5 More Tips for Beginners - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Feb 9, 2020
by
Taj Mihelich
Back in August I sifted through my years of cycling experience and shared
6 Tips for Beginners
.
Today, for your entertainment, I have once again mined my extensive knowledge to bring you 5 more tips. Enjoy!
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Bobvd83
(35 mins ago)
Head part / non head part got me...
[Reply]
3
0
wallyza
(11 mins ago)
Where do you make the distinction between elbow and knee pads on a centipaed?
[Reply]
3
0
smatkins1
(19 mins ago)
These are getting better!
[Reply]
2
0
livlief
(14 mins ago)
Way too soon for the last one.
[Reply]
1
0
nsp234
(34 mins ago)
just brilliant!
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(7 mins ago)
Lame...
[Reply]
