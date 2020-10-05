5 Positive COVID Tests Registered at Nove Mesto World Cup

Oct 5, 2020
We woke to rain once again but it quickly cleared as the elite women s race approached.

The UCI has stepped up its testing protocol in Leogang after 5 positive COVID-19 tests were registered at the Nove Mesto World Cup.

Testing was carried out on Saturday morning in Nove Mesto and it currently isn't known who has tested positive or whether they were riders or other staff. The UCI is apparently satisfied that appropriate measures were taken following the positive tests but will still test everyone that has come from Nove Mesto today at the request of the Austrian authorities. The mandatory tests are in addition to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is required to enter the Leogang bubble and failure to take one will result in loss of accreditation and subsequent removal from the event.

The UCI's full statement is below:


Press Release: UCI

Following the COVID-19 tests that were taken in Nove Mesto at the UCI XCO World Cup on Saturday morning, 2nd October, we have been notified that 5 tests have been returned positive.

The individuals concerned were informed by the Austrian testing agency and subsequently we have contacted the relevant teams/national federations concerned to understand their current situation and the measures taken since notification of the test result.

Whilst we are satisfied that appropriate measures have been taken, due to the fact that positive cases have been identified at the event, the Austrian authorities in conjunction with the organizing committee in Leogang have requested an additional test be taken on-site in Leogang for all persons who were present in Nove Mesto.

The test will be a “quick test” with an immediate result and will be entirely funded by the Leogang organisers. There will not be a charge to the individual being tested. This “quick test” does not replace the required negative PCR test. These tests are mandatory if you have been on the list from Nove Mesto, and failure to take one will result in loss of accreditation and subsequent removal from the event.

We appreciate the inconvenience to you to take this extra test but to satisfy the Austrian authorities that everything is being done to maximize the health of all those present and travelling between countries, and to safeguard the event, we hope you understand the importance and we thank you very much for your cooperation.

These tests will be carried out on Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th October between 15:00 – 19:00, please follow signage.

Each National Federation/nationality has a time slot on both days, please respect it where possible to try to reduce waiting time:
15:00 – 16:00. AND, ARG, AUS, AUT, BEL, BRA, BIH, BUL, CAN, CHI, COL, CRO.
16:00 – 17:00. CRC, CZE, DEN, ESP, EST, FIN, FRA, GBR, GER, GRE, HUN, IRE.
17:00 – 18:00. ISL, ISR, ITA, JPN, LAT, LES, LTU, LUX, MEX, NAM, NED, NZL.
18:00 – 19:00. POL, POR, ROU, RUS, RSA, SLO, SRB, SUI, SVK, SWE, UKR, USA.

We commend the UCI and organisers in Leogang on their robust response to the potential infection. We wish a quick recovery to the individuals affected.

A note on the comments

COVID-19 is a serious global health risk, and while we don't want to limit the conversation we're going to actively remove disinformation and suspend people who continue to post it.


36 Comments

 At least they can go for a drive by to wave at their fans !
 Don't forget the pizzas.
 Or to test their eyes
 Let’s hope none of the riders that felt sick but decided to race anyway are among the people who tested positive …
 frankly, I was quite surprised to read about several athletes racing while being sick on social media. While this is definitely not healthy reagardless of covid, I was hoping people are concious enough nowadays to isolate themselves if they have covid-like symptoms (at least until getting a test result)...
  • 13 0
 Hope everyone who has it makes a full recovery.
 @ricochetrabbit: Many have changes in the structure of their hearts though. I’m hoping jolanda is not one of these 5 people because of that.
 @ricochetrabbit: Are these stats from Trump? 1,037M deaths in 35.179M cases worldwide equates to a 97.05% recovery rate. Mortality rate is then nearly 15x what you have suggested.
 Nah. Our own CDC. Look at the age range dummy. Maybe I should have been more specific. 99.8% survive under the age of 60. It decreases to 97% over 60 with additional health issues. @anthonywelch:
 @ricochetrabbit: The case fatality rate is at around 2% globally, the Infection fatality rate may be lower but it is still speculation. This is dreadfully high for an infectious disease with zero immunity in the population, what more some percent does not make a full recovery. I personally know a ~30 yo physician who still has no sense of smell after getting the disease in April. Older people end up with more complications, we still do not know the full risks. Please don't spread miss information, read up on the science first.
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
 @TheR: Cancer isn't contagious

His numbers might be wrong technically, but if you had something like cancer, and the doctor told you your chance of recovery was 97.95 percent, I think you would be pretty confident and feeling good about recovery.

Then factor in that more than 50 percent of those 2.05 percent of those who have died are over the age of 80, and that people in their 20s have accounted for less than a percent of those deaths despite reporting the highest incidence of infection, then you have to feel pretty good about the chances of an elite athlete in their 20s. It sucks that they got sick, and I don’t wish it on anyone, but they shall be fine.
 bound to happen
 @TheR: Cancer isn't contagious
  • 11 2
 bound to happen
 Sadly, yes.
 So they did a PCR test prior to arrival and were also tested on Saturday? Did all racers test negative prior to arrival and then 5 tested positive on their test on Saturday? Or did they not test anyone until Saturday?
  • 3 1
 This was entirely predictable
 With the amount of people racing/involved with the event, it was nearly a guarantee
  • 7 5
  • 8 4
  • 1 3
  • 1 0
 "We appreciate the inconvenience to you..." is an interesting way to word it.
  • 4 3
 This sht show was entirely predictable.
 If only covid was performance enhancing............
  • 2 1
 This is why sports were cancelled
 Leogang bubble? Seriously?
  • 4 6
 I encourage anyone to look into the mortality rate caused directly, DIRECTLY by covid19.
  • 5 0
  • 1 0
  • 4 2
 here's a thought experiment.... say you had hemophilia. and then say a burglar during a robbery sliced you with a knife, and you bled to death and died. Did you die because someone sliced you open, or are you going to say, nah, it was an underlying condition that killed you?

the people that died from covid, died from covid. those with underlying conditions would still be alive, with their conditions. so saying only 6% (or whatever it is) were "directly" dead from covid is either stupid, or disingenuous.
