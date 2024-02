5 Mountain Bikers Attacked By Cougar Near Fall City, Washington

We are thankful that the victim is stable after the incident this weekend. The people on scene took immediate action to render aid, and one of our officers was able to arrive within minutes to continue medical aid and coordinate transport. We may have had a very different outcome without their heroic efforts. — Lieutenant Erik Olson

They 100% saved their friends life. I honestly can't believe they did what they did. They pinned down a good sized lion - with all his claws and teeth and everything - down under a mountain bike until we arrived. — Sgt. Carlo Pace

A group of five mountain bikers were out riding on a trail northeast of Fall City, Washington on Saturday, February 17, when a cougar jumped down from the side of the road and latched onto one of the women in the group's face. She sustained injuries to her neck and face from the 75-pound cougar, but is in stable condition.Sgt. Carlo Pace with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said that the woman's friends saved her life by getting the cougar off of her.For more information on Washington cougars, visit WDFW's website . The website states that cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare and in Washington state, there have only been two fatal cougar attacks and approximately 20 other recorded encounters that resulted in human injury in the last 100 years.