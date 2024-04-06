5 Key Stats From Enduro Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Welcome to the 2024 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to highlight key issues and riders' perspectives on the sport that we, pro riders, and Pinkbike readers all love so much. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2024. Now, we're breaking down what we've learned. We're now publishing a series of articles that break down sections of the results, and you'll see the results in full shortly. This year, we introduced the public survey, which will help gauge public views on the sport and should make for some interesting comparisons to what the racers say. Stay tuned for that. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Overview
After ten seasons of EWS racing, 2023 marked a change for Enduro racing as it became an official World Cup event under the race organisers at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). The first season of World Cup racing saw incredible achievements on the track with closely fought battles and surprise results. 2023 also saw rumours about the future of Enduro and raised questions about how to run the discipline alongside the spectacles of XC and Downhill World Cups.
After asking some of the world's best Enduro racers what they think about the state of the sport, here are our takeaways.
78% of Racers are Dissatisfied About the Current State of Enduro World Cups
While the Downhill racers had mixed feelings and the XC racers were mostly positive, the view of the current state of Enduro World Cups is fairly negative. 25 of the 32 respondents were either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. Of those surveyed, only six didn't hold strong views either way and just one rider was satisfied with the sport. Looking deeper into the numbers of those dissatisfied there were five past race winners and ten riders who were top ten in 2023's overall rankings.
We do not want to speculate on what might be causing some of the world's best racers to be unhappy about the Enduro World Cups, but we hope whatever problem they may have can be fixed for the future health of the discipline. Although some of the other takeaways in this article could be contributing factors to the general sense of dissatisfaction we have seen in our data.
No World Cup Enduro Racers Surveyed are Happy with the Current Prize Money
Prize money for World Cup racing has been a big topic for the past few years and in our latest State of the Sport survey we have found that of those surveyed, there were no Enduro racers happy with the current financial benefits of a top result. Currently, a win at an elite EDR and EDR-E World Cup offers €1,500, a drop from the €3,750 offered to XC and DH riders. The amount for a win after a full day of riding and racing is €250 lower than a win in the sub-20-minute XCC Short Track World Cups.
When we asked all riders who took part in the survey how they felt about the prize money for the top level of racing, we received five who didn't feel strongly either way, eight who were dissatisfied and 21 of the 32 were very dissatisfied. It is worth pointing out here that riders will nearly always ask for more prize money and as State of the Sport is not a mandatory survey and doesn't cover the full field of racers and so there may be those at World Cups who did not answer the survey and are happy with the current financial compensation for a race win.
For reference here is the complete prize money table for 2024.
84% are Worried About the Future of World Cup Enduro Racing
After some of the currently unproven rumours began swirling last year about the future of Enduro racing, we decided to ask racers how they view the outlook of the discipline. When asked about the statement "I am worried about the future of World Cup Enduro racing', 27 of 32 respondents agreed with the statement, while four were neutral only one outright rejected the notion. While there has been nothing to prove the rumours about the end of Enduro, part of the reason why racers might be worried is that 31 of the 32 surveyed who race EDR feel there has not been adequate communication from the organisers at WBD about this year's racing. The 97% of Enduro racers feeling communication hasn't been adequate tracks far above the 64.8% across all disciplines answering the same way.
46.9% of Riders Wouldn't Race eMTBs if the Current Format of Enduro World Cups Ended or Became Inaccessible to Them
In a follow-up question and after rumours of Enduro switching to just eMTB racing in the future (again these rumours are so far unfounded), we wanted to know if the world's best would switch to electrified stage racing. Nine racers were neutral on the issue with eight either agreeing or strongly agreeing that they would switch to eMTBs if the current format of Enduro Worlds Cups ended or were inaccessible to them. 15 of the 32 racers surveyed disagreed, suggesting they would not move to eMTB racing.
The Current Coverage of Enduro World Cups is viewed as either Poor or Very Poor by 80% of Racers
One aspect of Enduro racing that has remained consistent throughout the years is the vocal opinions around its coverage. While there have been some suggestions over the years about live production
, the official coverage has stuck to the same format of live results and a highlights package uploaded shortly after the race.
For this year's survey, we offered the top racers a chance to share how they view the current coverage offering from the race organisers with 26 of the 32 respondents feeling it was either poor or very poor. Three riders thought it was acceptable with another three thinking it was at a good level.
The difficulties of covering a full-day event across multiple stages live will always be both a tough task and a very expensive one and while riders may not be asking for this level of coverage, they are not happy with the current offering.
We have contacted the World Cup organisers and broadcasters Warner Bros. Discovery for its comment on the State of the Sport data and we will update this article if a statement is provided to us.
Why don't they just drop the motorbike racing and pay it all to the EDR winners?