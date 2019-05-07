PINKBIKE TECH

5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019

May 7, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Stur Cycles


You've seen additive manufacturing through Robot and now Atherton Bikes using carbon and tubes and titanium lugs, but here's a full titanium version from Stur Cycles. The theory is the same, but instead of the tubes being bonded into the 3D printer lugs they are welded.


The geometry is fully customisable as all that needs to be done are slight modifications to the junctions and then the tubes slot in place. Stur have a range of road bikes and have now debuted their first mountain bike with this XC race bike.



Ted James Design


Ted wanted to make a mountain bike for his 8-year-old son to hit the trails on without spending too much money and this is the result.


The frame is made from recycled bits of other bikes chopped up and put together, so for example the top tube and seat stay come from a Litespeed.



Other neat points include a BMX crank set to keep the Q factor down, a low weight Spinner fork with aluminum stanchions and cut up grips.


Mercredi Grinduro XC bike


Tasked with building the perfect Grinduro (gravel bike racing crossed with enduro style stages) bike, Belgian brand Mercredi came up with this XC hardtail. It was built around a Works angleset which allowed for plenty of experimentation.


The Columbus steel tubes were painted in Grinduro purple by Colourburn Studio for a super sweet looking bike




Shand Shug


Shand are best known for their bike packing and touring bikes, but the Shug is the closest they come to a hardcore trail shredder. The bike only has a 130mm fork, but with a 64° head angle and 490mm reach in size Large, there's still plenty of shredding potential in this frame.


18 Bikes 7


Made in Sheffield, 18 bikes specialise in long and low steel hardtails. Framebuilder Matt has previously only taken orders for custom bikes but is currently in the process of building a larger number of frames to have stock ready to go for potential customers.


The bike pictured has a 475mm reach but sizes go all the way up to 525mm. Matt can tailor everything from tubing to geometry and will even fit a gearbox to a frame if a customer needs.



27 Comments

  • + 12
 I love the one from 18 bikes. Looks like so much fun!
  • + 8
 FYI its Sturdy Cycles guys
  • + 4
 thanks! 'stur cycles' doesn't get you very far in the googling.
  • + 0
 I was like..."Well it does look kinda 'turdy'".....
  • + 3
 No desire to ride a hard tail but love seeing the coverage by PB of these small truly passionate builders...full suspension as well, some of the best content by far on here lately..,keep it up.
  • + 2
 I need more welding knowledge to fully understand how well a joint is created between a ti tube and an inserted 'lug', but the result is definitely unique and attactive. From the Sturdy IG account, it looks like there's about 3-4mm of overlapping printed part that fits within the tube, and the weld goes on top of the joint...?
Wonder why they don't print the bottom bracket as its frequently the most complex joint of a welded bike.
Prices from 3300 GBP and up for a frame.
  • + 1
 They do have printed BBs on bikes apparently. Like you said it makes more sense to do so. (Dunno if the BB area on this particular bike IS printed tho)

www.instagram.com/p/BwMWitMlcQu
  • + 5
 How does the seatpost stay in the first bike?
  • + 1
 Good question.
  • + 2
 science. now move along
  • + 1
 What looks like bottle mount bolts actually are grub screws that keep the seatpost in place. Yes it is a tall post.
  • + 1
 Eightpins Dropper post probably. Designed to be integrated into the frame. Look at Liteville website or this review: www.pinkbike.com/news/eightpins-ngs1-integrated-dropper-post-review.html
  • + 4
 Oh, that Shand is so sick, begging to shred!
  • + 1
 i agree, its my favorite of this lot. just right all around.
  • + 3
 That 18 bikes looks killer
  • + 1
 Grinduro, never heard of it before but gotta get one, just for the Griduro tag.
  • + 1
 I love that Ted James kids bike Great
  • + 1
 That Sturdy is enough to make me wish I didn’t suck at XC.
  • + 1
 Grinduro? Sounds awful.

Love the shand and the 18 though!
  • + 1
 Looking good Matt! (and Si)
  • + 1
 Ted James = Dad of the Year candidate... Sic ride for a grom...
  • + 1
 Judas Priest plays every time you ride one of these beauties!!
  • + 1
 which one?
  • + 1
 Grinduro.....
  • + 1
 18 for me..
  • + 1
 Turdcyclcles!
  • + 1
 GVO

Post a Comment



