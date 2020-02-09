5 More Tips for Beginners - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Feb 9, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  
Back in August I sifted through my years of cycling experience and shared 6 Tips for Beginners.

Today, for your entertainment, I have once again mined my extensive knowledge to bring you 5 more tips. Enjoy!







Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Head part / non head part got me...
  • 3 0
 Where do you make the distinction between elbow and knee pads on a centipaed?
  • 3 0
 These are getting better!
  • 2 0
 Way too soon for the last one.
  • 1 0
 just brilliant! Smile
  • 1 0
 Lame...

