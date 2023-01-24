5 Key Stats From Downhill Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

Downhill Cohort Details



Number of Riders Choosing Downhill as their Main Discipline: 41

Men/Women: 24/17

Number of World Cup Winners: 5

Top 5 Overall Finishers in 2022: 7

Home Continent:

South America - 1

Oceania - 7

North America - 8

Europe - 25



There Are Still Plenty of Downhill Riders Who Barely Make Ends Meet

After the initial survey and the catchment criteria we used that spanned over two seasons, we wondered whether that had skewed the results. After the covid affected 2020 season, one could argue that there were some riders with a high ranking that may have struggled to achieve the same in other years. So for this survey, with only the overall finish in 2022 considered, we hoped to have a more condensed view of what a full-time athlete with a very high world ranking could expect to be paid.



43% of downhill riders earn less than $5,000 USD per year . If we remove juniors from the equation, 25% of elite riders surveyed fell into the same bracket . Enduro is still very much the cash cow of gravity racing and sees a greater number of riders in the higher wage brackets.



Downhill Rider Pay (in USD):

0-5,000: 43% (18 )

5,000-10,000: 12% (5)

10,000-20,000: 2% (1)

20,000-30,000: 7% (3)

30,000-40,000: 5% (2)

40,000-50,000: 5% (2)

50,000-100,000: 12% (5)

100,000-250,000: 7% (3)

250,000-500,000: 2% (1)

500,000+: 2% (1)



10% of our riders surveyed making over $100,000.

Riders Don't Want to See a Larger Field in Finals

Downhill has had a strange couple of years. Whether it's the 29" wheeled bikes near dominance, smoother tracks followed by a lurch to more technically demanding courses, covid affected racing and double headers, French dominance, or moving on from Red Bull, it certainly hasn't been quiet. It feels like downhill is currently as good as, if not better, than ever.The racing is close, the tracks arguably represent the style of riding most fans enjoy and the spectacle is hard to fault. That said, it doesn't mean everything is perfect in the world of downhill. Here's what we found out.In our selection of responders that compete in UCI downhill World Cups, 15% are winners, and another 21% have scored podiums.Although it might be sometimes called the Formula One of mountain biking, any similarities certainly don't translate to earnings. Much like the first survey, it makes quite grim reading to learn how much your favorite downhiller may well take home.There is a further 12% of riders making between $5,000 and $10,000. It seems that in downhill the very best are well taken care of financially, with overThere might yet be the hope of financial security for riders though, with around 10% of those surveyed scoring a top five in the overall of their category, and around 12% making six figures, it may well be that they're the same riders and big results equal out to a big payday.In the 2021 survey, it transpired that irrespective of gender, riders wished to see more people make the cut into finals. In fact, in both questions, the largest share of the vote was increasing the men's field to between 60-80, and the females to 15-20 riders. However, it seems to be there is a trend moving away from this.It should be noted that our catchment isn't so large for this survey so that may skew the data, but it's also worth noting that the fight in elite downhill field size has gone from fighting to increase it to 80 in the male category, to the very real fear it could be culled to 30. So, the conversation might have evolved on the subject since Discovery's announcement that it will be taking over the broadcast rights in 2023. It's also worth thinking about whether a top 20 rider would see any advantage to increasing the field size when the disadvantages are quite obvious. The fact that riders want to retain the status quo should be encouraging that it currently strikes a good balance between fairness, competitiveness and opportunity.

How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

2021

20 or fewer: 0

20-40: 4 (4.8%)

20-60: 4 (4.8%)

It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)

60-80: 44 (53%)

80+: 2 (2.4%)

2023

20 or fewer: 1 (2%)

20-40: 7 (14.3%)

20-60: 3 (6.1%)

It should stay at 60: 24 (49%)

60-80: 13 (26.5%)

80+: 1 (2%)



How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals? (all responses)

2021

10 or fewer: 2 (2.4%)

10-15: 10 (12%)

It should stay at 15: 16 (19.3%)

15-20: 37 (44.6%)

20+: 18 (21.7%)

2023

10 or fewer: 0

10-15: 7 (14.3%)

It should stay at 15: 18 (36.7%)

15-20: 17 (34.7%)

20+: 7 (14.3%)



30% of Racers Would Rather Race Their National Series

30% of riders say that if their national series was better funded or more prestigious they would rather attend that than a World Cup race.

80% of riders say they try to race their national series when it doesn't conflict with World Cup racing

70% of Riders Want More Variety of Tracks

After a covid-affected 2020 season that featured doubleheaders at the same venue, and only a small variation between the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the form of an extended North American leg and a different track in Andorra, the riders seem to be crying out for some new tracks. 70% don't feel that a venue should hold a race on the same largely unchanged track for years at a time . Sometimes, the most substantial variation is which track is the anointed World Championships venue.

A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year

Strongly Agree: 17 (34.7%)

Agree: 17 (34.7%)

Neutral: 11 (22.4%)

Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)



55% said a significant hope they held with Discovery was that they would have more of a voice at races to have their input heard

The Racing is Considered Fair and Honest

Only 2% of racers think that racing isn't fair and honest.