5 Key Takeaways From the Rónán Dunne Podcast

I just take an insane amount of caffeine. Honestly, by 10 o'clock in the morning, I'm just so wired. I don't really get fatigued until I'd say about four o'clock the next morning. It's probably not good for the whole heart, but it definitely helps with racing. It's only during the race season. It's quite easy to get your hand on free Red Bulls. I know a lot of Red Bull riders. I've been caught many times sneaking into the Syndicate pits and leaving with crates. It's quite handy to get your hand on Red Bull. It's only for eight races so the heart can take it for now.



Usually I just get like super fired up. Like I'm really, really hyped up getting into the start gate. I think maybe that's actually my downfall why I crash a bit because I'm just so fired up. I'm like, oh my God, let's get this done. Let's just tuck the front. So maybe we might do better if we tone it down a bit, but we'll have to see, maybe try that for one race. But yeah, I try to just hype myself up as much as possible and really try to gaslight myself into saying that if I don't win this race, the world's going to end. Really try. But I think that could be a bit of my downfall because I just get too hyped.



We do the exact same warmup every race so it's pretty nice to follow that routine and know exactly what to do, but it's still just crazy nervous. And when you're getting closer and closer to the start line, like I remember beforehand, I'd always be like, "I wish my start was like 10 minutes later, so I wouldn't have to go now." But now I'm kind of like, "okay, get me to that start! I want to be there." It is pretty insane pressure. But it's what makes it so good, I think.



I think I remember Snowshoe because there's so many people at the top and I was like, "okay I want them to make as much noise as possible so I'm not thinking about other things." If there's other noise outside, it might drown out the "oh often I crash, I'm going to get a puncture" and all these things. So I was trying to hype the crowd up and they're pretty sick crowds, so it definitely helps a bit. Most of the European races and all it's super quiet at the top and like, it's definitely pretty tense and every rider is dead quiet and their mechanics are dead quiet. I'm like, yeah, I need to put my earphones back in for a little bit longer.