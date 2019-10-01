Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP

Oct 1, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

FCANCERUP
Presented by Evil Bikes, Pinkbike, & fcancerup.com


Last year you/we raised over $90,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP and in the seven years that we've been working on this campaign, we've raised over $430K. Up for raffle is an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Offering equipped with XTR and Fox goods + a host of other prizes. Donate what you can and know that 100% of the money goes directly to the 501c3 non-profit Young Survival Coalition. Doing something good while getting a chance to win some sweet prizes… a win-win situation! 



Grand Prize:

An Evil Offering specially built to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.

This bike is supported by and is loaded with:
FOX: 36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + Float DPX2 Rear Shock
SHIMANO: New XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.
PRO Components: Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and Grips
ENVE: M730 wheelset w/ XTR Hubs
EVIL: Offering - in your choice of available size.





Visit Evil-Bikes.com for more info on the new Offering.


Other Prizes:

Limited Edition GoPro Hero Black 7 - Dusk White
• 3 x pinkbike.com prize packs
• 2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack



For a free F&CK CANCER sticker, visit www.fcancerup.com/stuff

How it works:
For every $5 donated between 10-1-19 & Midnight (PST) of 10-22-19, you will earn one chance to win this bike and other prizes. So if you donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes. The winners will be selected from a magical spreadsheet using random.org & will be notified by e-mail. Winner list will be announced on Pinkbike approximately 1 week after the fundraiser ends. We will ship worldwide… Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.

100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
• Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer.
• Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone.
• Raise awareness that young women can and do get breast cancer.





2 Comments

  • 3 0
 If I win I'm donating the bike to PB for a review.
  • 1 0
 Why not, they'll make more of a difference with 5 bucks than I will.

