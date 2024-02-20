5 Mountain Bikers Attacked By Cougar Near Fall City, Washington

A group of five mountain bikers were out riding on a trail northeast of Fall City, Washington on Saturday, February 17, when a cougar jumped down from the side of the road and latched onto one of the women in the group's face. She sustained injuries to her neck and face from the 75-pound cougar, but is in stable condition.
|We are thankful that the victim is stable after the incident this weekend. The people on scene took immediate action to render aid, and one of our officers was able to arrive within minutes to continue medical aid and coordinate transport. We may have had a very different outcome without their heroic efforts.—Lieutenant Erik Olson
Sgt. Carlo Pace with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said that the woman's friends saved her life by getting the cougar off of her.
|They 100% saved their friends life. I honestly can't believe they did what they did. They pinned down a good sized lion - with all his claws and teeth and everything - down under a mountain bike until we arrived.—Sgt. Carlo Pace
For more information on Washington cougars, visit WDFW's website
. The website states that cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare and in Washington state, there have only been two fatal cougar attacks and approximately 20 other recorded encounters that resulted in human injury in the last 100 years.
Good on the other riders to help fight back. That totally saved their friends life.
A few years back there was the first fatal mountain lion attack in Washington State about 20-30 min south of there (outside of North Bend). That particular one was two cyclists attacked by one mountain lion. The first one to be attacked went down, and his friend ran from the lion. This triggered the "chase prey" instinct of the mountain lion, which then let go of the first person to chase the second. The man that ran away was the one that died.
Also, mountain lions tend to go for the face. I'm not saying that my decision to wear a full face 100% of the time is due to this (a riding style thing + I have 2 false teeth already), but I figure the extra protection couldn't hurt in the chance of an encounter like this.
....wow