5 Mountain Bikers Attacked By Cougar Near Fall City, Washington

Feb 20, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


A group of five mountain bikers were out riding on a trail northeast of Fall City, Washington on Saturday, February 17, when a cougar jumped down from the side of the road and latched onto one of the women in the group's face. She sustained injuries to her neck and face from the 75-pound cougar, but is in stable condition.

bigquotesWe are thankful that the victim is stable after the incident this weekend. The people on scene took immediate action to render aid, and one of our officers was able to arrive within minutes to continue medical aid and coordinate transport. We may have had a very different outcome without their heroic efforts.Lieutenant Erik Olson

Sgt. Carlo Pace with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said that the woman's friends saved her life by getting the cougar off of her.

bigquotesThey 100% saved their friends life. I honestly can't believe they did what they did. They pinned down a good sized lion - with all his claws and teeth and everything - down under a mountain bike until we arrived.Sgt. Carlo Pace

For more information on Washington cougars, visit WDFW's website. The website states that cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare and in Washington state, there have only been two fatal cougar attacks and approximately 20 other recorded encounters that resulted in human injury in the last 100 years.


PHOTO: CHASE SWIFT


33 Comments
  • 31 0
 It sounds like one cyclist was attacked by a cougar and four cyclists attacked a cougar.
  • 15 0
 The best way to avoid cougars is to make a lot of noise, stay on the trail and travel in a group. Men under 30 should not travel alone.
  • 9 1
 excuse to buy hydra hubs?
  • 5 0
 What kind of cougars are we talking about here?
  • 6 0
 I was thinking best to avoid pubs that play any music from the 90s or prior.
  • 1 0
 So 90 year old grandpa will be OK?
  • 12 0
 This will never happen to me. This will never happen to me. This will never happen to me.
  • 5 0
 Not in the Midwest "mountains"
  • 2 0
 @edventure: Midwest rider here. We have two or three of them at least in Kansas “hills”.
  • 1 0
 Only happens to other people, right?
  • 8 0
 There ain't nothin' more scary than ridin' with a live cougar!
  • 4 0
 Heard about this on Saturday, as I'm pretty local ( 45min away).

Good on the other riders to help fight back. That totally saved their friends life.

A few years back there was the first fatal mountain lion attack in Washington State about 20-30 min south of there (outside of North Bend). That particular one was two cyclists attacked by one mountain lion. The first one to be attacked went down, and his friend ran from the lion. This triggered the "chase prey" instinct of the mountain lion, which then let go of the first person to chase the second. The man that ran away was the one that died.

Also, mountain lions tend to go for the face. I'm not saying that my decision to wear a full face 100% of the time is due to this (a riding style thing + I have 2 false teeth already), but I figure the extra protection couldn't hurt in the chance of an encounter like this.
  • 1 0
 Didn't WDFW track down the cougar afterwards, and determined the animal was sick which emboldened it? It was a sad event.
  • 5 0
 75 lbs is a junior. Good thing it wasn't a big boy. It's too bad to see them killed afterwards, but I understand the reasons why they do.
  • 5 0
 Could've been starving too, attacking someone in a group of people sounds like an act of desperation.
  • 3 0
 Bummer all around but that youngin wasn't raised right by mama cat.
  • 1 0
 Crazy. Glad everyone made it out. I was raised in Florida. Pretty much every trail is a swamp or a swamp after rain. With all the dangerous native, and now non-native, animals, mosquitos were usually my main concern.
  • 1 0
 Don't drain the swamp!
  • 1 0
 We have many of them in the area I ride (coast range in Oregon) ~ I wonder if it was a starving juvenile cat, most are terrified of people, and more so if in groups. I hope the rider makes a full recovery with no scarring.
  • 2 1
 I’m so thankful for Komo 4 news for including comments from trail users that were so conscientious. The “we are in their habitat” perspective is honest and accurate.
  • 2 1
 The cougar attacks things that are fast moving.. thinking it's a deer ect..ebikers will be next going 15 mph up a hill..prime target..be careful out there
  • 3 0
 #loudfreehubssavelives
  • 1 0
 This is EXACTLY why I like loud hubs. It's a deterrent... or a dinner bell. Hopefully the former.
  • 1 0
 This is why i always ride with a cucumber... www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBrZsgy4-SQ
  • 2 0
 "Pinned. Down."
....wow
  • 1 2
 Seriously. That's impressive work by the ladies. Cougars on cougar action.
  • 1 0
 Props to those friends. That is seriously awesome.
Below threshold threads are hidden







