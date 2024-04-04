5 Key Stats From XC Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Overview





However, like enduro and downhill, XC saw a major change ahead of the 2023 season with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) taking the reins of organization and coverage of the series. That meant that U23 XCO races were broadcast for the first time and the U23 category saw XCC racing for the first time. Overall, the racing in 2023 was incredible, with bright young star Puck Pieterse taking the women's overall and the GOAT Nino Schurter taking his ninth World Cup overall title.

Cross-country racers are dreaming of one thing this year, qualifying for and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most rider contracts were extended to the end of 2024 so there weren't big changes ahead of the Olympics. In fact, we didn't see any top XC racers make the move to a new team program ahead of the 2024 season and our Complete Guide to the 2024 World Cup XC Teams is largely the same as our guide to the 2023 season.



Percentage of State of the Sport Respondents Racing XC World Cups: 100%

Men/Women: 50%/50%

Percentage of Riders With a World Cup win: 20%

Percentage of Riders Within the Top 10 Overall in 2023: 46.7%

Mode Wage: $50,000 - $100,000 USD

Median Wage: $40,000 USD

Home Continent:

Europe - 76.67%

North America - 16.67%

Oceania - 6.67%



The Vast Majority of Racers Were Not Negatively Impacted By the New Race Organization

56.7% of riders are in favour

13.3% of riders chose the "Neutral" option

30% do not like it

The coverage itself is good, although I preferred Red Bull as a broadcaster. The horrible things for me with Warner Bros are the decisions they make to "make the sport bigger" by cancelling the best World Cup venues like Lenzerheide or Albstadt (in the future even more) and going to places where we have no spirit of the sport, no community, but enormous costs and efforts for teams. I am sure if there will be any World Cup in places like Abu Dhabi many riders will decide to not take part in these World Cups (including me). Additionally, we can say that the communication between ESO and the teams is a nightmare.

It is worse than ever! It looks like a big show, but the streaming is boring and sh*t. The fans can't get to the track, because there's a 3-meter gap. In Snowshoe, half of the track was closed for the fans! Unbelievable!! It brings nothing to our sport!!

They are in a place where they need to answer the calls, listen to the public. I really hope they recognize their responsibility over the sport and steward it well.

2023 felt very rough and ready. It needs to be tidied up for sure, and the relationship between WB/Discovery and the teams/athletes needs to be much better.

Racers Enjoy Racing Short Track (XCC)

90% of the riders we surveyed

Racers Do Not Want the Race Courses to Get More Technical

almost 75% of racers think the courses don't need to become any more technical

only 20% think that the XCC courses should be more technical.

Riders Are Making More Heading Into An Olympic Year, But The Top Earners Are All Men

73% of riders surveyed make their full income from racing

the rest said that racing is at least 50% of their income

Only 6.7% of riders surveyed said that they were making less money than in 2023.

90% of riders are dissatisfied with prize money

16.67% of riders think the prize money should be $5,000 to $10,000 USD, 30% of riders think the prize money should be $10,000 to $15,000 USD, 36.7% of riders surveyed think that the prize money should be $15,000 to $20,000 USD, and 16.7% of riders think it should be $20,000 USD or more.

Results are What Matter to Sponsors of XC Athletes, But That Doesn't Mean They Don't Worry About Social Media

While the level of XC just seems to be getting higher and higher and more riders than ever can win in both the men's and women's races, that doesn't mean that everything is perfect from the racer's standpoint. After asking some of the world's best XC racers what they think about the state of the sport, here are our key takeaways.