5 Key Stats from Enduro Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

We're taking a look at the data from each of the major disciplines surveyed and talking about some noteworthy or eye catching pieces of information. Now it’s enduro’s turn.



Enduro is still a comparatively young discipline, in that its professional ranks only formed with the inaugural Enduro World Series in 2013. The sport, in these eight years, has changed and I would imagine it will continue to evolve over the next eight. Some notable events include the partnership with the UCI in 2018, the addition of qualifying and EWS100 or EWS80 events, plus the implementation of the Trophy of Nations team racing and the E-EWS. As we roll into a decade of the EWS, it’s still evolving and growing.

Enduro Cohort Details



Number of Riders: 68

Downhill Riders Who Race EWS : 7

Men/Women: 40/28

Juniors: 11

Elite Race Winners: 7

Elite Top 5 Finishers: 21

Home Continent:

Africa - 0

Asia - 1

Europe - 41

North America - 16

Oceania - 10

South America - 0

Median Wage: 10,000 - 20,000 USD



There are some interesting differences between Enduro and Downhill rider pay.

Nearly 50% of the elite EWS field surveyed make between $20,000 and $100,000 per year. Compare that with around 23% in the downhill.

Riders Believe Races Shouldn’t Be Blind but Local Knowledge Carries an Advantage

There was a time when enduro was almost synonymous with wing-it-wonders and hitting trails flat out having never so much as seen them before. There is still that style of racing out there, and racers can seek it if they wish, but the EWS has settled on a pattern of sighting the track before race day with allocated practice sessions. This is apparently very popular with riders. 75% of riders either disagree or strongly disagree that racing should be blind.

Enduro racing should be totally blind

Strongly Agree: 3 (4.3%)

Agree: 5 (7.1%)

Neutral: 9 (12.9%)

Disagree: 26 (37.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 27 (38.6%)



I think, and it’s only my own conjecture, but the issue isn’t that the EWS likes to go to Whistler or Finale, it’s probably more that, as a racer, it might never even come to your continent, or within a day's drive of your hometown, where you can reap the rewards of your own local knowledge. Over 70% of riders surveyed agree or strongly agree that riders living near a race venue get an advantage.

I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get an advantage

Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)

Agree: 40 (57.1%)

Neutral: 11 (15.7%)

Disagree: 7 (10%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)



Many Riders Feel that Penalties aren't Consistently Applied

Over 46% of rides either disagree or strongly disagree that penalties are consistently applied. It does open up the question of policing a sport that's celebrated for riders able to out for a full day's racing and often left to their own devices. I would imagine that a lot of these instances of perceived unfairness aren't as salacious as one might imagine, but that's not to say they're not important.

Penalties are fair and consistently applied

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)

Agree: 20 (29%)

Neutral: 15 (21.7%)

Disagree: 24 (24.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)



Riders are Cautious after High-Profile Doping Cases

Pre-UCI involvement, a fan of the sport could often hear vague rumors of doping infringement or a rider successfully avoiding being caught. Those rumors, or the concern they created, can’t simply be removed in a year or two. It will take years to build up that trust. Currently, nearly 50% of riders are in some form of agreement that performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing.

Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)

Agree: 32 (46.4%)

Neutral: 17 (24.6%)

Disagree: 16 (23.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)



Despite Doping Fears, Riders Overwhelmingly Think Racing is Fair

Despite some of the concerns from the riders, 80% are in some form of agreement that racing is fair and honest. It's comparable with other disciplines, and sits just behind downhill, which has 87.9% and ahead of XC, which has a 75%. Enduro riders, compared to XC athletes, are more suspicious of competitors using performance enhancing drugs, even if they trust the integrity of their race series more.

The racing is, in general, fair and honest

Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)

Agree: 50 (71.4%)

Neutral: 12 (17.1%)

Disagree: 2 (2.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 0





A Selection of Comments from the Riders

I would just like to see a more even playing field for privateers in terms of practice shuttles and team support. There is nothing worse than driving past someone pedaling up for practice stage, everyone should have to pedal as it is called "Enduro".

It's not fair having 80-100 percent of the racing in Europe. The trails are very different all over the world and there are great riders everywhere that can't pay to go and race overseas. I think if racing was truly a World Series it would be split evenly and not heavily in Europe

There are still some questionable lines being taken. Plus, shuttling stages in practice and not being punished is full bull****.

I think the current system with the possibility to track walk and have one test run is fair. You will always have a local that will know more at one race but it levels out over a season.

I think that the EWS is making an effort to make it as fair as possible but it's definitely not an easy task for them.

With a lot more track and fewer marshalls than at a DH race, it's easier for riders to take shortcuts and I feel like there are many who are taking that chance. In my eyes, in the sport of enduro, it's a bigger benefit to have team support than it is in downhill. That's because training days are way bigger and the advantage of a private shuttling or a mechanic that is allowed to accompany you is way bigger than having your (private) pit setup nearer to the lift station than a privateer at a downhill race.

Most of the time I'd say yes it is fair and honest but on quite a few occasions I have seen tape changes been made between practice and racing, as well as cut lines. (Tape the cut lines out).

I have witnessed several cases where penalties were randomly not issued although clearly should have been. The information flow for teams and riders got a lot better but could still use some improvement and more involvement of teams to shape the future of our sport.

There have certainly been instances when riders hang out and ride a venue for a couple of weeks long before the event or get some inside info as to what the course is going to be. They can then ride them a bunch in the months leading up to the event.

The rules could be clearer and more specific to erase any grey areas and stop riders from pushing the limits of the rulebook. More consistent enforcement of the rules would also help.

I’ve seen people take shortcuts and even have footage of some and it never got checked or penalties. They just get away with it. Plus there are factory riders with so much more support and it helps make their life so much easier.