5 Key Stats From Enduro Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Overview

After ten seasons of EWS racing, 2023 marked a change for Enduro racing as it became an official World Cup event under the race organisers at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). The first season of World Cup racing saw incredible achievements on the track with closely fought battles and surprise results. 2023 also saw rumours about the future of Enduro and raised questions about how to run the discipline alongside the spectacles of XC and Downhill World Cups.



After asking some of the world's best Enduro racers what they think about the state of the sport, here are our takeaways.

Quick Stats:



Percentage of Respondents Racing Downhill World Cups: 31.5%

Men/Women: 61.8%/38.2%

U21 Racers: 14.7%

Percentage of Elite World Cup/EWS Winners: 20.6%

Percentage of Riders Within the Top 10 Overall in 2023: 41.2%

Mode Wage: 50,000-100,000 USD

Median Wage: 30,000 - 40,000 USD

Home Continent:

Europe - 50%

North America - 29.4%

Oceania - 17.6%

Asia - 2.9%



78% of Racers are Dissatisfied About the Current State of Enduro World Cups

No World Cup Enduro Racers Surveyed are Happy with the Current Prize Money



For reference here is the complete prize money table for 2024.







84% are Worried About the Future of World Cup Enduro Racing

46.9% of Riders Wouldn't Race eMTBs if the Current Format of Enduro World Cups Ended or Became Inaccessible to Them

The Current Coverage of Enduro World Cups is viewed as either Poor or Very Poor by 80% of Racers



We have contacted the World Cup organisers and broadcasters Warner Bros. Discovery for its comment on the State of the Sport data and we will update this article if a statement is provided to us.



