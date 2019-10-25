5 Questions With Your 2019 Red Bull Rampage Winner

Brandon Semenuk's first run sealed the deal, making it three wins for the Canadian rider. We caught up with him right after the champagne was popped.

How does it feel to win Rampage for the third time?

I'm beyond stoked. Definitely speechless. Just really happy to get that first run down. I had everything in mind and it went exactly how I was hoping so super stoked.

What could you have added if you needed a second run?

There were some little things I knew I could add to it, but it was pretty minimal. I definitely threw it everything for the most part. We built the line for that stuff specifically and that's what we got. I'm really stoked for my first run.

What was different in your preparation compared to last year?

I mean last year was a scramble just to get a line down the hill and it didn't really go to plan so this year is just redemption, 100 percent.

Do you feel more pressure with this being the only event that you do?

No, not at all. I mean I want to come and do well but it's just me doing me. I'm not trying to be this contest athlete. I have all my other stuff that I'm really passionate about and this is something fun at the end of the year with all my friends. Obviously I want to do well but that's about it.

Everyone on the Rampage podium lives in British Columbia, Canada. Why do you think that is?

It's sick that it was all Canadians on the podium. It just shows that we've got some of the best stuff in the world.