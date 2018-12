Chris Akrigg and his BMX Elves

The Trippin' Fellas Christmas Song

'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro

The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

'Favourite' is a loose term here to be honest. But at least the five below put in a bit more effort than dressing someone up in a Santa suit, finding a heavy metal version of Jingle Bells and shooting some muddy and/or snowy corners.