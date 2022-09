5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories Bad Ideas by Brian Park High performance always.

Presta Valve to Schrader Rim Adapter

This was everything that home 3D printing is good for. 5 minutes with callipers and a tiny bit of basic 3D modelling, and I had an adapter printing. The only real challenge was matching the curve of the rim. I got lucky, the first one was almost right, then I chamfered a couple of edges, adjusted the radius to make it sit a little more flush, and the second try was good to go.



It cost about $0.06 to print, and saved me $30+ and a week’s wait. Even if Schrader makes sense on this bike, I’m very happy with this in the meantime.

Cobbled together in Fusion360.

OneUp Pump Inline Mount

I'm sure there was an easier way to model this design.





Details:

• 12g (a lot lighter than stock)

• Printed with NylonX filament on a MatterHackers Pulse XE FDM printer

• Fits OneUp pumps

• 64mm mount point eyelet spacing

• Integrates compactly with King Cage Side Loader

• Optional Voilé Nano strap retention

This setup apparently mounts nicely to the back of the King Cage Side Loader . I have to check fitment because I'm not sure it'll clear on larger downtubes, but for bikes with limited space in the front triangle this could be a great way to keep the cage and pump tighter to the frame. Really happy with how this one prints.

No STL download

Master of Fun Drink Holder

Section view





The design really only works holding your cans vertically, so it’s mostly for putting on your town bike’s bars. Even with extra clamp force I think bottles would shake out if you just ran it on your downtube, but I figured it was still worth sharing. Or maybe you have an idea to make it work on a mountain bike too?



STL download here

The hardest part was dialling in the design for printing efficiently. I generally use an unnecessarily low 0.1mm layer height so it builds up from the build plate (Z-axis) very slowly, but the finish looks nice and smooth. In the XY axes the nozzle I use is 0.4mm wide, which, after a bunch of frustration on my part, turns out prints 0.45mm lines of filament. You can adjust this in your slicing programs, but I don’t think any slicers adjust it dynamically during your prints. What that means is my wall thickness needed to use multiples of 0.45mm to make it print cleanly rather than struggling to fill gaps. I settled on 2.25mm walls, so 5x passes of the nozzle printing a little 0.45mm snausage of plastic.The design really only works holding your cans vertically, so it’s mostly for putting on your town bike’s bars. Even with extra clamp force I think bottles would shake out if you just ran it on your downtube, but I figured it was still worth sharing. Or maybe you have an idea to make it work on a mountain bike too?. I’d call this a work in progress still, so let me know how it works if you print one. There’s enough height for each of the sizes to hold a full bottle fairly well, but I would love for it to be even more secure. I am also not sure if this is one worth printing commercially—it costs ~$6 to print with good filament on my MatterHackers FDM system at home, but because it takes up so much build volume, doing it on a local HP system would probably cost closer to $30. Too much to sell at a reasonable price if you want a healthy margin. Maybe this would be a good candidate for injection moulding—something to learn for next winter? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video 3D printed drink holder

AirTag Tube Strap Bracket

Ended up being fairly low key on the bike. I had Tempus3D make a few with their multi-jet fusion HP machine. Love this finish.

Added small cutouts to save weight and for smuggling emergency things, because apparently that's my niche now.

Details:

• 34g (with 9” Voilé Nano strap and AirTag, or 23g without AirTag)

• Bracket + AirTag + Aerothan tube is ~130g, which is ~110g lighter than a traditional bracket + AirTag + regular 29er tube. It’s safer and cheaper to save weight on accessories and mounts than tires and rims.

• Fits an Apple AirTag to keep track of your bike

• Works best with Aerothan and Tubolito style ultralight tubes



No STL download . I kind of want to do a small run of these too, but I haven't figured that out yet. They’re not cheap to have printed commercially and I’d probably need to sell them for ~$45 with the Voilé strap, which feels a bit high. On the other hand, that’s about the same as buying a separate AirTag holder and tube strap bracket.



For a more modular solution you could try Project 4AGZE’s

. I kind of want to do a small run of these too, but I haven't figured that out yet. They’re not cheap to have printed commercially and I’d probably need to sell them for ~$45 with the Voilé strap, which feels a bit high. On the other hand, that’s about the same as buying a separate AirTag holder and tube strap bracket.For a more modular solution you could try Project 4AGZE’s 3D printed AirTag holder and see if it works under a traditional tube strap bracket. I really like 76 Projects's Micro Piggy , it’s a lot more low profile than most. And if you like, you can download my original tube strap bracket STL here

Climb Switch High Performance System

I think these turned out pretty well. Low key.

Also fits into a OneUp pump.

I did this Ribbon Cage Nalgene side loader as a way to hold a boatload of water in a small front triangle. It was fun to learn about surface modelling but I'm not totally happy with it yet. It needs to be a little more rigid, and it'd be nice to bring the cost down. It's super annoying to print with so many supports on my home machine, and crazy expensive to print with MJF. Anyone have any suggestions?

Downloads for some other things I've made:

Final thoughts

