  • 1 0
 @abzillah: Accurate statement. Competing in the pro class =/= being a professional athlete.
  • 15 0
 1 rider makes more than 100X more than 43% of riders. What????
  • 24 1
 1 rider's name is out there and spoken about 100x more than 43% of rider's names
  • 5 0
 until more money and viewers come into mountain biking it will probably stay the same.
  • 1 0
 This is similar to most professional sport. The vast majority of professional sports people don't actually play into top leagues far more play in a variety of second on third divisions, or regional leagues and are making less than a moderate professional salary or are only getting small match fee. You hear about the mega salaries but the are the 0.01% of professional sports people. Professional is different from saying it is a full time job/salary most of the field at a world cup will do other work on the side like coaching or working winters in order to save to race world cups.
  • 5 0
 $5,000/yr... OMG how do they eat
  • 3 1
 I'm sure during season the travel and expenses along with getting them to and from races is taken care of. The $5,000 would be like their take home money so to speak.
  • 1 1
 Or health insurance? Oh wait...most developed countries don't have to worry about being financially ruined over health care bills. Damn socialists...
'Murica!
  • 1 0
 @whitedlite: I would say likely travel, food, and lodging are not covered and $5,000 is their pay in the form of a bike frame and some components. These racer don't really get actual money.
  • 3 0
 Sometimes there's just not enough money. Look at Whistler during Crankworks, but then realize its free to stand there and watch.
  • 1 0
 In 2021 83 women voted. In 2023, 49 Voted. That's a 40% difference. So one could argue the side-by-side Percentages aren't tangible or 100% accurate of rider sentiment (among elite women). This is in regard to how many women should qualify.
  • 1 0
 Better safety measures for riders and increased pay across the board. As per other professional athletes, they're sacrificing their body for the sport and have a small earning window.
  • 1 1
 I love that you all are doing these surveys but the analysis is leaving a bit to be desired.

"It seems that in downhill the very best are well taken care of financially, with over 10% of our riders surveyed making over $100,000." ...that's a bit of a leap given it was only a whopping 5 people who responded that they make over $100,000.
  • 6 0
 Seriously. I know you all are not survey analysts, but seriously, Outside is a big place, there has to be someone who can design a decent survey and answer this question:
"10% of those surveyed scoring a top five in the overall of their category, and around 12% making six figures, it may well be that they're the same riders and big results equal out to a big payday."

WTF. Surveys can be anonymous, but for basic analysis, questions should be kept together so a survey can be adequately analyzed. I do this stuff for a living, if you want to hire me to 1. fix the damn survey so you get useful information, and 2. produce an analysis that makes sense, let me know.
  • 1 0
 Let's hear what is total compensation i.e. contractual base pay + performance bonus, event winnings,bikes, gear, travel, etc. Doubtful anyone participating as a "pro" is actually truly compensated with only 0-$5000.
  • 2 0
 But wait wait wait, who is making $500k a year as a mountain biker?? That number is absolutely insane.
  • 1 0
 It's got to be a very short list of riders and then bike companies who can afford it. And that doesn't include Minnaar who was not included...
  • 2 0
 A few years ago I remember Gwin mentioning that he made about $1 Million per year. I'd guess that he is your answer.
  • 1 0
 you can't find a hockey player in the NHL that makes less
  • 1 0
 @Gibbsatron: But was that with Trek? I don't think Intense has anywhere near their budget.
  • 2 0
 but they get free bikes right?





