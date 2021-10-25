5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022

Oct 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We went to Taiwan and started a bike company

Planning to buy a new bike next year? Well, bad news, the way current trends are going, you might have to save a bit longer. The world is in a pretty extraordinary state at the moment and that probably means the cash you've been saving won't go as far as it should. Read on to find out how everything from a coup in Guinea to congestion in ports is going to affect the price of bikes.




1. Labour Costs in Taiwan are Continuing to Increase

Wrecked in Taiwan

Labour costs for bike construction are set to rise as Taiwan has announced a minimum wage increase of 5.21%. The minimum wage in Taiwan has increased annually for the past six years but this is an especially large hike, the biggest in the past 15 years. The minimum wage will jump from NT$24,000 a month to NT$25,250 ($899.42USD), while hourly pay is set to grow from NT$160 up to NT$168 ($5.98USD), with the increases set to take effect starting Jan. 1, 2022. Around 2.1 million households are expected to benefit from the policy, taiwannews.com reports.

It's worth noting that most, if not all, workers in a bike factory probably won't be on minimum wage, but as the wage floor rises there will be pressure to maintain wage competitiveness. We're definitely glad to hear that the workers that build our bikes are being paid more fairly but it does mean that cost is almost certainly going to be passed along to the end customer of bikes. Of course, labour is a small part of the total cost of a bike but that price has to be reflected somewhere.



2. Raw material costs are increasing

Source: Business Insider

So the labour to build the bikes is costing more but so is the price of the materials to make them too, specifically aluminium. The above chart shows the cost of aluminium over the past 12 months rising up to a 13 year high - you have to go back to the 2008 financial crash to find the last time it cost as much.

So why is it so high? Well, the price is being hammered on both ends. On the supply side, the unrest in Guinea, one of the world's largest producers of bauxite, as well as disruption to refineries in Jamaica and Brazil have made it harder to source the metal. On top of this, China, currently responsible for 57% of the global production of the metal, is slowing down its production growth following stricter environmental policies. There is also increasing demand as aluminium is used in electric vehicles and renewable energy, two rapidly growing sectors at the moment, which further elevates the price.

It's not just aluminium prices that are affected. Cardboard prices hit a record high in 2021 after skyrocketing 1000 per cent in the pandemic in what has been called the 'Amazon Effect' and there are similar stories for steel, magnesium and more. Bike brands face consumer and retailer pressure to keep prices stable, but they will only swallow so many cost increases. If the raw materials price spikes continue, we expect that they will adjust the bottom line of their bikes too.


3. Shipping Rates are Still High

Screenshot:the Financial Times

We've spoken fairly extensively about how rising shipping costs are affecting the industry at the moment. Everything from the grounding of the EverGiven to a shortage of containers have led to record prices for ocean freight and brands have been open about how that is affecting the price of their bikes. We've even heard that brands have had to start hiring warehouses in the Far East to hold their stock until a shipping slot is available.

Thankfully, it does seem like the cost of bulk shipping is starting to come down. Bloomberg reports that on the Shanghai-to-Los Angeles trade route, the rate for a 40-foot container fell by almost $1,000 last week to $11,173, an 8.2% drop from the prior week and the steepest weekly fall since March 2020. However, the price is still magnitudes higher than it has been previously as the above graph from the Financial Times shows.

However, we're probably not out of the woods yet and it's worth saying that there's still a lot of uncertainty around these numbers. It could be that prices only slumped temporarily due to a fall in productivity over China's Golden Week holiday and there are also fears that Holiday demand toward the end of the year could spark another increase in costs.



4. Lead Times are Still Huge

We went to Taiwan and started a bike company

One of the big talking points in the bike industry this year has been lead times and you probably won't be surprised to learn that they are still gargantuan. Noel Buckley, Knolly CEO and Head Engineer, said in a recent statement, "current lead times in the bike industry are over 600 days for most mainstream components. Raw materials purchasing for many of our OEM suppliers and specialty manufacturers is over 350-400 days which further complicates the situation. It is common in today’s climate that purchase orders have to be placed up to 24 months in advance with all vendors; Knolly's purchasing team has us well-positioned for 2022 and 2023. We've begun placing 2024 orders, which frankly seems insane, but that’s the game that we're all playing now."

If a brand is waiting almost two years to receive a product, that means it has a lot of cash tied up in inventory - cash that could be used to get more sales or to price its products more competitively. Some brands are also reportedly double and triple sourcing to secure as much inventory as possible or to insure against a vendor who can't actually ship on time. If a brand ties ots money up buying stock for a long time in the future, it has to find money from elsewhere to continue funding R&D, marketing and more. One way to do that is to rack up prices on the stock it currently has.



5. There's a Lot of Pent Up Demand

Local Flavours Brevard NC

This one is pretty self-explanatory. A lot of people haven't been able to get what they want this year. If people are still buying, prices will keep going up.

Posted In:
Industry News


93 Comments

  • 130 6
 Outside+ will still only be 99.99 in 2022!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 Great news to start the week!
  • 2 0
 Perfect! I'll just hop into my Model S Plaid and subscribe from there.
  • 48 1
 ppl be selling marlins 5s for 1500 because they put some Amazon grips and call it MARLIN 5 CUSTOM
  • 17 0
 Any attempt to blame a minimum wage increase for the workers at the bottom should be paired with facts about how much the CEOs are paying themselves.
  • 2 0
 Can I please drop your microphone?
  • 56 38
 #letsgobrandon
  • 11 29
flag quesoquesoqueso (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 #liberalutopia
  • 13 4
 It is Brendan you big you dummy, and he is already back from injury. Do you even ride bikes?
  • 24 16
 A president has literally no control over privately owned and serviced supply chains, minimum wage in different countries, mining shortages and political unrest in other countries, etc... But, you know, keep blaming the office for things that private industry are screwing up (that goes for everyone from any party that has ever been in power).
  • 3 1
 @quesoquesoqueso: what does this even mean?
  • 13 2
 @Starsky686: trolling about US politics. Feel free to ignore
  • 15 4
 Imagine thinking one man has control over the global supply chain
  • 4 16
flag quesoquesoqueso (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Pmars88: he has control over energy prices. or at least his activist base does.
  • 3 2
 So terrible that workers are starting to demand living wages, both in the US and in Taiwan. Truly an awful development. /s

It's crazy, but the covid aftermath does seem to somehow be giving workers power they didn't have before to demand higher wages and better treatment. If the Taiwanese want to raise their minimum wage, more power to them.
  • 3 1
 @dthomp325: theyre making less after inflation.
  • 1 0
 Lol was waiting for this.
  • 4 2
 @quesoquesoqueso: No he does not. Presidents have no control over the price of gas, or KwH produced from natural gas, solar, wind, whatever. Holy jeez this is insane. Congress controls subsidies, leasing, and all other things. Read a book. A real book. Not a political pundit, from either end of the spectrum, "book".
  • 2 0
 @Pmars88: Imagine thinking that Biden did well to stop this or that Trump (or any president) wouldn't have been raked over coals for this fiasco
  • 4 0
 @jmhills: "no control". Cope harder.
  • 1 1
 @quesoquesoqueso: say you really have no idea how publicly traded commodity markets work, with out saying you have no idea.
  • 1 0
 @pistol2ne: Lol, wtf could one person do to affect a supply chain with thousands of players?

So because people would have shitty takes if a different president was in office I should ignore the reality that no one person can do anything of significance to change the global supply chain? What a terrible take.
  • 7 0
 I just got an email from a supplier of extruded aluminum products (non-bicycle related) for my industry saying we would be seeing a minimum 9% price increase on January 1. This is the 3rd email of this type I have gotten from this vendor during the C-19 pandemic. I can say first hand that costs are going up by great leaps and bounds for raw materials.
  • 1 0
 I would be pleased with that - the price of our commerical grade aluminium bar stock has gone up over 100% in the past few months.

Some sizes / grades of aluminum we use are coming back as 'non quoting'.....
  • 1 7
flag rbonnell (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @justanotherusername: Aluminum cost has not doubled in the past few months. What's happening between Al production and final product that you are being gouged for? I don't like that I have to question whether a business is using supply chain constraints to increase price further than actually necessary.
  • 4 1
 @rbonnell: I love when people who don't understand anything about business or economics start to think they are charity recipients of businesses. LoL
  • 4 0
 @rbonnell: ?? - Do you want me to send an invoice over to you?

OK some details - 6082 bar, supplied at approx £60 per bar- current offer price £132.00 - several suppliers all within pounds of the same, ordering significant QTY. Material suppler states this is largest increase since 2008.

Prices being gauged? This is bar stock, coming from a mill in mainland Europe and supplied to us in the UK.
  • 4 0
 @rbonnell: if you want some easy facts for you - google aluminium pricing, look at magnesium and silicone production, power restrictions, guinea bauxite mining issues, increase demand etc - I have been doing this a while, it pays my mortgage, I’m not making it up.
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: Push Ind was interviewed on the Vital podcast. He was talking about the cost a raw materials for his shocks. He is attempting to source everything in America and the costs are increasing massively.
  • 1 0
 @rbonnell: ATC trailers are full aluminum trailers and the prices are insane
Another price increase after the 1st
A once $60kish full built trailer is now $128k after the 1st
  • 1 0
 @jonemyers I work in alu foundry here in the UK. Gas prices went up 27% then, We used to pay £1.9k per ton of LM6. Oct saw it go to £2.5k per ton.... another price increase planed for Nov AND Dec!!! The reason is China is withholding silicon, a main alloy in LM6 and LM25 out two main alloys.
Bad times Frown
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: @justanotherusername: My question didn't come acrosss well. I wasn't suggesting what you were saying was incorrect. I was stating that the product you are using has increased in price considerably more than market Al (LME) and was curious what this was. didn't mean to offend.
  • 1 0
 @lefthandohvhater: Couldn't agree more.
  • 1 0
 @rbonnell: no offence taken.

A lot of raw material is priced to us a long time in the past, e.g. we agree 7-8 months ago a 6 month call off where we take stock monthly at a fixed price.

We came to an end of a call off a few months ago to an increase of around 65% - in the past few months this raised again to over 100% - totally astonishing but the worst is that some product is now ‘not quoting’ (directly from the mill in mainland Europe, one of the worlds largest) - they won’t even make it or if they can can’t say at what price, so this may just be getting started.
  • 12 2
 Absolutely willing to pay more for a bike if it means fair wages for all involved in the process of making it.
  • 7 0
 It's cheaper now to buy a brand new bike than some of these ridiculously over priced secondhand bikes. People asking 4k for a 4yr old YT and 3k for a 5yr old session.

Let's just be clear here tho, with demand so high the manufacturers can hike prices. Why would they increase production and risk a crash ?
  • 3 1
 Selling a 2019 propain tyee ( gx, formula fork and brakes, cane creek double barrel)right now for 1.9 k euros , not many people interested. I think second hamd market is not as bad as some think.
  • 1 0
 Bike shops that are listing brand new bikes are killing the pinkbike buy/sell.
  • 2 0
 There is no capacity in the factories to increase production to a level necessary to meet the demand.
  • 3 1
 I think you can forget seeing any change into much further away than 2022....

If you have a lead-time of 12 months and the factory is at capacity in order to deliver that, there are only two ways things improve: - The factory massively increases capacity, and fast or - People stop ordering entirely allowing the factory to catch up.

Factory expansion to the required level and speed just isnt going to happen and people are still ordering, so how are lead-times going to come down by any useful amount?
  • 4 1
 I hope with increase in labor cost overseas we will see more in house bike manufacturing! If we gonna pay someone a livable wage to make bikes shouldn’t it be people in our community?
  • 2 0
 Maybe to problem isn't being paid a living wage but the cost of that living wage in a given country...... There's a reason the people making our bikes in for Eastern countries can't afford to ride them themselves....
  • 5 0
 #1 - 5: Supply and Demand
  • 1 0
 .....of money.

governments have hugely inflated supply.....so what happens? everyone demands more of it for goods and services. GENIUS f*ckING MOVE!!!!
  • 2 1
 A good friend of mine is a buyer for a very large bike retailer. Says his current order of 12sp chains is scheduled for delivery in December of *next year* and doesn’t expect the shortages to get resolved before 2024.

I’d recommend ‘downgrading’ to 11sp if you want to have access to any drivetrain components in the next couple of riding seasons.
  • 1 0
 I bought a really nice new bike - I destroyed the left crank arm on ride 6. I have not been able to ride since (over a month) as I cannot get cranks or crank arms that will fit with my strongly preferred spindle size (30mm spindles just sell/landfill more BBs cause they have to make the bearings too small for the task - it's not cool)
  • 1 0
 Intend has 30mm
  • 1 0
 All that being said, despite these steep price hikes, you often get better value when ordering a new bike these days compared to buying used. The only thing that exploded even more than bike prices is used bike prices. It's ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 I don’t get it, isn’t the whole point of living in a first world nation is that we can get cheap shit made by peasants in developing nations for a bowl of rice per day??? Are we going to need to resort to 19th century colonialism to keep getting practically free labor costs??????


(Unfortunately I have to state that I’m obviously being sarcastic, thank you government education)
  • 1 0
 it's the *effects* of inflation.

Inflation already happened, boys! monetary inflation is when the supply of money is increased. that happened already. to the tune of TENS OF TRILLIONS(with a T). Now the chickens are home to roost. buckle up, buttercup! $20k non-ebike will be here by 2024.
  • 16 13
 Reason #6: Bike riders are suckers who willingly pay artificially inflated prices for crap engineering
  • 8 1
 You just read the article above and call all of that artificial?
  • 5 0
 Bonuses need paying
  • 2 0
 This is why I am hording everything I can (minus toilet paper that's just dumb...or is it?). This inflation bubble is getting bigger and bigger....
  • 1 0
 That's the nature of things. Anyone that's been around to experience more than 30 solar trips knows. Glad our frame makers are being paid a fair-er? wage and glad I bought 3 new bikes this year. I'm set for a decade.
  • 1 0
 Let's be honest, even if the costs of shipping and raw materials go down to 2018 levels, bike prices will NEVER go down... brands will find new reasons (mostly out of thin air) to justify the still-high prices ..
  • 3 0
 Looks like my 5 year old Capra will see another few years of riding
  • 4 3
 Harder and harder to hide purchases on the the Visa bill....this is slowly going to become a rich, old, white guys sport. I refer to it as being "Outsided".
  • 2 1
 Don’t forget number 6: manufacturers haven’t invested in lowering costs to consumer, only incremental improvements that they can charge more for.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure the cargo ship that is on fire off the coast of BC contains tons of bikes and parts for Canada. This will surely cause more delays and price increases.
  • 2 0
 The best part of Covid is having something to blame everything and anything on.
  • 1 0
 July 1st 2022 the longshoremen go on strike again. You think it’s going to get better next year? Ha!!
  • 2 1
 Probably 5 reasons I am not going to buy a new bike in 2022
#boycotbikepriceincrease
  • 1 0
 Gotta love how many "lightly used" classifieds for bikes are listed higher than MSRP right now.
  • 3 0
 Buy used!
  • 1 0
 Supply vs Demand covid bikes for sale soon get ready for the price crash in the following recession.
  • 2 0
 If you suckers keep paying, they'll keep charging.
  • 1 0
 oh well time to buy a bike in 2023
  • 1 0
 Well, I'd better be fiscally responsible and buy another bike.....
  • 2 1
 Greed across the board greed .
  • 1 0
 crude light $84 a barrel. LNG up 11% today.
  • 1 0
 People just need to stop being A type consumers.
  • 1 0
 Because they can an we will....
  • 1 0
 6. Those tasty profits are just too delicious.
  • 1 1
 Hyperinflation becoming a little more real?
  • 1 1
 Nice…..
  • 1 1
 yup.
Below threshold threads are hidden

