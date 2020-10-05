5 Positive COVID Tests Registered at Nove Mesto World Cup



Press Release: UCI



Following the COVID-19 tests that were taken in Nove Mesto at the UCI XCO World Cup on Saturday morning, 2nd October, we have been notified that 5 tests have been returned positive.



The individuals concerned were informed by the Austrian testing agency and subsequently we have contacted the relevant teams/national federations concerned to understand their current situation and the measures taken since notification of the test result.



Whilst we are satisfied that appropriate measures have been taken, due to the fact that positive cases have been identified at the event, the Austrian authorities in conjunction with the organizing committee in Leogang have requested an additional test be taken on-site in Leogang for all persons who were present in Nove Mesto.



The test will be a “quick test” with an immediate result and will be entirely funded by the Leogang organisers. There will not be a charge to the individual being tested. This “quick test” does not replace the required negative PCR test. These tests are mandatory if you have been on the list from Nove Mesto, and failure to take one will result in loss of accreditation and subsequent removal from the event.



We appreciate the inconvenience to you to take this extra test but to satisfy the Austrian authorities that everything is being done to maximize the health of all those present and travelling between countries, and to safeguard the event, we hope you understand the importance and we thank you very much for your cooperation.



These tests will be carried out on Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th October between 15:00 – 19:00, please follow signage.



Each National Federation/nationality has a time slot on both days, please respect it where possible to try to reduce waiting time:

15:00 – 16:00. AND, ARG, AUS, AUT, BEL, BRA, BIH, BUL, CAN, CHI, COL, CRO.

16:00 – 17:00. CRC, CZE, DEN, ESP, EST, FIN, FRA, GBR, GER, GRE, HUN, IRE.

17:00 – 18:00. ISL, ISR, ITA, JPN, LAT, LES, LTU, LUX, MEX, NAM, NED, NZL.

18:00 – 19:00. POL, POR, ROU, RUS, RSA, SLO, SRB, SUI, SVK, SWE, UKR, USA.



A note on the comments



COVID-19 is a serious global health risk, and while we don't want to limit the conversation we're going to actively remove disinformation and suspend people who continue to post it.

The UCI has stepped up its testing protocol in Leogang after 5 positive COVID-19 tests were registered at the Nove Mesto World Cup.Testing was carried out on Saturday morning in Nove Mesto and it currently isn't known who has tested positive or whether they were riders or other staff. The UCI is apparently satisfied that appropriate measures were taken following the positive tests but will still test everyone that has come from Nove Mesto today at the request of the Austrian authorities. The mandatory tests are in addition to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is required to enter the Leogang bubble and failure to take one will result in loss of accreditation and subsequent removal from the event.The UCI's full statement is below:We commend the UCI and organisers in Leogang on their robust response to the potential infection. We wish a quick recovery to the individuals affected.