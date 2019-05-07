5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019

Stur Cycles

You've seen additive manufacturing through Robot and now Atherton Bikes using carbon and tubes and titanium lugs, but here's a full titanium version from Stur Cycles. The theory is the same, but instead of the tubes being bonded into the 3D printer lugs they are welded.The geometry is fully customisable as all that needs to be done are slight modifications to the junctions and then the tubes slot in place. Stur have a range of road bikes and have now debuted their first mountain bike with this XC race bike.Ted wanted to make a mountain bike for his 8-year-old son to hit the trails on without spending too much money and this is the result.The frame is made from recycled bits of other bikes chopped up and put together, so for example the top tube and seat stay come from a Litespeed.Other neat points include a BMX crank set to keep the Q factor down, a low weight Spinner fork with aluminum stanchions and cut up grips.Tasked with building the perfect Grinduro (gravel bike racing crossed with enduro style stages) bike, Belgian brand Mercredi came up with this XC hardtail. It was built around a Works angleset which allowed for plenty of experimentation.The Columbus steel tubes were painted in Grinduro purple by Colourburn Studio for a super sweet looking bikeShand are best known for their bike packing and touring bikes, but the Shug is the closest they come to a hardcore trail shredder. The bike only has a 130mm fork, but with a 64° head angle and 490mm reach in size Large, there's still plenty of shredding potential in this frame.Made in Sheffield, 18 bikes specialise in long and low steel hardtails. Framebuilder Matt has previously only taken orders for custom bikes but is currently in the process of building a larger number of frames to have stock ready to go for potential customers.The bike pictured has a 475mm reach but sizes go all the way up to 525mm. Matt can tailor everything from tubing to geometry and will even fit a gearbox to a frame if a customer needs.