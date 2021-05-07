5 Key Stats from World Cup XC Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

Cross-country is mountain biking's longest-running and most prestigious race discipline. No other form of racing has yet to grace the hallowed medal tables of the Olympics and that has helped it attract huge audiences around the world.



With all of its history and prestige, it's perceived as the most professional and formalized discipline but this doesn't mean it isn't without its issues that may be bubbling below the surface. Of all the disciplines, it was probably the most affected by COVID-19, culminating in the postponement of the Olympic Games and a truncated season. It has also been rocked by numerous doping cases in the past.

XC Cohort Details



Number of Riders: 39

Men/Women: 18/21

Elite Race Winners: 8

Elite Podium Finishers: 11

Home Continent:

Africa - 1

Asia - 2

Europe - 28

North America - 2

Oceania - 4

South America - 2



XC racers strongly support the Olympics being held in 2021 but its postponement affected a number of them financially

58% of them strongly agreed with the Olympics being held this year

I support the Tokyo Olympic Games being held in 2021



Strongly Agree: 58.3%

Agree: 25%

Neutral: 8.3%

Disagree: 5.6%

Strongly Disagree: 2.8%



The uncertainty around the Tokyo Olympic Games has affected me financially



Strongly Agree: 8.6%

Agree: 28.6%

Neutral: 28.6%

Disagree: 28.6%

Strongly Disagree: 5.7%



30.6% of riders said it had an impact on their training and 37.2% of riders said it had affected them financially

XC racers are paid better than other racing disciplines but a gender pay gap still exists

median XC rider gets paid $30,000 - $40,000 USD

XC racers don't want more technical courses

One of the most obvious trends in mountain biking has been the move towards more technical courses. No longer are we seeing racers hack around grass fields on hardtails but now most races are taken on full suspension bikes with technical climbs, gap jumps and tricky rocky sections. A plurality of 38.8% per cent of riders disagree with the introduction of more technical courses while a further 33.3 % of riders answered neutrally, which we interpret as they are happy with the current status quo.

I wish the XCO and XCC courses were more technical



Strongly Agree: 5.6%

Agree: 22.2%

Neutral: 33.3%

Disagree: 19.4%

Strongly Disagree: 19.4%



Performance enhancing drugs are a concern for a proportion of cross-country racers

36.1% of respondents to the survey either agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, "Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing".



XC racing has had some high-profile doping cases in the past for example, Dutch racer Bas van Dooren tested positive for EPO at the Kaprun World Championships in 2002 and Belgian rider Filip Meirhaeghe also tested positive for EPO in 2004, two days before winning the World Cup in Mont Sainte Anne, but the more recent cases have been outside of the World Cup level. A 2015 CIRC report also encouraged the UCI to investigate mountain biking's doping culture, saying, "The Commission was told of people who had crossed disciplines, from mountain bike to road cycling, and how one or two mountain bikers were already doping before they made the transition." Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing



Strongly Agree: 8.3%

Agree: 27.8%

Neutral: 38.9%

Disagree: 8.3%

Strongly Disagree: 16.7%



XCO is overwhelmingly the most popular format of XC racing

XCO, XCC, XCE, marathon, XC racing is a minefield of distances, regulations and abbreviations but most racers favour the OG, XCO. This is the Olympic distance with mass start races that last about an hour and a quarter around laps of a short circuit. 97.2% of racers described this distance as their preferred style with 2.8 % (1 person) selecting marathon. No racers favoured the Short Track or Eliminator formats.

What is your preferred style of racing?



XCO: 97.2%

Marathon: 2.8%

XCE: 0%

XCC: 0%

Other: 0%



Select comments from XC Racers

The young riders in the race sometimes get really aggressive but this is getting better.

Athletes with good/high exposure get away with bad behavior more easily.

Coming from a small country gives riders a huge disadvantage to get a team place or support from global brands.

XCC should give more points for the ranking.

Starting positions determine the result a lot, and they are allocated by UCI points collected at races. Small countries and overseas athletes have a disadvantage in collecting points.

Cross-country is also a discipline that has undergone huge changes in recent years. Full suspension bikes replaced hardtails, tracks have become more technical and different sub-disciplines have been introduced and withdrawn by the UCI. 39 elite XC racers replied to our survey and answered questions on all aspects of the discipline, the highlights of their answers are below.Despite swirling uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of XC racers would support the Olympics going ahead in Tokyo this year. The Olympics were originally scheduled to take place to take place in July 2020 but were pushed back by exactly 12 months as the virus spread around the world last year. The President of the Organization Committee has said the Olympics will take place this year, "'regardless of the pandemic situation" so we expect most of the elite XC racers to be heading to Tokyo this summer.Of the riders surveyed,while a further 25% agree. Three riders we surveyed disagreed to some extent with the Olympics being held this year but that only amounts to 8.4%. We sent out the surveys in March and since then the situation in Japan has significantly changed so we're aware that these numbers may not be the same if the riders were asked today.The postponement of the Olympics hasn't been easy on some athletes though.Of all the racing disciplines, XC athletes seem to be better paid than other disciplines. Thewhile the largest cohort of riders was those earning $50,000 - $100,000 USD. Less than a tenth of XC racers earn 0-$5,000 USD, which is about a third of the amount in enduro and a quarter of those in downhill.We would speculate that as riders could take their skills to cyclocross or road cycling, where there are mandated minimum wages from the UCI, it gives them better bargaining power in negotiations. Furthermore, XC riders are more likely to benefit from national funding as it's an Olympic discipline.There is a clear pay gap in all disciplines of mountain biking we surveyed but it appears to be smaller in cross-country than in other disciplines. The median rider in the women's XC field is paid $20,000-$30,000 USD compared to $40,000-50,000USD for the men. However, 22% of the women surveyed earned more than $50,000USD, which is significantly higher than downhill or enduro. In general, it's clear that women in XC stand a far better chance of earning a living wage compared to any other discipline. We suspect the strength in depth of the XC field in comparison to other disciplines helps to push up the value of racers in combination with the factors mentioned above.It's also worth us mentioning that several women in the XC scene have celebrity status and are able to draw non-endemic sponsors that push their earnings higher. We know that not all the top-level riders answered this question and anecdotally we're aware of some XC women who make even more than the figures quoted here.Only 27.8% of racers want more technical courses, interestingly most of these racers were the most successful ones with all but two who advocate for more technical courses having either won or podiumed at an elite level in World Cups.XC racers have fewer concerns about doping than enduro racers, where nearly half of the racers were worried about doping, but 36.1% is still a significant amount.