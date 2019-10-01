$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP

Last year you/we raised over $90,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP and in the seven years that we've been working on this campaign, we've raised over $430K. Up for raffle is an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Offering equipped with XTR and Fox goods + a host of other prizes. Donate what you can and know that 100% of the money goes directly to the 501c3 non-profit Young Survival Coalition. Doing something good while getting a chance to win some sweet prizes… a win-win situation!
Grand Prize:
An Evil Offering specially built to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.
This bike is supported by and is loaded with:
• FOX:
36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + Float DPX2 Rear Shock
• SHIMANO:
New XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.
• PRO Components:
Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and Grips
• ENVE:
M730 wheelset w/ XTR Hubs
• EVIL:
Offering - in your choice of available size.
Visit Evil-Bikes.com
for more info on the new Offering.Other Prizes:
Limited Edition GoPro Hero Black 7 - Dusk White
• 3 x pinkbike.com prize packs
• 2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack
For a free F&CK CANCER sticker, visit www.fcancerup.com/stuff How it works:
For every $5 donated between 10-1-19 & Midnight (PST) of 10-22-19, you will earn one chance to win this bike and other prizes. So if you donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes. The winners will be selected from a magical spreadsheet using random.org & will be notified by e-mail. Winner list will be announced on Pinkbike approximately 1 week after the fundraiser ends. We will ship worldwide… Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
• Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer.
• Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone.
• Raise awareness that young women can and do get breast cancer.
